Review: Repression, obsession and murder intertwine in ‘Eileen’

To the right there is a sign on a brick wall that reads, ‘New York University School of Law.’ Behind that wall is the entrance to a brick building.
NYU Law Policing Project to collaborate on Minneapolis public safety plan
Dozens of people sit in folding chairs facing the front of the room. A man speaks at the front of the room next to a poster of a mural. Multiple reporters are filming them.
Village residents threaten to sue NYU if local Morton Williams isn’t saved
A white banner with the words N.Y.U. HAS BLOOD ON ITS HANDS with the word BLOOD written in red. Surrounding the words are multiple red handprints. Above it is a Palestinian flag. They are laid on a grey tile floor next to small pieces of paper with slogans on them.
Pro-Palestinian students hold daylong strike in Paulson Center
A cell phone displaying an image in black and white of the table in front of it. On the table is a jug of milk. The phone is being held in place by a red clamp and someone’s hand is hitting the record button.
NYU students and researchers collaborate with Meta on home robotics project
An image of a letter with a blue seal bearing the words “STATE OF NEW YORK EXECUTIVE CHAMBER” at the top and has a signature at the bottom which reads “KATHY HOCHUL”. The letter is two pages and on a pure purple background.
Hochul says universities could face legal consequences for handling of antisemitism
A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students and faculty join nationwide strike at Astor Place Starbucks
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A protester holds a cardboard sign reading Faculty for Justice in Palestine above a crowd in a park.
FJP claims NYU ‘forced’ pro-Palestinian students to relocate teach-in
The remnants of a poster showing the Israeli hostages who are missing stuck on a pillar in N.Y.U.’s Stern School of Business. Behind the pillar is a white and purple N.Y.U. flag hanging on a building.
Student suspended after tearing down Israeli hostage posters
A white banner with purple letters that read N.Y.U. and a symbol of a torch hangs from the facade of The Silver Center of Arts and Science.
Pro-Palestinian alumni demand NYU cut ties with Israel, condemn Palestinian deaths
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A person with red hair is sitting in front of a white wall. She is wearing a white shirt that says, “FEMME IN STEM.” There are Polaroid photos stuck to the wall to her right. On top of the image are two white hand-drawn words with black borders that say “BEYOND N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: From coding websites to creating wearable tech
An illustration of a colorful portrait of Trinity Mouzon Wofford above black-and-white text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: A wellness entrepreneur’s journey from Violet to Golde
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A person in a black coat holds out a pulled pork sandwich on a white paper plate.
A jolly journey eating through the wondrous Bryant Park Winter Village
An illustration of red hands putting yellow pasta into a gray bowl filled with red.
Kimjang: paying homage to my halmeoni
An illustration of a person sitting at a desk with their hands on their head. The desk cracks under the persons elbows which are leaning on the desk. Above ADULTING… is written in red.
For international students, NYU can feel like a running race
A woman in a black shirt wearing multiple necklaces looking down as she places her hand down. She is looking towards another hand sitting on the table under a white device emitting purple light.
Small spaces, big ideas: Running small businesses from NYU dorms
An orange cup of hot chocolate sits next to a white lid on a white ledge. There are pastries in a display case in the background.
5 unique hot chocolates near NYU to warm your winter days
A woman in a black shirt wearing multiple necklaces looking down as she places her hand down. She is looking towards another hand sitting on the table under a white device emitting purple light.
Small spaces, big ideas: Running small businesses from NYU dorms
Beauty in a bowl: Crafting your own luxurious face and hair treatments
A collage of four pairs of different outfits on brown, pink, green and blue backgrounds.
Serve up style with these Thanksgiving outfits
