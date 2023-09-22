Summer music festivals aren’t what they used to be

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Adidas Ultraboosts standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Asylum laws in Italy, fire ban in Australia, climate activism in Germany
A protester wearing a green sweater and a pearl necklace is holding a sign that says ‘Undergrads for GSOC.
Course assistants to receive $1.7 million in missing back pay
A colorful portrait of Lynne Feldman on top of ‘Beyond NYU’ title.
Beyond NYU: Crafting sound waves and creating communities
A collage of two photos. From left to right: an audience listening to a speaker on a podium in a classroom; a group of N.Y.U. law school students posing for a photo in formal attire
Demonstrators confront White House climate adviser at NYU Law event
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
The facade of The New Schools Fifth Avenue building at night. Letters behind large windows spell out the universitys name and the lights of passing cars are blurred.
New School student workers fighting for union recognition
A line of police officers in riot helmets stand in a crosswalk. Behind them, metal barricades contain a dense crowd of young people.
Streamer Kai Cenat’s meetup stirs up mayhem in Union Square
Colin Huggins wearing all black and playing a grand piano in the middle of a park. The piano’s paint is worn off on the edges and text “this machine kills fascists” is etched onto the paint in all caps.
‘Piano man’ of Washington Square Park faces persistent vandalism
The entrance to Theatre Eighty Saint Marks with a person standing outside. An old-fashioned green awning hangs above the entrance and a bright red sign hanging on the building reads, “Bankruptcy” and “Auction.”
Historic East Village theater faces foreclosure
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A protester wearing a green sweater and a pearl necklace is holding a sign that says ‘Undergrads for GSOC.
Course assistants to receive $1.7 million in missing back pay
A white banner with purple letters that read N.Y.U. and a symbol of a torch hangs from the facade of The Silver Center of Arts and Science.
NYU drops 10 spots in latest US News rankings
An illustration of a scanned letter document and a screenshot of an email against a background of purple gradient.
NYU reaffirms commitment to fossil fuel divestment
A student taps an N.Y.U. I.D. card at a scanner at the entrance of a dining hall.
Swipe it Forward returns with new banking system
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A colorful portrait of Lynne Feldman on top of ‘Beyond NYU’ title.
Beyond NYU: Crafting sound waves and creating communities
A portrait of Jordan Plosky with “Beyond N.Y.U.” lettering on top.
Beyond NYU: From rocking out at shows to ramping up creatives
An illustration with the title “To Her Credit” layered over a portrait of Kaitlin Culmo and Emily McDermott.
Beyond NYU: Shining a light on women’s achievements
An illustration of a man wearing a black suit and white shirt. He is pictured inside a planetary illustration with a pink and blue gradient. Behind him is a purple expanse with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Reaching new heights with structural engineering
An illustration of a man wearing heavy make-up and a black suit, holding both of his hands up. He is pictured inside a burgundy planetary illustration. Behind him is a purple expanse with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Concocting creativity with cabaret
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
The side of a store that has a sign which reads “DANNY ON THE CORNER HOT ZEPOLLES” followed by three exclamation points. To the right of it is a blue sign showing deep-fried Oreo cookies. There are people standing around the store.
The best of the fest: Italian classics at the Feast of San Gennaro
Two people talk on a park bench in Stuyvesant Square Park.
Breakup with Bobst with these 5 off-campus study spots
An illustration of a floating burger, a pizza pie, platter of steak and a bowl of thai noodles against a purple background.
The quintessential restaurants to visit during your time at NYU
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
A model wears a beige floral shirt.
Victor dE Souza’s ‘Siren & Muses’ collection is a coastal dream turned reality
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
A model wears a beige floral shirt.
Victor dE Souza’s ‘Siren & Muses’ collection is a coastal dream turned reality
From left to right: a model wearing a yellow-and-purple plaid knitted vest and a yellow patterned knitted tie; a model wearing a white and red-and-mint shirt and a skirt of the same color; a model wearing a purple jumpsuit.
Parsons MFA ‘We Dem Kids’ show breaks away from the expected
The side of a store that has a sign which reads “DANNY ON THE CORNER HOT ZEPOLLES” followed by three exclamation points. To the right of it is a blue sign showing deep-fried Oreo cookies. There are people standing around the store.
The best of the fest: Italian classics at the Feast of San Gennaro
An illustration of a floating burger, a pizza pie, platter of steak and a bowl of thai noodles against a purple background.
The quintessential restaurants to visit during your time at NYU
Customers ordering from the counter in the restaurant Raising Cane’s. The words “One Love” are above the counter.
Raising Cane’s at Astor Place opens after weeks of anticipation
The exterior of Le Fournil bakery. A banner with white text reads “Boulangerie” in blue, red and white, the color of the French flag, sits above the entrance.
The best French bakeries in New York City
An illustration of a plate with four pieces of Ecuadorian bread, or “panes” on it against a red background.
Ecuadorian cheese bread and the silent labor of love 
The façade of Judson Memorial Church, which has columns made of red bricks, stained windows and a cross at the top.
Greenwich Village church that supported abortion access in the ’60s continues activism
Above a crowd in a park, protesters hold blue, pink and white transgender flags and a sign reading “you will never eradicate us.”
For trans people, what comes after visibility?
