Head in the Clouds brings diverse roster to NYC

The festival lineup boasted more than 25 musicians, including ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, LØREN and Yeek. Festivalgoers experienced every type of music, from J-pop and R&B to punk rock and indie hip-hop.

Gallery | 4 Photos Jason Alpert-Wisnia ATARASHII GAKKO! performs on the Double Happiness Stage at the Head in the Clouds Festival on May 21. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)

Head in the Clouds began as a one-day festival in Los Angeles in 2018, but has since become a global success, with multi-day festivals in Jakarta, Manila, Pasadena and now Forest Hills. The New York City festival was a homecoming for 88rising, which was founded in a parking garage in the city eight years ago.

Upon entering the festival grounds, crowds were met with an open turf area where vendors and sponsors advertised claw machine games, stylized merchandise and a wide array of food options.

Vendors sold Asian and Asian-fusion foods like curry, summer rolls, bao and rice bowls. The star of the food show was, indubitably, Rokstar Chicken.

The New-York-City-based Korean fried chicken brand, which was founded by restaurateur Mark Lee, boasted one of the longest lines on the festival grounds. Lee, who was previously managing partner of NYU student favorite Spot Dessert Bar on St. Marks Place, felt encouraged to share Rokstar Chicken with festivalgoers and NYU students alike after the success of the popular dessert location.