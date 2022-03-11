Angèle’s success is crossing the Atlantic

Belgian pop star Angèle has been topping French music charts and recently recorded a song with Dua Lipa. Her New York City concert proves American audiences are starting to join the crowd.

Angèle — born Angèle Van Laeken — is a pop star who is currently making a splash in the French pop music scene. The Belgian-born singer is known for her dance-pop music and for being an outspoken feminist— her song “Balance Ton Quoi” became an anthem of France’s version of the #MeToo movement, #BalanceTonPorc.

In 2020, Angèle was featured on Dua Lipa’s song “Fever;” in 2021, she starred in a self-titled Netflix documentary about her life and released a new album, “Nonante-Cinq.” So far this year, she’s performed “Fever” with Dua Lipa at Madison Square Garden and graced New York with a private concert.

Last Thursday, the singer performed a private show at The Standard, High Line hotel to promote her work in the American music industry. In attendance were TikTok stars, music executives and journalists.

Some guests, like culture writer Rob Ledonne, were excited they had the chance to see Angèle in an intimate setting for what may be the last time.

“I’ve been hearing a lot about Angèle; she’s been building buzz for a long time,” Ledonne said. “She’s hot off her appearance with Dua Lipa at Madison Square Garden, and this will probably be the last time I can see her in a small room before she blows up.”

Several guests, like TikTok creator Dylan Troesken and vintage clothing reseller Jillian Foisie said they were excited to find a new French artist to listen to.

Two longtime fans in attendance — Joanna Batemits, a music supervisor for a boutique agency, and Daniella Vostinar, a legal assistant in the music industry, also cited the excitement of being back at a concert and Angèle’s goofy personality as their main draws.

The show was the friendly, intimate affair the audience had hoped for. In the back of a small room was a tiny stage, featuring only a piano for Angèle. The New York skyline was shining through the floor-to-ceiling window behind the stage. Bars with free drinks lined the side of the room; everyone milled around, drinking and chatting while they waited for the concert to start.

Angèle handled the crowd with ease. The artist spent the night pumping her arm in the air, twirling around the stage and cracking self-effacing jokes — all while dressed in a sparkling black set that made her look like Europe’s next big pop star. Her friends sat in the front, chanting and requesting songs. By the end, even the wary onlookers in the back were nodding their heads.

The artist played crowd favorites like “Flou,” “Plus de Sens” and “Fever,” throwing in a piano cover of “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears as well. The electric keyboard reigned supreme in “Plus de Sens,” giving it its dance-crazed energy. “Flou” is electro-disco excellence that proves Angèle will soon be the soundtrack to teens driving down the freeway and dancing at parties.

Overall, one had the feeling that they were seeing a star in the making, although Angèle’s music has its questionable moments as well. Certain tracks on “Brol” lacked a sense of inspiration or experimentation, like the repetitive “Tout Oublier” and “Balance Ton Quoi.” She deserves the benefit of the doubt, though, given the fact that her second album boasted some notable hits and a newfound flair. The sultry bass line of “Libre” and the jazzy, haunting “Mauvais Rêves” prove that Angèle is evolving with each project.

The small room at The Standard felt like the moment right before a monumental event where everything stands still. It was as if the crowd was holding its breath. There was a feeling that something big — Angèle’s rise to global, international fame — was on the horizon.

I’m sure that feeling will soon be proven true. As long as Angèle’s albums continue to pair the tear-stained words of a breakup with the thumping beat of a dance floor, fans will flock to her. It seems like soon enough, Angèle will be at Madison Square Garden headlining a show of her own.