Koda Fraga and Leo Koulish sit together on the grass in Washington Square Park with the sun shining on them. They are holding each other and smiling at the camera.
Love in a time of transphobia
A bar counter with several people sitting next to it. There is painted text reading “Nuyorican Poets’ Cafe” in all capital letters on the wall behind the counter.
Celebrate women’s history year-round at these local spots
An illustration of a pavilion with a dome, covered in stained-glass-like art against the night sky with crescent moon and stars. Smaller domes lay behind the center one, which has a clear middle above an ornate bottom.
Celebrating Ramadan and the Muslim experience at NYU
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
An illustration of five individuals. From left to right, a man with tattoos wearing a black graphic t-shirt, a man wearing an oversized white t-shirt and gray rounded sunglasses, a girl sitting at a cafe table, a man with a white button down shirt and khaki pants, and a man reclined on a white bed sheet.
Ranked: NYU students who will break your heart by senior year
An illustration of a laptop whose screen shows a person wearing a tracksuit leaning over a luggage on a bench. The laptop sits on purple blankets and a cup of tea is also on the blanket.
Off the Radar: ‘Alice in the Cities,’ a guide for lost souls
A crowd gathering at the Governors Ball music festival. There is a modified Statue of Liberty behind the crowd wearing a pair of sunglasses.
Summer music festivals aren’t what they used to be
A still image from the film “Stop Making Sense” with lead vocalist David Byrne singing on stage and pointing a microphone to the camera.
Review: ‘Stop Making Sense’ immortalizes a band in its prime
Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey wearing a light blue dress, sits in front of a piano while turning her head back to look at the camera.
Review: Laufey’s latest album ‘Bewitched’ is an ode to the dreamers
An upside-down shot of actor Leslie Cheung, his face covered in white face paint, and pink-and-black makeup. He is wearing an orange-and-blue, jewel-covered outfit, a matching headpiece and pearls.
Review: ‘Farewell My Concubine’ restoration upholds film’s undying legacy
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An older woman sits next to a young boy on a bench and offers him food with her arm around his shoulder. A soccer ball rests beside them on the ground. The background is dark blue.
‘Offside’ comic divulges a personal reflection on Qatar’s dangerous labor conditions
An illustration of writer Annie Ernaux wearing a green shirt and holding her head with her left hand.
Review: Annie Ernaux’s ‘Happening’ illustrates the necessity of reproductive care
An illustration of a female with green eyes lays down on white bedding. There is a pink frame around the image.
Review: ‘Cleopatra and Frankenstein’ tackles love and loneliness
An illustration of two women’s faces overlaid upon one another, with two pairs of half-closed lips visible. There are also illustrated black text bubbles, which read, “Closer baby closer,” and “Poems,” along with a white text bubble which reads “Savannah Brown.”
Review: The pain and beauty of modern intimacy in ‘Closer Baby Closer’
An illustration of a laptop whose screen shows a person wearing a tracksuit leaning over a luggage on a bench. The laptop sits on purple blankets and a cup of tea is also on the blanket.
Off the Radar: ‘Alice in the Cities,’ a guide for lost souls
A still image from the film “Stop Making Sense” with lead vocalist David Byrne singing on stage and pointing a microphone to the camera.
Review: ‘Stop Making Sense’ immortalizes a band in its prime
An upside-down shot of actor Leslie Cheung, his face covered in white face paint, and pink-and-black makeup. He is wearing an orange-and-blue, jewel-covered outfit, a matching headpiece and pearls.
Review: ‘Farewell My Concubine’ restoration upholds film’s undying legacy
A black and white illustration with a portrait of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and the title ‘El Conde’ in pink lettering.
Review: ‘El Conde’ tells a chilling story of bloodthirst through absurd political satire
Actresses Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott as characters Josie and P.J. in the film “Bottoms.” They are standing in an indoor basketball court.
Review: ‘Bottoms’ delivers punches and punchlines in its teen sex story
A crowd gathering at the Governors Ball music festival. There is a modified Statue of Liberty behind the crowd wearing a pair of sunglasses.
Summer music festivals aren’t what they used to be
Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey wearing a light blue dress, sits in front of a piano while turning her head back to look at the camera.
Review: Laufey’s latest album ‘Bewitched’ is an ode to the dreamers
A group of students sitting in a music recording studio while listening to two instructors speaking. The room is filled with various music production equipment.
NYU Nashville provides music students with hands-on experience
An illustration of a black-and-white portrait of artist Teezo Touchdown.
Teezo Touchdown’s debut album is an alternative hip-hop masterpiece
Singer Andie Mackenzie lies on a bed on her left arm.
NYU sophomore Andie Mackenzie showcases lyrical pop at its best in ‘Afterthought’
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
An illustration of a person with a blank face, wearing a black turtleneck sweater against a yellow background. There is a red question mark on the person’s face and text “hanksy” next to it. Several abstract patterns are drawn around the person.
The unexpected connection between Adam Himebauch, Adam Lucas and Hanksy
A woman wearing an orange dress sits in a sofa chair on stage in front of a gray backdrop with smudged square patterns on it.
Q&A: Marjan Neshat on ‘Sandra’ and her Iranian identity
A collage of four photos. The top right features a man wearing a mask with kiwis covering the mouth region and a cracker with kiwis covering the eye region. The top left features a man wearing a food mask with multiple slices or bread surrounding the head, leaving the eyes visible. The bottom right features a man wearing a food mask with multiple tomatoes and basil leaves near the head and mouth regions. The bottom left features a man wearing a food mask with a giant cracker topped with strawberries, a leafy green and green paste on top.
