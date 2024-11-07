Off the Radar: ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ reimagines gender dysphoria

In a time of rampant rainbow capitalism, “I Saw the TV Glow” is a welcome reprieve from cliched coming out stories. Horror filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun creates a fantastical world in which finding your true gender identity and the process of transitioning runs parallel to the experience of relating intensely to a favorite television series.

“I Saw the TV Glow” focuses on the coming-of-age journeys of Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Jack Haven). As adolescents in 1996, they bond over their love for the same young adult television series, “The Pink Opaque” — an obvious spin-off of classic supernatural ’90s television shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Maddy, being a few years older than Owen, becomes a role model for him as she gives him VHS tapes of “The Pink Opaque” to watch. Owen hides in a closet to watch the tapes, as he can’t watch the weekly Saturday night reruns due to his father’s strictness and belief that the show is “for girls.”

The plot that unfolds becomes increasingly difficult to follow, as the line between the world of “The Pink Opaque” and Owen and Maddy’s reality becomes distorted. As Maddy deals with her own sexuality and her abusive stepdad, Owen begins to see himself within the world of “The Pink Opaque” as one of the main female protagonists. But before he gets a chance to finally open up and understand his own identity, Maddy runs away, his mom passes away from cancer and without warning, “The Pink Opaque” is canceled.

While at times “I Saw the TV Glow” is convoluted and undeniably difficult to follow, Schoenbrun manages to create an allegory for the transgender experience that they have created in a fantastical world of pink, blue and purple hues. It is equal parts beautiful and horrifying, as the antagonists in the world of “The Pink Opaque” have the faces of grotesquely realistic crescent moons, and a larger full moon named Mr. Melancholy looms menacingly in the sky with a glitching animated face.

The film is scored by indie musician Alex G, and his choices take inspiration from present indie pop as well as ’90s rock. While it is a rather soft score overall, Alex G chose for certain parts to sound more distorted, ultimately heightening the anxiety felt while watching. “I Saw the TV Glow” also features original music from Phoebe Bridgers, Sloppy Jane and Caroline Polachek. Pink writing and illustrations of “The Pink Opaque” episodes accompany Polachek’s rock ballad “Starburned and Unkissed” as Owen walks through the hallway at school to collect tapes from Maddy.

Though Maddy’s monologue telling Owen that the “time wasn’t right” and “this isn’t how life is supposed to feel” is a desperate call for a life at peace as her truest self, the additional message of “there is still time” is seen inscribed on the street in pink chalk towards the end of the film, relaying a sense of hope. Though there is no complete happy ending for Maddy or Owen, the overarching meaning of “I Saw the TV Glow” is that their time is valuable — and it should ultimately be spent existing as their truest selves.

