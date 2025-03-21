Review: ‘Opus’ is a great watch — and nothing more than that

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

NYU's website was hacked for at least two hours on Saturday, revealing private information of students and applicants over the last 30 years. (Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
Over 3 million applicants’ data leaked on NYU’s website
Lawyers at NYU Langone Health proposed changes to the medical center's DEI programs and policy statements online. (Kevin Wu for WSN)
Trump DEI rollbacks push NYU Langone to ditch terms like ‘marginalized’ or ‘diverse’
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Renee Yang for WSN)
NYU advises international students to stay in US following Trump travel ban
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: Defense spending hike in Germany, migrant boat sinks in Italy, military sale in Australia
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Courtesy of Philip Pantitanonta)
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Over 1,000 rally for women’s rights in Washington Square Park
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Researchers protest Trump cuts to funding in Washington Square Park
NYU's website was hacked for at least two hours on Saturday, revealing private information of students and applicants over the last 30 years. (Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
(Renee Yang for WSN)
(Amanda Chen for WSN)
NYU lawyers talk support for international students at Wagner panel
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone introduces Amazon palm-scanning tech to hospitals
NYU President Linda Mills, Provost Georgina Dopico and Executive Vice President Martin Dorph announced the "administrative hiring freeze" in a letter to faculty, staff and administrators on Monday. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Mills freezes hiring amid federal funding uncertainty
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Courtesy of Chris Maguire)
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum’s journey to crafting Etsy
(Courtesy photo by Elise Swain)
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
(Courtesy of Sawyer Baird)
Beyond NYU: Shaping workplace culture through hospitality
(Akshay Prabhushankar for WSN)
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
(Emma Foley for WSN)
Opinion: Trump’s cuts to federal aid are leaving higher education in shambles
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Opinion: Federal funding cuts will exacerbate NYC’s homelessness crisis
(Alexandra Chan for WSN)
Off Topic: The disastrous new direction of the EPA
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Up for Debate: Is college worth the debt?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU women’s basketball storms into a second consecutive national title
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Benny Bautista, a senior in the NYU School of Professional Studies and co-captain of the wrestling team, in Washington Square Park. (Sidney Snider for WSN)
‘Just like another wrestling match’: Benny Bautista’s fight against brain cancer
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Staff Predictions: Men’s and women’s basketball to NCAA Final Four and beyond
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams win UAA Championships, baseball and tennis seasons begin and other news
Swimming and wrestling dominate the UAA, track & field shatters records and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Tristan How on his basketball career and this year’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Yam Yau shares his hockey history
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A talk with thrower Kai Aravena
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
5 overrated viral beauty products to scroll past
(Lauren Ng for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A vegan robot fast food chain reborn as a sandwich deli
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Step into spring with these 7 sneakers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
This dining hall employee is the heart of Palladium
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Step into spring with these 7 sneakers
(Kiara Mujica and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Styling green this St. Patrick’s Day
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The NYU student bringing Rajasthani fashion to New York City
Vanessa Wallace, Savage X Fenty Chief Marketing Officer (Courtesy of Marissa Serrano)
Championing inclusivity and innovation: a conversation with Savage x Fenty CMO Vanessa Wallace
(Lauren Ng for WSN)
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
Owner Miro Uskokovic. (Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Hani’s Bakery and Cafe is a love letter to Serbian roots
A chef at Moody Tongue Pizza prepares pizza for a table. (Ivy Chan for WSN)
New eats near NYU: The intersection of beer, pizza and raw fish
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
How to celebrate Pi Day the right way
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
What I didn’t say in my Common App essay
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The NYU student bringing Rajasthani fashion to New York City
The NYU Dillagi South Asian dance team during practice. (Emma Foley for WSN)
NYU’s multicultural dance teams cultivate connection and encourage cultural exploration
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Wearing my food on my sleeve
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: ‘Opus’ is a great watch — and nothing more than that
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: ‘Black Bag’ turns the audience into the ultimate voyeur
(Courtesy of James Leynse)
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Take Out’ is Sean Baker at his most New York indie
(Courtesy of Flower Up & Rosie Sco)
Review: Divorce’s debut album is worth the wait
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
4 books to read in celebration of Black History Month
4 LGBTQ+ novels Trump doesn’t want you to read
(Courtesy of IMDb)
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: ‘Black Bag’ turns the audience into the ultimate voyeur
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Take Out’ is Sean Baker at his most New York indie
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Review: ‘Novocaine’ subverts action movie archetypes
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Plankton: The Movie’ is everything wrong with modern SpongeBob
(Courtesy of Flower Up & Rosie Sco)
(Courtesy of Chuffmedia)
Review: Lady Gaga’s ‘MAYHEM’ is a revitalized return to form
(Courtesy of Ava Baldassari)
Student rockstar Naomi Yanos on performance and new EP
(Courtesy of Sony Music)
Review: JENNIE’s ‘Ruby’ is the perfect balance of persona and personal
(Courtesy of Epitaph Records)
Review: Architects get experimental on ‘The Sky, The Earth & All Between’
(Courtesy of James Leynse)
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
(Courtesy of Andy Henderson)
Review: Passionate music takes center stage at ‘Buena Vista Social Club’
(Gabriel Vasconcellos for WSN)
Review: Heart and hilarity take center stage in The Classical Studio’s ‘Twelfth Night’
(Courtesy of the Brooklyn Academy of Music)
Review: ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ brings new life to the drama genre
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘Redwood’ spotlights the roots of resilience
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
(Erwin Chen for WSN)
Review: The Met presents the everyday surrealism of Florida
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: 80WSE’s political exhibition leaves viewers asking for more
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Review: Exhibition at La Maison Française challenges the definition of art
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Anna Baird-Hassell, Alex Woodworth, Isabel Albors, and Rachel Ning for WSN)
On the Street: Winter break
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
In photos: An unforgettable night at the Violet Ball
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Review: ‘Opus’ is a great watch — and nothing more than that

