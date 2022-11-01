Review: ‘Deadstream’ is a fresh and hysterical horror debut

Spoiler Warning: This article includes spoilers for “Deadstream.”

“Deadstream,” a film co-written, directed, produced and edited by Joseph Winter and Vanessa Winter, is a fresh new addition to the found-footage horror genre. Reminiscent of the “Evil Dead” franchise, the entire film hinges on an absurdity that is propelled by its campy comedic style and practical effects.

The film follows the story of Shawn (Joseph Winter), a disgraced live-streamer who lost popularity after one of his stunts went wrong, who attempts to win back his sponsors and viewers with one last viral hurrah. To do this, he locks himself in a haunted house and live streams for 24 hours. The film is shot in first-person, using a found footage aesthetic that offers the authenticity of a live stream.

“Deadstream” satirizes the internet age by comically depicting Shawn as a stereotypical influencer who is willing to do anything for content. It’s not a film that takes itself seriously and its critique doesn’t come off as forced. Yet, the film builds to a strong climax and has some great setups for jump scares. It is able to provide a genuinely unexpected and satisfying twist alongside quick-witted jokes that subvert the general understanding of social media culture where influences come and go quickly nowadays.

The comedy helps you let your guard down so that the jumpscares hit that much harder. Some of the funniest moments involve reading the one-liners from live stream commenters during the film.

At the end of the film, Shawn steals the haunted house ghost’s energy by demonetizing her. The comedic cherry on top was when Shawn yelled, “let’s demon-itize this b**ch,” as Joseph Winter brilliantly carried out both the concept and execution of the joke.

Despite all of Shawn’s mistakes and general unlikability, you can’t help but root for him to escape and defeat the ghost. He is an entertaining protagonist to follow since his reactions to the haunted house are incredibly amusing. From his screams to scenes where he is seen slap fighting, or when he brings a tape with his own horror-movie soundtrack as he takes on the ghost in the household, Shawn’s character shines in the film.

It’s a tremendous accomplishment to be able to follow a single character for almost the entire movie and somehow not get bored of them, and that’s certainly a testament to the Winters. All in all, “Deadstream” is absolutely worth the stream.