Q&A: Foodmasku on channeling emotions into food mask art
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
Though historical revisionism is an issue in video games, taking liberties with the details can enhance the game play experience. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ demands historical distortion
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read ”N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Guest Essay: A letter from NYU’s adjunct union to president Mills
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A shot of the Paulson Center gym. Students are standing and looking around. There is a sign for the Pakistani Student’s Association to the right and a Greek flag to the left.
Opinion: NYU Club Fest was far too chaotic to enjoy
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A protester holding up a sign saying “NYU + Sabatini = Disgrace” in front of the NYU Langone Health Center. A black-and-white headshot of Sabatini is superimposed on the left.
Editorial: Do no harm, Grossman. Reject Sabatini.
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
The New Jersey side tower of the George Washington Bridge.
Opinion: New York housing programs shouldn’t exclude immigrants
Two silver M.T.A. Metrocard vending machines with red, yellow, blue and green panels sit against a white-tiled wall.
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A purple N.Y.U. flag hanging off of a building’s facade.
Opinion: The 18-credit limit is a barrier to success
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of N.Y.U. students wearing purple outfits in front.
Opinion: Bring back the ‘Why NYU?’ essay
A classroom filled with students, who are wearing masks, working on their laptops. An analog clock hangs on the wall behind them.
Opinion: Stop making classes longer than they need to be
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
A purple flag with the logo of N.Y.U. hangs from a building.
Off-Third: NYU spends entire budget on admitted students weekend
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A shot of the Paulson Center gym. Students are standing and looking around. There is a sign for the Pakistani Student’s Association to the right and a Greek flag to the left.
Opinion: NYU Club Fest was far too chaotic to enjoy
Multiple students sit at long tables working on their computers. To the right is a long window facing Washington Square Park.
Opinion: Dear NYU, upperclassmen are students too
Letter from the editor: On change
Letter from the editor: On change
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read ”N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
University denies foul play after adjuncts’ courses changed
A man in formal attire on the left and a logo of N.Y.U. Athletics on the right.
Athletics director placed on administrative leave after alleged inappropriate behavior
A blue psilocybin capsule inside a glass can placed on a windowsill.
NYU in the psychedelic renaissance
A cargo loading dock with maintenance equipment and trash cans inside.
Acquired, stored, forgotten: NYU Dentistry’s collection of Indigenous remains
A yellow N.Y.U. Athletics jersey hangs on a pole.
NYU Athletics: A look back on the 2022-23 season
A woman wearing a purple jacket with N.Y.U.’s name on it in white throws a silver shot put ball from behind a bar with the letters “J.C.S.” on it. Behind the player are multiple people standing in front of fencing.
Meet the NYU sophomore who broke a 23-year-old school record
A group of volleyball players wearing purple N.Y.U. uniforms huddled while standing in an indoor volleyball court.
NYU men’s volleyball falls at first hurdle in UVC quarterfinals
N.Y.U. swimmer Caitlin Marshall swims in a pool with other athletes in adjacent lanes.
A swimming star’s reflection on her NYU season
A golf player swings a club. He is wearing a black golf shirt, beige pants and a white cap.
Momentum builds as NYU golf heads into final stretch
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
The Art of Storytelling | Under the Arch Magazine
The Art of Storytelling | Under the Arch Magazine
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
A group of people roller skate in Central Park, the person in the front wears a black top, rolled up pants, and red skates. The skaters in the back wear jeans, t-shirts and black skates.
Central Park skating is back in full swing this spring
A blue psilocybin capsule inside a glass can placed on a windowsill.
NYU in the psychedelic renaissance
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
A reporter interview a rally attendee wearing a white shirt and a green jacket.
Video: Protesters, supporters clash ahead of Trump arraignment
A mother with her four children all wearing white outfits.
NYU alum helps daughters become mothers
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
EDITOR'S PICKS
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
What to know before you go: The Eras Tour
LATEST
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Sep 22, 2023
Adidas Ultraboosts standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Asylum laws in Italy, fire ban in Australia, climate activism in Germany
Krish Dev, Deputy News Editor • Sep 22, 2023
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
Sneha Tripathy, Contributing Writer • Sep 22, 2023
An illustration of a laptop whose screen shows a person wearing a tracksuit leaning over a luggage on a bench. The laptop sits on purple blankets and a cup of tea is also on the blanket.
Off the Radar: ‘Alice in the Cities,’ a guide for lost souls
Amalia Rizos, Contributing Writer • Sep 22, 2023
A crowd gathering at the Governors Ball music festival. There is a modified Statue of Liberty behind the crowd wearing a pair of sunglasses.
Summer music festivals aren’t what they used to be
Julia Diorio, Music Editor • Sep 22, 2023
FEATURES
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Sep 22, 2023
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read ”N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
University denies foul play after adjuncts’ courses changed
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Sep 19, 2023

