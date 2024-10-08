Review: From SNL to an SUV, ‘Will & Harper’ brings trans awareness along for the ride

Harper Steele emailed her good friend, Will Ferrell, in 2022 saying, “Here’s a weird one,” and told him she was transitioning. The two started working on “Saturday Night Live” in 1995, with Steele writing and Ferrell as a cast member. As Ferrell’s commercial success skyrocketed, Steele stayed behind the camera, writing sketches for SNL and eventually becoming the creative director of television company Funny or Die, which Ferrell co-founded.

Navigating Steele’s gender identity and expression, “Will & Harper” chronicles the two friends as they journey cross-country, rediscovering the places that Steele once loved — this time as her true self.

Steele moved to Staatsburg, NY to enjoy a quieter life after her days in the city. During the pandemic, she came to terms with her trans identity — and officially came out to friends and family two years later through an email that remains a quintessential moment in her friendship with Ferrell. Once Ferrell learned about Steele’s transition, he wondered what could bring them closer after a tight-knit 30-year friendship, and the answer was clear to both of them: A coming-of-age road trip at age 61.

From Oklahoma City to Indianapolis and Albuquerque, the pair traveled through some of the most traditional American towns, using each stop as an opportunity to prove Steele could still enjoy the honky-tonk bars and basketball games she loved pre-transition. Each location offered insight into the trans-woman experience, especially when visiting her former favorite places.

Ferrell and Steele found themselves at a motorcycle bar in Oklahoma City, adorned with MAGA memorabilia and Confederate flags — not the most welcoming environment for a trans woman. However, Steele bravely shared her story with the patrons, who responded with respectful curiosity, bridging the gap with their shared humanity. These small but weighty political moments demonstrate that trans identities have the capacity to be universally understood. In environments where Steele would not typically be welcome, she is treated with kindness and respect.

On the other hand, when the pair sat courtside at an Indiana Pacers game, Ferrell was forced to take a picture alongside Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who notably has signed several anti-trans legislation, including a ban on all gender-affirming care for minors. After discovering Gov. Holcomb’s views, Ferrell was worried about the photo being perceived as an endorsement, despite his loyalty to Steele and concerns for her safety.

With the presidential election on the horizon and trans rights slashed in state legislatures, this documentary explores what it means to be trans and exemplifies what it means to be an ally. Much of the film is centered around Steele and her story, but what makes the film flourish are Ferrell’s questions. Steele was clear that both the road trip and documentary could serve as a point of reference for those questioning the legitimacy of transness. They discuss when Steele knew she was trans, why she waited to socially transition and if she wanted to transition medically.

In a Q&A session and screening with Steele and Ferrell, Steele explained that there are queer communities everywhere and films like “Will & Harper” allow for the humanization of trans people despite their misrepresentation and mistreatment in legislation.

“This is probably mainly about trans children,” Steele said. “It’s a sticky and tough subject for a lot of people and it shouldn’t be. It is very obvious we don’t want to stop people from being who they need to be and that’s just as easy as that and I hope this message comes across to people who are trying to do that.”

Through laughter, candid conversations and spontaneous moments of humanity, “Will & Harper” reminds us that allyship is about being present, asking tough questions and embracing the complexity of non-traditional coming-of-age stories.

