Review: Noah Kahan encapsulates the beauty of heartbreak, healing and the New England fall on ‘Stick Season’

After Noah Kahan’s backyard video of his single “Stick Season” went viral on TikTok, fans waited with bated breath to see if the album would meet their expectations.

Indie artist Noah Kahan is a master of lyrical storytelling. Previously known for his popular collaboration with Julia Michaels in “Hurt Somebody,” Kahan can no longer be classified as underground after his songs skyrocketed across all social media platforms — most notably, TikTok.

Each one of the songs on his recently released third studio album, “Stick Season,” shares a specific moment of Kahan’s struggle: being stuck in a small town, seasonal depression and loving someone who isn’t right for you.

This album is the perfect fit for New England first-years who are missing the fall foliage. It paints the illusion of those coveted “Gilmore Girls” autumns, alongside an added personal element of growing older. Kahan spent a significant amount of time in quarantine at his parents’ house in rural Vermont. This album is about dealing with the emotions that come with moving back to your small hometown.

Moving back to his home state helped Kahan shift his sound from pop to more indie. Whether you’re a New England native or someone who thinks Dunkin’ coffee is gross, the album is steeped in nostalgia for the region; it revels in nostalgia for the seasons, for the community, and for the high school moments you couldn’t enjoy because you hated and loved your hometown at the same time.

It is the passion, the raw emotions and the effortless portrayal of love that set this album apart from others. Kahan has a specific knack for being so calm, and yet so relentless at the same time. “Growing Sideways,” specifically, is where Kahan opens up about his struggles with mental illness. “Yeah, it’s better to die numb / Than feel it all.” He belts, “If my engine works perfect on empty / I guess I’ll drive.”

The lyrics imprint themselves inside your eyes. Metaphorical lyrics create the feeling of this exhausting melancholy many felt during the pandemic. It’s a hauntingly beautiful cascade of emotions and reflections on everything you’ve ever thought about.

“New Perspective,” the sixth track on the album, is about returning to a once-familiar place that has now changed to you. It’s about going back home for Thanksgiving and realizing how much you have grown. He sings, “Liberal rednecks get drunk on a dirt road / Attention deficit kids in their gym clothes.”

Kahan’s guitar skills are commendable as well. His skillful fingerpicking creates a distinguishable pattern for each chorus. The production is relatively simple with no synthesizers or background singers. The melodic instrumentals, paired with the swelling notes of the bridges, create a seamless fusion of pop and folk music. Kahan’s talent shines best this way, and it is reflected in his large fame from TikTok videos of singing in his parents’ backyard with a guitar.

The album progresses from heartbreak to healing. Kahan’s angelic, ethereal voice deftly captures universally experienced real-life problems. His incorporation of memory with music makes this release stand out as the perfect autumn album.