Summer music festivals aren’t what they used to be

Despite the recent rise in popularity of music festivals, repeated disasters and mishaps may be a sign they’re in decline.
Julia Diorio, Music Editor
Sep 22, 2023
A+crowd+gathering+at+the+Governors+Ball+music+festival.+There+is+a+modified+Statue+of+Liberty+behind+the+crowd+wearing+a+pair+of+sunglasses.
Governors Ball is the music festival closest to home for many New Yorkers. (Courtesy photo by Paige Warton)

Usually, you know what you’re getting into with a music festival. You go. You spend twenty dollars on a tiny hot dog and another twenty on water. You walk around aimlessly between three stages because TikTok has ruined your attention span and you can’t watch the same thing for more than five minutes. You demolish your shoes, lose your phone and go home swearing you’ll never go again — but somehow forget that sentiment by the time the presale rolls around next March. This summer, however, was different. 

College students are a major demographic for music festivals, and their role in our lives has transformed dramatically since the beginning of the 2010s when they first started gaining popularity. Still, we love music festivals because they’re experiences of community and excitement. Where did they all come from? Perhaps the entirety of it is a global case of FOMO. Or maybe it started with Woodstock — a collective of hippies storming upstate New York to celebrate peace and love. Or Live Aid, which has become a tradition and a central point of musical and cultural history. 

When thousands of people dressed in glitter and fishnets crowd in one densely packed area during the last weekend of the summer, it either ends up either incredibly appealing or incredibly repulsive. 

For example, Governors Ball – a New York-based music festival – is an iconic part of many NYU students’ lives. It’s an institution that signals the start of the summer. 

