How my $70 short film got into the world’s largest youth film fest

One of the biggest stressors of making student films is money — there’s never enough of it. This is a constant refrain my friends and I struggle with as we work on our intermediate-level junior-year projects. When we’re not stressing about the budgets of our own films, we enjoy gossiping about the budgets of our peers’, usually from a point of envy — “X person got money to do Y stunt?” Despite the obvious limitations that a small budget would have on filmmaking, it’s important to remember that money is not what makes a film work. Talent is.

Last April, I filmed my first full-fledged short film at NYU, “Soft Launch.” The film’s premise is that a girl confronts her boyfriend at a party after he reveals their relationship to the internet with a photo of her on his Instagram story. The title refers to this modern practice of slowly revealing one’s romantic partner on social media, a phrase coined by NYU alum Rachel Sennott. In the end, the film cost $70 to make, most of which went toward two pizzas to feed the cast & crew.

While the film took only $70 to make, and that amount certainly makes for a good headline, many caveats must be made. Firstly, the film was made at that budget, in part, through many freebies. The cinematographer, Lex Mettler, shot with a camera she already owned. Everyone on the set volunteered their time.

Secondly, I made the film with this budget in mind. I knew I wanted to make something with only the resources at my disposal. I knew my friend Veronica Hein was a great actress from seeing her act in my friends’ films for class. I had a limited crew of friends through class as well. I had my apartment, which we shot in. We only used practical lights I already owned — no time or money for complicated lighting setups. My roommate, Holden Lay, is in the Tisch drama program, so naturally he plays the boyfriend/antagonist of the film. As for the party, friends showed up in exchange for free pizza, and the crew helped fill the room when not working. My assistant director, Nikki Page, makes an important cameo as the first girl to give Veronica a side-eye at the party. I make a cameo as a partygoer who hits on Veronica.

Without any time or money — the film was shot in four hours — what we have to show and what makes the film work is the talent involved in all aspects of production. I can count on my hands the number of people who helped make the film happen. Everyone worked at the top of their game — only through the generous contributions of my friends could I make something in such an off-the-cuff way.

Recently, there’s been a lot of discussion about the No Budget Filmmaking wave that has taken particular root in New York City. This film was made a year before that piece came out, and the films featured in that article were made a year or two ago as well. The fact that this wave has been gaining momentum speaks to the ingenuity and resourcefulness necessary for filmmaking.

With Marvel Studios having made over 30 films about the same superheroes, one could fear we’ve run out of stories to tell. “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3” doesn’t exactly sound like ingenuity. Nor does “Creed III” or another video-game-inspired movie. But if there’s any hope that independent filmmaking with original stories will continue to survive, look no further.

A year after filming “Soft Launch,” I received the wonderful news that the film has been accepted to the National Film Festival for Talented Youth. It was a nice full-circle moment — I grew up going to this festival, based in my hometown of Seattle. To have created an official selection is the highest form of validation for the idea that filmmaking doesn’t have to be a rich person’s game.

“Soft Launch” will be screening at NFFTY on Friday, April 28, as well as virtually via the festival through May 7.

Contact Sebastian Zufelt at [email protected]