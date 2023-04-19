Review: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a fun spectacle — no more, no less

The recently-released “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a fun visual feast, but often finds itself compensating for an underdeveloped story with too many Easter eggs, in the hopes of keeping loyal fans engaged.

Ever since he was jumping over barrels in 1981’s “Donkey Kong” arcade game, Mario has become one of the most recognizable characters of all time. Over the years, the Italian plumber has been joined by a slew of whimsical characters as he’s explored a vast array of worlds. The franchise first got the film treatment in 1993’s live-action “Super Mario Bros.,” which was a critical and commercial failure. Twenty years later, a Mario film is back on the silver screen as a musical, finally being made the way it should have been all along.

Presented as an origin story, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” first shows brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as plumbers in Brooklyn, trying to get their new business running through catchy commercial jingles. After several failed plumbing jobs and growing frustration from their father, the brothers see a manhole leak on the news and decide to go there and fix it. When they enter the manhole, however, they fall into the video game’s classic green Warp Pipe and get separated.

Luigi gets imprisoned in the Dark Lands, where the Koopa-ruling Bowser (Jack Black) has just claimed the Super Star. Bowser schemes to harness the power granted to him by this artifact in his attempt to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom. Meanwhile, Mario lands in Mushroom Kingdom, where he meets Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Princess Peach’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) most loyal assistant. Concerned about his brother’s whereabouts, Mario goes to the princess’s castle in search of help. Admirably, the film utilizes a wide array of Mario-affiliated characters throughout its story.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a major improvement from its 1993 counterpart, as the animation stays loyal to the original games’ visual designs. When Mario and the gang find themselves on the treacherous Rainbow Road, the visuals are vibrant enough to grab anyone’s attention.

However, the numerous Easter eggs scattered throughout the film exist only to distract viewers from the lackluster story, a realization that only hits once the credits start to roll. There is very little risk to the characters on their journey, and the story contrasts from the joyous, free-spirited energy that has become a trademark in the Mario franchise. However, considering the film’s source material, it makes sense for the narrative to be sacrificed, with focus placed instead of creating a strong sensory experience.

A movie that ends up being below-average in storytelling, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is still a must-see if you enjoy big spectacles and have fond memories of competing with your friends in “Mario Kart.” It is currently playing in theaters, so let’s-a go!

