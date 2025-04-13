Review: Greed and desire reach full bloom in ‘The White Lotus’ season 3

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Courtesy of Drexel University)
FAS dean on stepping down to lead Drexel
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
NYU keeps No. 8 spot for most Fulbright grant recipients
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: Housing protests in Spain, political U-turn in Australia and royal security court case in the UK
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Student gov’t talks study away in wake of immigration crackdown
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Courtesy of Philip Pantitanonta)
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
President Linda Mills sent an email Tuesday night confirming that "some members" of the NYU community have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (Jake Capriotti for WSN)
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
PhD Live! is making research accessible
(Courtesy of Max La Manna)
Q&A: Navigating the NYC service industry through a chef’s lens
(Qianshan Weng and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Can Beli help you find love?
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 spots for outdoor dining near campus
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
Tisch student dancers pose in their choice of clothing for their morning ballet class. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
(Kiara Mujica and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Shop less, capsule wardrobe more
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
These star-studded fashion brands are here to stay
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Courtesy of Warrick Page/Max)
Review: ‘The Pitt’ strips American health care to its core
(Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO)
Review: Greed and desire reach full bloom in ‘The White Lotus’ season 3
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Staff Recs: Our favorite villains
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Review: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is barely a movie
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Courtesy photo by Isaac Wheatley)
Q&A: New York natives Laundry Day on coming full circle
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A night at Berlin NYC with 4 emerging NYU musicians
(Courtesy photo by Travis Shinn)
Review: ‘Wave the Bull’ brings back old-school hard rock for a new generation
(Courtesy of G2G)
Review: YT is the future of UK rap
(Courtesy of UMG, Republic Records & XO Records)
Review: NAV finds his sound in ‘OMW2 REXDALE’
(Courtesy of Emilio Madrid)
Review: Cursing, cutthroat comedians duke it out in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
(Courtesy of Marc J. Franklin)
Review: ‘Purpose’ stages a contemplative family reunion
(Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
Eli Lane performs his monologue as the character Zak in the play “The Ball.” (Ivy Chan for WSN)
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
(Courtesy of James Leynse)
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Review: Greed and desire reach full bloom in ‘The White Lotus’ season 3

The hit satirical dramedy captures how hunger corrupts all.
Annie Emans, Staff Writer
April 14, 2025
(Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO)

This review contains spoilers.

The recent season of “The White Lotus” was pretty hard to ignore. Major publications like The Hollywood Reporter and Forbes extensively covered the show and its iconic ensemble cast, TikTok flooded with trending soundbites and everyone and their mom took to X to debrief each week’s new episode. “The White Lotus” captivated a significant chunk of consumers despite intense streaming market saturation, outpacing viewership of its second season by at least 78%, and its finale attracted 6.2 million viewers the night of its release.

Each season of “The White Lotus” follows a week at the expensive White Lotus hotel, documenting the stays of the ultra-wealthy guests and hotel employees. The comedy-drama is a satire on the rich, mocking the frivolous lives of the insufferably spoiled. Despite the largely different cast of characters each season, all remain intertwined through the actions of sketchy businessman Greg Hunt (Jon Gries). 

Shock factor played an integral role in this season’s widespread success. Perhaps the most insane arc of the show occurs between brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola), specifically when they commit a sexual act together. Their incestuous moment undoubtedly made the show stand out. I mean, how many TV shows these days feature incest on screen? 

Showrunner Mike White is never afraid of shocking audiences, but always has a method behind his madness, using the brothers’ dynamic to call attention to their family’s dysfunction. Saxon, Lochlan and their sister, Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), belong to the wealthy Ratliff family. The patriarch, Timothy (Jason Isaacs), fuels the family’s exorbitant lifestyle with his loyal wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), by his side. But the family is unstable: Timothy is under investigation by the FBI for a money laundering scheme, Victoria pops lorazepam like candy and Saxon, a fitness-bro horndog, hopes to make Lochlan a man by force-feeding him protein shakes. Lochlan and Saxon’s incestuous incident is just further evidence that wealth does not supplement a family’s emotional stability and reveals that Saxon successfully passed his hyper-masculine, sex-addicted habits to his younger brother. By the end of the series, Saxon embarks on a newfound path to enlightenment, cleaning himself of his dude-bro ways, only for Lochlan to take on his curse.

The complex family is a joy to watch on screen. Posey’s portrayal of Victoria, including her iconic southern drawl, makes her the ideal comic relief. Her delivery of wildly out-of-touch lines provides a perfect window into her warped reality, like when she tells her family that “no one in the history of the world has lived better than we have.” 

Beyond Victoria, every character in the show is masterfully written and portrayed. Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, who portray Rick and Chelsea respectively, are electric onscreen. As a romantic couple, the pair has undeniable chemistry. Chelsea’s pure heart shines, making her a fan favorite and a much-needed contrast to the other characters. Their dysfunctional but adorable dynamic makes their deaths even more depressing.

Rick’s demise is smartly foreshadowed with the “Asian girl” monologue, another ultra-viral moment from the season. In a jaw-dropping moment delivered by Frank (Sam Rockwell) to Rick, Frank explains how his obsession with Asian women led him down a deep spiral of sex addiction. Beyond its surface, the monologue captures how obsessive desire can lead to insanity. While Frank desires sexual satisfaction, Rick desires to avenge his father, which ultimately leads to his death.    

Similar to hotel guests like Rick, the possessiveness of desire and greed is evident through returning character Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), a masseuse from the hotel’s Hawaii location from season one. She comes to Thailand and meets masseuse Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul), and the two discuss plans to open a spa. But that business quickly dissolves when Greg offers Belinda a $5 billion bribe for her silence around his wife’s untimely death, an unsolved murder from season two. This season ends with Belinda and her son riding a fancy boat into the sunset, leaving Pornchai behind.

Belinda’s ending is conflicting. It’s significant to see the only Black woman in the show finally beat financial insecurity, but disappointing to watch her treat Pornchai just like previous White Lotus guests treated her in season one. Wealth changed Belinda, forcing the viewer to evaluate what they’d do in her situation. Affluence is acquired through a sacrifice of morality — Belinda is merely a victim of a system that requires her to compromise her consciousness for a better life. The inherent evils of desire is what keeps the audiences coming back to “The White Lotus,” and they just can’t seem to get enough.

Contact Annie Emans at [email protected].

