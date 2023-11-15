Review: ‘Blanket’ is a lukewarm embrace of Kevin Abstract’s new style

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
The storefront of the restaurant which has “KOLACHI” and “ROLLS AND FRIES,” written in yellow text.
Kolachi’s rolls put Pakistani food on the campus map
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
A student is standing between giant purple letters that spell out N.Y.U. She is wearing a white and purple N.Y.U. hoodie.
NYU is a dream school for many. Does it live up to the hype?
A man wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a Captain America shield image on it stands behind a restaurant counter. Behind him is a wall decorated by Ukrainian flags, fabrics, and pro-Ukrainian signs and flyers.
Streecha: Making pierogi affordable for everyone
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three people are entering through a brown doorway. On the left side of the entrance, there is a sign that says, “OPEN,” and one that reads, “260 SAMPLE SALE.”
Luxury on a budget: Build your wardrobe shopping NYC sample sales
An illustration of a girl wearing a yellow hat, blue scarf, blue-and-white socks and yellow gloves walking in front of the Bobst Library entrance.
Fall accessories: A guide to (pumpkin) spicing up your outfits
A collage of three photos of young girls dressed in Halloween costumes.
The tricks and treats of Halloween thrifting
A woman wearing a purple shirt and light blue jeans stands in front of a food stall, while a staff from N.Y.U. Eats stands behind it. Above the stall is a television screen displaying a menu of Halal food offered at Kimmel Marketplace.
The best options for halal diners to use up their meal swipes
A collage of two photographs. On the left is the interior of a cafe, on the right is a hand holding a cup of coffee with the words “Café Lyria” printed on it.
Café Lyria: The Greek coffee sweetheart of NoHo
Wegmans exterior with a line of Citi Bikes in front of a red fencing.
Wegmans at Astor Place brings a taste of suburbia to NYU
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
People are sitting around a table with red solo cups and bottles of Canada Dry. Some of them are holding paint brushes.
Need a creative safe space? The Collective has Black students covered
Two women dancing while surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Hispanic and Latine organizations come together through dance
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
A man in a red short sleeve shirt with a graphic of a car and silver basketball shorts stands next to a white creature with pink horns. To the left of the man a purple figure lays on the ground next to a gray chair in a dark navy and beige wood room.
Review: ‘Blanket’ is a lukewarm embrace of Kevin Abstract’s new style
Patrons browse the The New York Public Library gift shop. There are several tables filled with books.
The best NYC museum gift shops for the holiday season
Two beams of light from a spotlight around a man covered in red light standing on a stage with a guitar. In front of him stands a crowd of people.
Q&A: Current Joys shifts into hyperpop mania in ‘LOVE + POP’
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
A storefront features a large red sign on the window that reads “B.F.C” Behind this there is a grid of autographed Polaroid photos on a wall.
A glimpse into ‘Portroids: A 20 Year Retrospective’
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An illustration of a laptop and a cup of coffee on a purple background. On the laptop is an image of “Batman”.
Off the Radar: ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ has the caped crusader and the late Kevin Conroy at their best
A man in a gray hat and black aviators with a white jacket sits in a car.
Review: ‘The Killer’ is a portrait of the 21st century man
A girl smiling in a black shirt in front of a mic.
Q&A: Director and NYU alum Raven Jackson on the making of ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’
A person in a white dress stands holding a baby in a diaper. They are standing in the middle of green trees and foliage with a few houses in the background.
Review: ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’ and meditating on the changes that define us
A bride and groom, both with dark brown hair, are standing behind a wedding cake, with bride and groom figures on top. There are white candles and white flowers on two sides of the cake, as well as a wreath with white flowers behind them.
Review: On the perils of premature womanhood in ‘Priscilla’
A man in a red short sleeve shirt with a graphic of a car and silver basketball shorts stands next to a white creature with pink horns. To the left of the man a purple figure lays on the ground next to a gray chair in a dark navy and beige wood room.
Review: ‘Blanket’ is a lukewarm embrace of Kevin Abstract’s new style
Two beams of light from a spotlight around a man covered in red light standing on a stage with a guitar. In front of him stands a crowd of people.
Q&A: Current Joys shifts into hyperpop mania in ‘LOVE + POP’
Black-and-white close-up photo of a Matty Healy holding a microphone in one hand with the other hand behind his back on stage.
Matty Healy is the chronically online hero we all need
A man in a black shirt with a brown guitar is projected onto the side of a building.
Review: ‘Equal Strain on All Parts’ is a celebration of chilling out
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
A graphic with a screenshot of an email from Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina addressing N.Y.U’s commitment to enforcing its student conduct policies displayed on a purple background
Opinion: NYU’s conduct policies do more to silence students than protect them
A group of pro-Israeli protesters holds signs and Israeli flags in front of the Garibaldi statue in Washington Square Park.
Opinion: Grieving the Israel-Hamas war feels almost impossible. Hate is not the answer.
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
Opinion: Root for your Violets — they deserve it
The interior of the seventh floor of the N.Y.U. Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute with a sign that reads N.Y.U. Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.
Guest Essay: A statement from NYU Journalism students and alumni on press freedom
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
Review: ‘Blanket’ is a lukewarm embrace of Kevin Abstract’s new style