A girl has black headphones around her neck. The headphones have red and white vinyl paint designs on them.
Tuning in to students’ headphones: A fashion trend and college essential
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
Three white plates on a wooden table: the migas are nearest to the camera, the bean and cheese pupusa is second nearest and the pork shoulder burrito is farthest.
Donna: A perfectly minimalistic blend of brunch dishes and Latin flavors
A man in a maroon shirt wearing a hairnet behind a counter reaches over the counter, handing two small spoons to a man in a black shirt and a woman in a white shirt.
Inside Tompkins Square Bagels: The East Village’s most cherished bagel shop
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
A person with blonde hair and a large beige overcoat leans against a concrete wall while conversing with a person standing next to them with brown hair and a black coat. Above them, a large neon red sign that reads “BAR” illuminates the snow on the ground in a red glow.
Review: Repression, obsession and murder intertwine in ‘Eileen’
A person sits in a red booth wearing an orange sweater as they raise a mug of beer. Two older people sit around the same round table with beer mugs in their hands, one wearing a navy suit in the middle, and the other wearing a brown suit and beige vest on the right.
Review: We asked and, as always, he listened – ‘Frasier’ is back
Reg Rogers in a suit with a blue tie, Katie Rose Clarke in a pink long coat with her arms outstretched, Jonathan Groff in a black suit with a black tie, Daniel Radcliffe in a brown suit and sweater and Lindsay Mendez wearing a white coat with a multi-colored striped dress standing on a stage.
Review: 42 years later, ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ finally gets a lengthy run on Broadway
A pile of flowers, petals and pennies sitting on a mosaic circle made up of black-and-white tiles with the capitalized word “IMAGINE” in the center.
John Lennon fans commemorate the 43rd anniversary of his death
Four book covers in four quadrants colored purple, sky blue, and black. In the top left the cover reads “THIRST FOR SALT” and “MADELINE LUCAS”. The bottom left cover reads “JUST KIDS” and “PATTI SMITH”. The top right reads “GEORGE R. R. MARTIN” and “FEVRE DREAM”. The bottom left reads “EMILY HENRY” and “BOOK LOVERS”.
Books beyond Bobst: A vampire novel, a literary-themed rom-com and more
A pink book cover with a black and white illustration of a person turning to smoke on a blue background. The cover reads “SLOW DAYS, FAST COMPANY THE WORLD, THE FLESH, AND L.A.” above “EVE BABITZ” and “INTRODUCTION BY MATTHEW SPECKTOR.” An illustration of a book cover which reads “ELIZA CLARK PENANCE” featuring three people sitting on a dock with one of them scribbled over. The cover is on top of a light pink background. An illustration of a yellow book cover featuring a face covered with white and blue flowers with the text “IF I HAD YOUR FACE” and “FRANCHES CHA”. The cover is placed over a green background. An illustration of a book cover which reads “THE SECRET HISTORY” and “DONNA TARTT” over an illustration of a male sculpture’s face. The cover is placed over a brown background.
Books beyond Bobst: A fictionalized memoir, a true crime-inspired novel and more
A man in a blue sweatshirt and a baseball cap with a bee on it is reading a newspaper. Behind him are shelves with magazines and a stand surrounded by candy with a register on it.
Print is not dead: 5 local magazine shops to support
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A still from the animated TV show “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.” A person with blue and purple hair and outfit runs towards a white door with a purple star on it. They are pulling a person with orange hair and a blue jacket.
Review: ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ actually cuts deeper than the movie
Two people are sitting on a brown couch. Both of them appear upset and are leaning their head on their hands. The man on the left has short dark hair and is wearing a black shirt. The girl on the right has long, brown hair and is wearing a white shirt with blue shorts.
Review: ‘The Sweet East’ is a freewheeling, antagonistic epic
