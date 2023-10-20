Review: ‘Saw X’ has all the usual traps and violence, along with a new attempt for empathy

Since its inception, the “Saw” franchise has been considered by some to be a form of “torture porn” thanks to the movies’ increasingly creative ways strangers die at the hands of protagonists John Kramer — better known as Jigsaw — and Amanda Young. Throughout the films, Kramer finds people who are “lost” in their lives, and appear, at least on the surface, ungrateful for being alive. Set between “Saw” and “Saw II,” “Saw X” takes a bold new direction in how Kramer chooses players for his next game.

Kramer has been established to be suffering from a terminal illness, giving reason for his resentment toward those who do not cherish being alive. He finds a beacon of hope when a fellow cancer patient recommends him to a new doctor. A new and promising approach to medicine and an alleged cure for cancer convince Kramer to travel to Mexico in order to undergo the procedure for his treatment. It is later revealed that the entire operation was a scam, and Kramer loses copious amounts of money. In retaliation, he takes the so-called doctor’s punishment into his own hands. Following his usual routine of a pig-masked kidnapping and the beginning of a new game in an isolated secondary location, Kramer kicks off this gory extravaganza.

The standard grimy production design of the “Saw” franchise is forgone for a newer and cleaner approach, with the film being set in a hospital full of bright lighting and spotless white floors. Moving away from the barren and simply gross locations of Jigsaw’s games to a light-filled hospital, the film’s visual approach is evidently changed. “Saw X” also uses classic yellow color grading when the plot moves to Mexico City. As the “Saw” franchise’s budget has grown larger over time, the gore and visual effects have become increasingly gnarly and graphic. Plus, the franchise’s standard visuals of limbs being cut and blood splatters haven’t left, despite the movie’s other deviations from its predecessors.

The movie also sets itself apart from the rest of the franchise in how Kramer’s character is developed. We as an audience are made to empathize with his actions and reasoning due to his victims’ connection to his personal pain. We should feel bad for him — he’s a dying man who was just robbed of not only a large sum of money, but also his his hope to continue living. Despite the inherent immorality of Kramer’s actions, it is easier to see his side of things when the players in his cruel game have caused him pain.

The movie’s narrative attempts to justify Kramer’s behavior with the struggles he has faced. His cancer is used as a tool for gaining sympathy from the audience, and viewers are forced to reconcile his abhorrent actions and internal suffering. The added complexity of Kramer’s character in this new installment has garnered it critical appeal. It is being more acclaimed for its “heart,” as Beatrice Loayza put it in a New York Times review.

As this film is set in between the first and second “Saw” movies, the fans of the franchise were understandably excited to see the return of Amanda, who becomes Kramer’s accomplice in the second film after surviving his game. Similarly, Jigsaw himself is dead by the end of the third film, only appearing in the following sequels through flashbacks — with the exception of “Spiral,” wherein he only appears in photos. The place “Saw X” occupies within the series’ continuity allows for a new story starring these fan-favorite characters, adding to the franchise’s canon.

“Saw X” takes what made the original 2004 film great and adds questions of morality and what it means to truly appreciate life. It also features a great deal of fan service, bringing back old characters like Amanda, and a couple others that are revealed in the movie’s post-credits scene.

Fans are also never shy about their fondness for horror’s sweetest grandpa, John Kramer, and have been nothing short of excited to see him back on the screen with the iconic Billy the Puppet. As this film is a prequel of sorts, there is no telling where the franchise will go from here, especially after the disappointment that was 2021’s “Spiral.” However, the new Jigsaw content leaves fans of the franchise enticed and excited at even the possibility of more.

