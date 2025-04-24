Review: In ‘Sacramento,’ appropriately flawed characters are matched by an equally flawed plot

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

A vehicle, parked on LaGuardia Place outside Bobst Library, displaying authorization from federal law enforcement. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
You may have seen federal law enforcement roaming around campus. It’s Secret Service for Barron.
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
Beyond NYU: Advancing women’s health through global activism
(Manaal Shareh for WSN)
Student urinated on by roommate, criticizes NYU’s ‘incompetent’ response
(Courtesy of Michael Ramirez)
Students finally get NYU to talk about Nike after months of protests
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Opinion: The United States has a literacy problem
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: New York doesn’t want hyper-progressive politicians like Zohran Mamdani
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: Zohran Mamdani is the progressive leader New York needs
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Review: In ‘Sacramento,’ appropriately flawed characters are matched by an equally flawed plot

Michael Cera delivers a wonderfully awkward performance in a middling movie.
Oshmi Ghosh, Contributing Writer
April 24, 2025
(Courtesy of Vertical)

This review contains spoilers.

If you know anything about Michael Cera, you’d approach “Sacramento” with the same expectation that I did: This is going to be incredibly awkward in the best way. The movie follows up on this promise with the unremarkable but charming premise of a strained friendship tested by the ups and downs of a road trip. When Rickey, played by director Michael Angarano, asks his childhood friend Glenn (Cera) to join him on a trip down to Sacramento to scatter his late father’s ashes, Glenn begrudgingly agrees to help. However, while Rickey’s father has actually passed, he doesn’t need to scatter any ashes.

If there is one thing “Sacramento” does well, it’s wrapping the audience into the discomfort of each character and relationship. Cera’s typical skittish energy, crucial to the aesthetics of “Juno” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” demonstrates a maturity that aligns with his age and his character’s age. Now playing a husband to Rosie (Kristen Stewart) who is preparing for a baby, Cera’s nerves don’t evoke the social awkwardness of teen relationships but the sincere, all-encompassing anxieties of impending fatherhood. His hesitance bounces off of Rickey’s charisma impeccably — in a sequence with two women they meet at a bar, Rickey charms the pants off one of them while Glenn can barely carry a platonic conversation with the other. 

The camera shots, though sometimes bizarrely horror movie-esque, make you feel like you’re there, sitting with the two friends while they each simultaneously try to coax an admission of struggle from the other while avoiding their own problems. It’s endlessly frustrating, but convincing. “Sacramento” also doesn’t bog the dynamic down with additional characters and complications. While there could have been a stronger emphasis on the two’s shared history, the nostalgic ability to settle into the intimacy of a friendship newly woven back together is highlighted well within stilted conversations, attempts at childlike riffing and a brief wrestling match where both of them lose.

Rickey and Glenn’s friendship also encapsulates the movie’s attempt at subverting toxic masculinity and the stigma surrounding men’s mental health. At the beginning of the movie, Glenn is significantly more stressed about the pregnancy than his wife, and she continuously encourages him to seek out help so that he stops burdening her — harsh, but completely fair. By the end, a no-longer-pregnant Rosie picks up a calmer Glenn from work, where he helps Rickey run his male support group. It’s quite an on-the-nose commentary on male mental health, but you can’t be too mad at a portrayal of men being emotionally intimate without mockery.

But “Sacramento” falls flat in a lot of other aspects. Most notably, the narrative can never quite determine its stakes. The opener is Rickey meeting a woman, Tallie, (Maya Erskine) on a hiking trail and developing a fleeting but strong romantic bond with her. She disappears until we find out that his true reason for visiting Sacramento is to return to her and the baby whose existence he had ignored. Though she hadn’t wanted or asked for his help, this reveal brings a lot of Rickey’s character into question. While his behavior when discovering that the person he had a one-night stand with has a daughter reveals a sincere respect for parenthood, we don’t spend enough time with Rickey beforehand to trust him as a father. I mean, he was at the bar picking up girls with Glenn two days ago. 

Then an even more insane shift happens: Glenn tries to kidnap Rickey’s baby. See, the movie is unequivocally funny, and on its own, this scene can strike the balance of being comedic and addressing Glenn’s neurotic habits. He fears everything in Tallie’s house — exposed outlets, dirty dishes and, above all, the creaky crib — but it boils down to his own fears about failing as a dad. However, the absurdity of the moment, though performed well, just doesn’t quite land given the relative normalcy of everything leading up to it. The stakes are obviously very high for the mother, but she seems to get past this quickly and ends up with Rickey at the end. It’s just all a bit too easy.

Though “Sacramento” succeeds in the heartwarming trope of two buddies on a trip together and the uncomfortable portrayals of two drastically different types of troubled lives, it just needed to be about 20 minutes longer to develop the actual plot. It has a wonderful vibe, complete with sunny color grading and great music, but an underbaked story.

Contact Oshmi Gosh at [email protected].