The newest eat-the-rich cult-horror movie has too much “cult” and not enough “eating the rich.”
Oshmi Ghosh, Contributing Writer
March 21, 2025
(Courtesy of IMDb)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for “Opus.”

When you first watch the trailer for “Opus,” you will likely linger on two things: A24 and Ayo Edebiri. Maybe John Malkovich, too. It seems like a match made in Gen Z heaven, promising a balance of understated humor and wild plot escalation which make for an ideal horror comedy. While this promise is not necessarily broken, the film fails to venture further from its combination of star power, visuals and genre-typical gore.

“Opus” follows Ariel Ecton (Edebiri), an ambitious journalist who, by some miracle, gets invited to the hottest event of the year: a weekend retreat with rich people to experience ’90s pop star Alfred Moretti’s (Malkovich) upcoming album. Joining her are influencer Emily Katz (Stephanie Suganami), talk show host Clara Armstrong (Juliette Lewis), paparazzo Bianca Tyson (Melissa Chambers), music critic and Moretti’s de facto rival Bill Lotto (Mark Sivertsen) and Ariel’s boss Stan Sullivan (Murray Bartlett). Her boss grates on Ariel; though she has passion, she is delegated to notetaker throughout the weekend — and her own friend calls her “middle” for her lack of perspective. 

Here we have our classic protagonistic motivation, which drives Ariel’s investigation of the strange, ascetic and sycophantic community surrounding Moretti. Known as the “Levelists,” this group instantly strikes Ariel as bizarre and cult-ish, but the others seem none the wiser, even after Ariel’s boss gets shot with an arrow. Though “Opus” may be commenting on a generational divide, it was completely unbelievable that nobody would have suspected that the inescapable chauffeurs, pubic hair shavers and mutilated oyster shuckers were up to no good. On top of that, Moretti’s nemesis disappears after the first night — audiences know he was decapitated — and only Ariel questions this. Generational gap or not, this was a clear case of deliberately making characters stupid to delay the final reveal.

Speaking of the reveal, the third act escalates nonsensically. Like Moretti, the movie promises something never seen before. Though many of the guests were blindsided by the twist that he intended to kill his guests, viewers certainly were not. But “Opus” still acts like this is supposed to be shocking, drastically switching gears to tense chase sequences and the deaths of all remaining invitees. Up until this point, the movie relied on subtler shock value, which was largely successful due to the engaging cinematography and music, which shaped the atmosphere rather perfectly. It’s a shame that this buildup did not land. 

Ariel, the obligatory final girl, escapes the cult successfully, becoming a renowned writer with her autobiographical account of the retreat’s events. Moretti is jailed, and the only thing left is a statement from him to provide closure to the mourning families and complete Ariel’s narrative. But instead, he delivers one of his signature long-winded monologues, which, admittedly, does make the final act more bearable. He reveals that Ariel was meant to escape and was specifically chosen by Moretti to carry on the Levelists’ message through her writing. Moretti wanted a legacy, and he got one.

This would have been a fantastic twist and commentary on both the wealthy’s obsession with notoriety and fandom’s sensationalization of the grotesque. However, this meaning gets diluted with the film’s unnecessary emphasis on the actual cult, rather than celebrity culture itself. Why give the Levelists a name and a vague set of philosophies, when the movie’s very tagline is “there’s no cult like celebrity”?

In this way, “Opus” attempts to emulate Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” with a cautionary tale of inadvertently getting lured by the glamor of a cult, where Ariel’s ambition dooms her ethics. But unlike “Midsommar,” which stays closer to the definition of a cult and alludes to real-life rituals, “Opus” is trying to be both on-the-nose and abstract. Both subtle and over-the-top. It cannot strike the balance.

The movie also takes from “The Menu,” where Ralph Fiennes’ Chef Slowik avenged his lost passions by torturing and eventually killing similarly passion-less rich people he’d invited to a meal. “Opus” tries to link Ariel and Moretti by their shared ambition to be known, but the ridiculous cult just muddles Moretti’s goals and distances him from the very real phenomenon of celebrity scandal. That, combined with his underwhelming music and drawn-out dance sequences, makes him too much of a caricature to be feared.

If “Midsommar” and “The Menu” had a baby, and that baby went on to get great grades and look perfect on paper by using ChatGPT to write its essays, the baby would be “Opus.” In an era of poignant, incisive critique of and general disillusionment with rich people behavior, the movie’s failure to keep up will render it forgotten amidst the deluge of soon-to-be-cult classics. Really, the best way to describe this movie, apart from its sound and cinematography, would be exactly what Ariel’s dumbass friend said: “middle.”

Contact Oshmi Ghosh at [email protected].