A person in a black hat and shirt with white pants and shoes stands in a dark room on a platform in front of a large curved digital screen with a projection of a blue sky with white clouds and white ground.
WLab carries filmmakers into the future of the entertainment industry
An illustration of a woman with dark hair kneeling on the ground. She is wearing brown and looking down. The background is blue.
Review: Dove Cameron’s ‘Alchemical: Volume 1’ and the relationship between love and change
A jazz ensemble, consisting of six musicians with different instruments, performs on a stage. On the background of a stage is a curtain that is lit blue and a white sign with the name “Blue Note” on it.
Review: NYU jazz ensembles take over Blue Note jazz club
Band members Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew pose in front of a pier with a bridge over it.
Q&A: Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan on the challenge of playing 8 straight nights
An iPhone screen displaying an image of Lana Del Rey on a purple background. Various artist and song names are in white text. The phone is being held by a hand over a brown wooden table.
How unlimited music is changing our listening habits
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A wide shot of a warehouse-like space. The walls and the floor are all gray. There are some large paintings leaning on stacks of gray stacks of boxes and white trees hanging off of the ceiling. There is a man in a black T-shirt and black pants riding a bike.
Review: ‘Anselm’ is an artistic exploration in 3D
A corner of a room with white walls. There are three black and white paintings on fabric hung up. On the floor are small volcanic rocks.
Review: ‘Muriel Hasbun: Tracing Terruño’ examines the fragility of memory and identity amid displacement
Two art prints hang on a white wall. They are both mustard yellow with the print on the right having the word “Adios”
Review: MoMA honors Ed Ruscha’s creative play on words
A collection of artwork is hung up in front of an orange background, with the exhibition name “ALLOW ME TO GATHER MYSELF” and description on the left.
The Latinx Project’s current exhibition allowed me to reflect on the diasporic histories of Latinx people
Various posters are stuck on a glass window. The poster on the left is white and reads “Choose Respect”.The poster on the right is purple and reads “Masks Always Welcome”. The poster on top is purple and reads “Please Use Revolving Door”.
Opinion: NYU’s ‘Respect | No Hate’ campaign is a well-intentioned facade
A hand holding an N.Y.U. identity card up to a dining hall entrance scanner.
Opinion: First-years need freedom from meal plans
A white and green sign on a white wall. It says, “Organics,” and has images of food items and utensils on it. Beneath it, there are two black garbage bins that have “Thank You,” written on them in white letters.
Opinion: NYU Residence halls need composting bins
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a figure with a turquoise head and purple body wearing a white bracelet with “N.Y.U.” written on it. It is hugging the Chat G.P.T. logo.
Guest Essay: NYU wants your opinion about AI tools
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A group of men and women in white fencing suits and gray jackets are standing around a man in a purple sweatshirt with the Nike logo. They are all standing in the middle of a gym with a red line across the walls.
NYU fencing sees early-season success
A girl in a white jersey that says “Violets” and the number 13 is jumping and hitting a volleyball over the net. Two women from the opposing team with red jerseys are jumping and trying to block the ball on the other side of the net.
Violets volleyball win second UAA title in three years
A woman in a white jersey with a bib with the number 682 is running with a group of other women in jerseys.
NYU women’s cross country clinches second at national championship
A group of women athletes wearing running outfits standing in a row in a park getting warmed up for a run.
Men’s and women’s cross country teams to race in national meet
Men wearing white jerseys with purple numbers on them stand in a huddle with their arms raised in the center. Behind them are purple bleachers with people sitting on them.
NYU men’s basketball 2023-24 season preview
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
Review: Repression, obsession and murder intertwine in ‘Eileen’

