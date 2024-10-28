Inside the Boxd: ‘After,’ ‘Trap,’ ‘Cuckoo’ and more

With roughly 10 million site-wide users in 2023, including the likes of NYU alumni Martin Scorsese and Ayo Edebiri, Letterboxd has become the premier social media platform for the modern moviegoer. Whether you are an esoteric film buff or a casual viewer, the New Zealand-based cataloging website enables people to share ratings, reviews and lists covering all corners of cinema.

In this column, WSN staffers share some of their most recent watches that they logged on the app: covering everything good, bad and downright ugly. This week’s selections include a Wattpad book adaptation, a Euro Horror, a jazz drama and more.

“After” (2019)

“This may make me lose any qualification i have to rate movies but i genuinely enjoy this i do NOT care.” (3 stars)

– Isabella D’Erasmo, Deputy Copy Chief

“Trap” (2024)

“Coping with the fact that I spent my hard-earned money to watch a mediocre nepo baby attempt to launch a career.” (1 star)

– Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor

“How to Be Single” (2016)

“Instructions unclear. subjects continued to chase men for one hour and 45 minutes. Will proceed to take romantic advice from TikToks.” (1 star)

– Julia Diorio, Arts Editor

“Cuckoo” (2024)

“Mama and Longlegs hosted this summer’s queen-off.” (3.5 stars)

– Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

“My Old Ass” (2024)

“vrooming a motorboat around a canadian lake is my new life mission.” (4 stars)

– Krish Dev, Director of Creative & Digital Strategy

“Whiplash” (2014)

“Finally understand the plight of the band kid.” (5 stars)

– Karina Rower, Under The Arch Editor

Contact the Arts desk at [email protected].