The former Brockhampton rapper attempts to find his voice and reinvent himself in his first solo album after Brockhampton disbanded.
Alan Zhang, Contributing Writer
Nov 15, 2023
A+man+in+a+red+short+sleeve+shirt+with+a+graphic+of+a+car+and+silver+basketball+shorts+stands+next+to+a+white+creature+with+pink+horns.+To+the+left+of+the+man+a+purple+figure+lays+on+the+ground+next+to+a+gray+chair+in+a+dark+navy+and+beige+wood+room.
Kevin Abstract’s album “Blanket” is his first solo album debut since departing from leading music group Brockhampton. (Courtesy photo by Pilot Lee)

After glimpses and teases during his live shows, Kevin Abstract released his first solo album since the disbanding of Brockhampton, an American hip hop boy band founded by Abstract, in 2022. “Blanket,” with 13 tracks and spanning around 40 minutes, showcases Abstract’s talents as a musician in a new form. 

Unlike Abstract’s last solo album “ARIZONA BABY”, a hip-hop R&B project similar to his work in Brockhampton, this latest release is a Lofi indie rock record. Putting his affinities for rap and R&B away to highlight the versatility of his talents should be applauded, but this experimentation largely falls flat compared to the artists’ previous work. 

With Abstract as its leader, Brockhampton has released 8 full-length studio albums to critical acclaim in the alternative hip-hop and pop music genre in the late 2010s. However, most of the songs on “Blanket” are sonically distant from Abstract’s previous work with the chart-topping rap group. Although its aesthetics and performances sound cohesive and pleasant enough on the surface, the album pales in comparison to other projects by his indie rock contemporaries. 

Many of the songs off the album, like the opener “When The Rope Post 2 Break,” have very promising build-ups and progressions. Grungy guitars and fuzzy instrumentals swell as the songs progress, but they simmer down to leave you where you started. Abstract’s vocals also fail to enhance the lackluster instrumentals. The second single on the album “What Should I Do?” sounds void of any genuine emotion or conviction behind the singing. The listener is left longing for more. 

There are songs like “The Greys” and “Mr. Edwards” that possess a sense of life in their production. The instrumentals and production work hand in hand to create a despondent atmosphere, albeit one whose presence is too few and far between to affect the overall album. “Madonna” gives the listener Abstract’s most convincing vocal performance. The songwriting seems to weave a story about a figure of importance that Abstract has to let go, a message that could be applied to Brockhampton itself and its members that Abstract has lost a connection with. 

It has become clear over the years just how much Brockhampton has meant to Abstract. While the final album from Brockhampton, “TM,” celebrated and reflected on each member’s time as part of a group, “Blanket” is more of a solo project about closing the curtains on Brockhampton. In a recent interview with Vulture, Abstract states that conversations about creating the final Brockhampton project were “easy because everyone was pretty much over it.” This feeling hits home throughout his entire new album as well. His delivery sounds monotonic throughout, and Abstract’s performance doesn’t seem to have evolved since leaving the group. 

All in all, Abstract’s “Blanket” has left too much to be desired. As the last track ended, the album fails in the sense that it is forgettable. The tracks all meshed together fairly well, but that double-edged sword worked against Abstract’s favor, causing the album to feel muddled and empty. That is not to say there is no room for improvement. It is not a far-fetched statement that Abstract has entered a stage of rebirth in his music career. 

Separated from Brockhampton, Abstract needs to look within his artistry and talents to see where he wants to go as a musician who isn’t tied down by the past. In that sense, “Blanket” does a good enough job of pushing Abstract in the right direction. Hopefully, this blanket can finally put Brockhampton to rest peacefully.

Contact Alan Zhang at [email protected].
