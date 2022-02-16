Review: ‘Scream’ brings back the whodunit genre in the most nostalgic way possible

The fifth film in the “Scream” franchise introduces new characters and warms the heart by bringing back the original Ghostface ass-kickers. “Scream” is currently playing in theaters.

Spoiler warning: This article includes potential spoilers for “Scream.”

“Scream” (2022) was a late Christmas present for all fans who have stuck with this franchise from the beginning. With the passing of Wes Craven, the series’ creator, many worried the film would not live up to previous installations in the horror franchise. Instead, the new film proves a welcome return to the world of “Scream” and takes viewers back to Woodsboro, California, where audiences are once again introduced to a new group of friends being targeted by their favorite killer: Ghostface.

Throughout the franchise, different killers don the terrifying Ghostface mask, no matter their motive or connection to their victims. This time around, the mysterious killer’s first victim is Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega). Tara is brutally attacked at home as Ghostface taunts her through phone calls, asking her questions like, “What’s your favorite scary movie?” that reference earlier entries in the franchise.

Tara suffers brutal injuries, including a stab through the hand, but survives. The attack prompts her big sister, Sam (Melissa Barrera) and her boyfriend, Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid), to come back to Woodsboro and take care of Tara.

As Sam tries to figure out Ghostface’s new identity, the original trio –– Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) –– return to Woodsboro to deal with yet another killer wearing the Ghostface mask. People die, terrorizing phone calls take place, a party eerily similar to the one from the original “Scream” (1996) is thrown, and the question of whodunit is eventually answered in the most dramatic way imaginable.

A “Scream” film would be nothing without the original Ghostface-busting gang. Sidney, Gale and Dewey have been through it all and always come out on top. The revival of these forgotten characters inspires a sense of sentimentality among the audience. While the original three are intended to be supporting characters, the movie might have benefitted from an alliance between Sam and Sidney, showing a passing of the deeply unwanted torch from Ghostface’s oldest victim to their newest.

This new installment weaves in a heavy dose of nostalgia as it’s revealed how the new characters are tied to those of previous films. A fan favorite example in the film is Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) as the niece of Randy Meeks, a beloved character from the previous films who serves as the horror movie expert. In this film, Mindy takes on a similar role to Meeks and does an amazing job paying homage to her uncle.

With Ghostface continuing to make creepy phone calls and slice people up, the film comes to a climax at what the audience and Sidney will recognize as Stu Machers’ house, the site of the original film’s climax. The audience watches as the original final girl, Sidney, and the new final girls, Sam and Tara, fight alongside each other and eventually figure out the identity of the new Ghostface.

Herein lies the biggest issue with “Scream” (2022): its killers. Despite the fact that the film introduces a whole new friend group, any of whom could be acting as Ghostface, the perpetrators end up being the most obvious suspects.

First, we have Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison), a completely unlikeable, weird and uptight character. This naturally makes her an obvious suspect. She acts suspicious from the beginning and is constantly nosy. A concerned friend is always welcome in these films, but she is extremely aggressive for no reason.

The second killer is Richie Kirsch, who is introduced in the beginning as Sam’s boyfriend –– and you always have to suspect the boyfriend. The concept of Amber and Richie meeting through an online fanbase and disliking an in-universe horror film was incredibly cool, but the choice of killers felt weak for an otherwise strong film.

Overall, “Scream” (2022) is a compelling film that should be seen while it’s still in theaters. Or, you can opt for the Scream franchise’s classic viewing medium: while home alone, when all of a sudden your phone starts ringing with an unknown caller on the other end.

