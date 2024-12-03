6 of 2024’s most overlooked movies

The 2025 Academy Awards are approaching, and with them come the inevitability that most people will only be talking about a handful of movies released in 2024. However, it’s hard to sit by each year and watch so many deserving films go unrecognized.

From raunchy comedies to absurdist parables, 2024 had a movie for everyone. Take a look at some of the movies released this year that have flown under the radar — both critically and culturally – in order of their release.

“Self Reliance”

“Self Reliance” tells the story of Tommy (Jake Johnson), a man who’s invited to participate in a reality show where hunters are trying to kill him. If he survives for 30 days, he gets $1 million. The catch? The hunters can only attack him when he’s alone. Determined to win, Tommy searches for someone who’ll never leave his side and finds Maddy (Anna Kendrick), a fellow contestant. The pair dodges assassins but their greatest challenge proves to be convincing friends and family that the game they’re playing is real. Riotously funny with a sprinkle of existential dread, “Self-Reliance” is a valiant outing from writer-director-star Johnson that’s not one to miss.

“Ricky Stanicky”

From the Oscar-winning director of “Green Book,” “Ricky Stanicky” follows a group of three close friends who have, since childhood, blamed all their wrongdoings on their imaginary friend, Ricky Stanicky (John Cena). Even into adulthood, the friends use Ricky to excuse or hide their behaviors. Accidentally let loose a swarm of bees? It was Ricky. Went on a boys trip to Atlantic City? Ricky was going into surgery there and needed his friends by his side. It’s a crude but fun premise that gets complicated when the guys must hire the unpredictable Rod (Cena) to play Ricky in order to fend off suspicion from their partners. For anyone seeking a return to the raunchy comedies of the 2000s, this is the movie for you.

“Música”

In the vein of “Self Reliance” comes “Música,” a film written by, directed by and starring Rudy Mancuso. A loosely autobiographical tale, the film follows Rudy, a Brazilian American musician and puppeteer with synesthesia. Sick of being set up on dates by his overbearing but well-intentioned mother, Rudy dedicates himself to his craft until he meets and falls for Isabella (Camila Mendes). But managing romance, family and art proves harder than expected. “Música” is an obvious passion project for Mancuso, filled to the brim with visual flair and the overwhelming feeling of being an artist in your 20s. Whatever you do, don’t skip this soft-spoken, creative twist on the rom-com genre.

“IF”

The year’s award for the film that will make you unexpectedly cry goes to “IF.” Supposedly a kids’ movie, “IF” follows a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who discovers she can see people’s imaginary friends, or IFs. With the help of Cal (Ryan Reynolds), Bea sets out to pair each of the IFs with new children, as their original children no longer remember them. This movie features an unbelievably wondrous score from Michael Giacchino, known for his music in “Up” and “Ratatouille.” So look past the ostensibly childish premise and check out this heartwarming tale about what it means to truly grow up.

“The Watchers”

“The Watchers” marks the directorial debut for Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan. The film follows a young American woman living in Ireland who gets lost in the forest. As night closes in, three strangers offer her shelter in a strange bunker. Each night, they explain, the bunker is stalked by mysterious, murderous creatures known only as “Watchers.” Shyamalan is clearly influenced by her father’s horror films, weaving together a bleak, dismal setting with an intriguing, tension-fueled plot. A compelling score combined with a subtle yet powerful lead performance from Dakota Fanning firmly disputes any accusations of nepotism — “The Watchers” is a uniquely great horror film.

“Kinds of Kindness”

Coming off last year’s Oscar-winning “Poor Things,” director Yorgos Lanthimos abandons the fantastical set pieces but embraces the absurdist storytelling with “Kinds of Kindness.” This film is split into three stories: the first about a man who lives according to his boss’ every word and decides to finally take a stand for himself; the second about a police officer whose wife was lost at sea but returns a seemingly different person; and the third about two cult members’ search for a mysterious woman who has the ability to raise the dead. Featuring a cast who play different roles in each story, this film is a dazzling examination of our innate desire for acceptance and one of the year’s best.