Ottessa Moshfegh’s acclaimed novel moves to the screen in a sinister and striking adaptation.
Maggie Turner, Contributing Writer
Dec 13, 2023
(Courtesy of Neon)

Director William Oldroyd’s newest film feels as if it was a vintage VHS tape plucked out of the corner of an antique shop, evoking a cold environment of Christmases past. However, deeper, darker layers emerge. Infatuation, dread and suspense coexist in the nostalgic film “Eileen”, starring a timidly reserved Thomasin McKenzie as the titular character and Anne Hathaway as the enigmatic Rebecca Saint John. Stuck between caring for her alcoholic father and working as a secretary at a boy’s prison, Eileen’s unfulfilled life is turned upside down when Rebecca joins the prison’s staff as their psychologist, beginning an obsessive and consuming relationship. 

The film is an adaptation of an eponymous novel by author Ottessa Moshfegh — who also co-wrote the film’s screenplay. Moshfegh has become an increasingly popular figure in contemporary fiction, as her other novel “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” became a cult favorite across social media and is also slated for a film adaptation. Moshfegh has a distinct style and literary voice based on eerie narratives of women in trouble internally and externally. This tone of the story translates seamlessly to the screen with the help of Richard Reed Parry’s spectral and haunting score. In visual style, the film transports the viewer back to the retro-crime dramas of the ’60s and ’70s. With its extended imagery of snowy Massachusetts and grainy film look, the film evokes a rustic noir feel. Crafted from the sterile and confined spaces of the prison along with the bleak small town lazily masked by Christmas lights, “Eileen” functions in its own atmosphere of tried-and-forced allure. 

Eileen lives in a veil of repression, limiting herself to voyeuristic fantasies of different “what ifs,” flirting with the ideas of trysts with random prison guards or even shooting herself with her father’s gun, both harsh semblances of her trying to come to terms with her lonely life. Oldroyd weaves these compelling sequences throughout the film, making the audience question what is reality and what is not, leaving the truth until the last minute when a sudden and graphic gunshot jerks the narrative back to real life.

While the film succeeds in its ability to conjure mystery and suspense, McKenzie felt like a complete miscast. With her forced and inconsistent Massachusetts accent, the actress is unable to fully encapsulate the complex character of Eileen. At times, especially near the film’s end, McKenzie feels detached from the true nature of obsession that is at the center of the role. In comparison, Hathaway is oozing with charisma and a commanding screen presence. Whether this is an intentional choice made by Oldroyd, the dynamic between the young actor and the industry veteran creates an imbalanced, and at times jarring, dynamic. 

Without any real functioning family, Eileen is left to her own devices — one reason why Rebecca’s welcoming advances of drinks and conversation lure her in. Power dynamics come into play and Rebecca’s influence transfers onto Eileen. She starts smoking cigarettes and drinking coffee and red wine, not only vying for her attention, but somewhat trying to become Rebecca herself. This offers an interesting crossroad in the evolution of Eileen’s loss of innocence, highlighting not only her naivete but malleability, which could be a partial response to the loss of her mother earlier in her life. While the film builds in darkness and mystery for most of its run time, its tone completely shifts in the third act, and the plot’s stakes immediately heighten as Rebecca reveals a sinister secret. This specific development disrupts the narrative’s expected trajectory, cementing the film as a thriller.

Parallels between the two women build to a point where both personalities seem to mesh, whether that be referencing each other with swapped names or dissolves that visually meld their faces together. I couldn’t help but think back to Ingmar Bergman’s classic genre-bending film “Persona.”  Released in 1966, the film pioneered the meta-psychological thriller trope between female leads, inspiring other films like “Mulholland Drive” and even this year’s similar release, “May December.” After these sequences, the notion of each woman’s consciousness and identity becoming one is abandoned. The film moves on to focus more on the narrative concerning Eileen’s father and Lee Polk, a prisoner who killed his father, rather than exploring the developing relationship between the two women.

At times, I felt unsure what to think of the main relationship between Eileen and Rebecca. At some points, it hinges on full-fledged romantic obsession with the expectation that it would culminate in a physical manner, but the consuming passion fades away by the ending as the audience seeks answers. The resulting film offers a perplexing and enigmatic dynamic that either chooses to be intentionally vague, or is part of what seems to be a conflicted reading of the source material. Although these aspects ultimately add a layer of mystique to the film, it also seems like Oldroyd bit off more than he could chew.

Even with a flawed central performance and script, “Eileen” weaves a captivating tale of naivete-fueled delusion, illustrating that no one, not even in a small town in Massachusetts, can evade the grasp of vice. With her unique and off-kilter character developments, Moshfegh proves that her fiction translates to the screen well in an engrossing show of suspense.

“Eileen” is currently showing in select theaters.

Contact Maggie Turner at [email protected].