“[Governors Ball] is a rite of passage for tri-state area kids,” artist and New York resident Ella Jane told the crowd during her set at Governors Ball this June. “I’ve had many a pair of shoes ruined by Gov Ball, so it’s surreal to be back here.” 

Jane’s sentiments about festivals are shared by many. They are quintessential to the college experience, and no one expects them to be perfect. But, minor inconveniences are very different from a complete disaster. You expected to lose your friends in the crowd, but not in a stampede. The issue is when the inconveniences begin to overshadow the music, impacting concertgoers’ experiences. For Electric Zoo, it seemed to hit a peak. 

Electric Zoo is an electronic music festival held over Labor Day weekend on Randall’s Island. This year, the first day was canceled shortly before doors opened because the main stage was not built in time. The festival cited supply chain shipping issues. Day Two started two hours late, leading to some acts being canceled. 

“The whole experience of raves was just ruined,” said Chloe Suh, a graduate of Boston University. “Saturday was a huge disappointment. That stage was bare bones. The lines to get in were so disorganized and confusing. [It was] pretty much a turn-off for future festivals.” 

Day Three saw capacity issues and authentic ticket holders denied entry, leading them to storm the gates. Mayor Eric Adams even stated in a police briefing that they would be “dealing with [the organizers of EZOO] in the next few days based on their behavior and actions.” Now, the organizers are being hit with a class-action lawsuit. 

“Getting in and out of gates was borderline dangerous,” Nathan Straus, an NYU junior said about his experience at EZOO. “My friend and hundreds of others waited hours for their tickets.  The synthesis was just off. It seemed poorly managed which made for not the best experience possible.” 

Similarly, Burning Man, a weeklong event dedicated to art and self-expression in Nevada, erupted into chaos after heavy rainfall created a mass mudslide that prevented attendees from leaving. Diplo, one of the acts, allegedly walked six miles in the mud and then hitchhiked with a fan to escape the desert. 

When the anxiety of taking Instagram photos in front of hundreds begins to be overshadowed by safety concerns, it changes things. Festivals have dominated summer pop culture since Coachella first gained popularity in 2013. It’s become bigger than a festival. It is a celebrity and branding event, where the focus is on the elaborate outsides rather than the music. Our feeds are inundated with outrageous outfits in front of a ferris wheel and shaky concert videos from about a mile away from the stage. 

Celebrities like James Charles or even Vanessa Hudgens make it a point to attend each year because it has such a presence in the media. Hudgens even caused a COVID-19 scandal in 2020 when, in her disappointment over the cancellation of the festival, she said that “people are going to die anyways.” At some point between then and now, festivals changed from being about music. Students shouldn’t have to deal with concerns over their safety — and this summer, it happened more often than not. 

A dip in appeal seemed logical after every corner of the world appeared to have a festival that went wrong. Maybe music festivals are slowing down, or maybe we’re just getting older. I’ll still send my friends the Gov Ball lineup when it’s announced next spring, and try to convince them that the three-hour commute from my hometown will be worth it — but it will be veiled with doubt. There is no denying that something has changed, and it’s making all of us hesitate before buying a festival ticket again.

Contact Julia Diorio at [email protected].
Leave a comment
More to Discover
More in Arts
An illustration of a laptop whose screen shows a person wearing a tracksuit leaning over a luggage on a bench. The laptop sits on purple blankets and a cup of tea is also on the blanket.
Off the Radar: ‘Alice in the Cities,’ a guide for lost souls
A still image from the film “Stop Making Sense” with lead vocalist David Byrne singing on stage and pointing a microphone to the camera.
Review: ‘Stop Making Sense’ immortalizes a band in its prime
Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey wearing a light blue dress, sits in front of a piano while turning her head back to look at the camera.
Review: Laufey’s latest album ‘Bewitched’ is an ode to the dreamers
More in Music
A group of students sitting in a music recording studio while listening to two instructors speaking. The room is filled with various music production equipment.
NYU Nashville provides music students with hands-on experience
An illustration of a black-and-white portrait of artist Teezo Touchdown.
Teezo Touchdown’s debut album is an alternative hip-hop masterpiece
Singer Andie Mackenzie lies on a bed on her left arm.
NYU sophomore Andie Mackenzie showcases lyrical pop at its best in ‘Afterthought’
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead
© 2023 Washington Square News • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 