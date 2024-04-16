Review: In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ Godzilla is nowhere to be found

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Subway station with New York University signage covered in red spray paint splatters and the tag “FUNDS GENOCIDE.”
Pro-Palestinian activists spray paint NYU subway station
A group of protesters holding colorful signs.
Social work students rally for paid field time and fewer hours
The headshots of three N.Y.U. faculty arranged in a collage.
3 professors named Guggenheim Fellows
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: Earth Day, farmers markets and more
A woman in a blue suit speaks into a microphone.
Angela Chou selected as next student gov’t chair
A group of protesters holding colorful signs.
Social work students rally for paid field time and fewer hours
An email from N.Y.U.’s department of campus safety pasted on a purple background.
Campus Safety responds to wave of assaults near Washington Square Park
The emergency exit door at the entrance to a subway station. Behind the door there are security guards. The door has a sign that reads “Service Entry”.
Students wary of Hochul’s subway security plan
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
A group of protesters holding colorful signs.
Social work students rally for paid field time and fewer hours
The headshots of three N.Y.U. faculty arranged in a collage.
3 professors named Guggenheim Fellows
A woman in a blue suit speaks into a microphone.
Angela Chou selected as next student gov’t chair
George Theron Bynum posing in front of the Washington Square News logo.
‘A tremendous opportunity’: Tulsa mayor on NYU’s new study away site
The exterior of N.Y.U. Langone’s Tisch Hospital and the Helen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Pavilion.
Former employee suing NYU Langone for disability discrimination
Subway station with New York University signage covered in red spray paint splatters and the tag “FUNDS GENOCIDE.”
Pro-Palestinian activists spray paint NYU subway station
A graphic of the first page of a legal document on a purple background.
3 professors seek defendant status in antisemitism lawsuit against NYU
Three people at the front of a stage with a brick wall behind them.
Palestinian journalist speaks about first-hand coverage of Israel-Hamas war at panel
A woman stands with her left hand in the air. She is wearing a black blazer with grid patterns on the. She has short, brown hair.
Mills speaks on Israel-Hamas war response, decrease of male students in higher education
Students gathered in the Paulson Center lobby with a sign saying “N.Y.U. HAS BLOOD ON ITS HANDS” in black and red font with red paint handprints. A Palestinian flag is hanging on the window behind them.
Over 150 hold demonstration outside Paulson, attempt to enter lobby
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
Chloe George in red hair stands against a white background.“BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top-left corner.
Beyond NYU: Singing solo after songwriting for stars
A woman with blue hair and a blue shirt plays a guitar and sings into a microphone. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is in white font in the top-right corner.
Beyond NYU: From books to ballads
A man in a red velvet suit looks to the right next to a vintage music player. “BEYOND NYU” is in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: A shy guy’s transformation into Broadway success
A graphic featuring a woman in front of a red background with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: A global jazz singer’s journey to becoming a Grammy winner
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Mastering movies and music videos
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A warm welcome to modern Asian fine dining with Hortus NYC
NYU Albert open on a laptop that is placed on a purple background.
Gatekept NYU courses to enroll in this fall
A nightclub with purple-blue lighting full of people. From the ceiling hangs a disco ball.
8 birthday bash ideas for every type of party-goer in New York City
A storefront with text that reads “Pop Up Grocer & CAFE.”
From baked goods to books: 4 must-visit, women-owned businesses
Front of the bar The Happiest Hour which has a green facade and gold lettering.
Betting on burgers: A new take on the American classic from The Happiest Hour
A model in blue jeans and a detailed white bikini top with sunglasses on her head poses.
NYU Program Board fashion show spotlights student designers’ unique visions
An illustration with “BOOTS” written in the middle, and boots are below and above the words.
These boots were made for walking: A guide to the best boot styles
Five women stand in front of a crowd dressed in black, green, orange, red and white modest dresses.
NYU student uses fashion and femininity to raise money for victims in Sudan
A person walking in Washington Square Park is wearing a brown mini skirt, black sneakers and a black open-knit sweater over a white tank top, while carrying a yellow tote bag.
Cultivate your spring wardrobe with these 6 blooming trends
Twelve lip balm tubes lined up and displayed on a white background
The best products for any lip-balm lover
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A warm welcome to modern Asian fine dining with Hortus NYC
Front of the bar The Happiest Hour which has a green facade and gold lettering.
Betting on burgers: A new take on the American classic from The Happiest Hour
Bobian Demce standing with his arms crossed, looking up in front of a wall of photos.
Dua Kafe is the heart and soul of Albanian food in the East Village
An illustration of a plate with yellow rice, chicken legs and red onion.
The only chicken biryani recipe you’ll ever need
Lower half of a person in front of a market holding a yellow Wegmans tote bag.
Is grocery delivery worth it?
A storefront with text that reads “Pop Up Grocer & CAFE.”
From baked goods to books: 4 must-visit, women-owned businesses
An illustration of a plate with yellow rice, chicken legs and red onion.
The only chicken biryani recipe you’ll ever need
Four framed photographs on a white wall.
‘The Ways of Langston Hughes’ dives into the relationship between two creative pioneers of the Harlem Renaissance
Five women stand in front of a crowd dressed in black, green, orange, red and white modest dresses.
NYU student uses fashion and femininity to raise money for victims in Sudan
An illustration of a star and crescent moon with a lantern hanging from the crescent moon. In the background is a mosque against a purple sky.
Ramadan through the eyes of NYU students
Line of colorful tin cans arranged next to each other. From left to right: “GHOST” on a yellow and blue can, “BANG ENERGY” on a white and blue can , “C4” on a black and orange can, “ALANI NU” on a blue and mint green can, “MONSTER” on a black and neon green can, “CELSIUS” on an orange and white can, “JAVA MONSTER” on a brown can, “PRIME” on a pink and white can, “YERBA MATE” on a yellow and red can and “RED BULL” on a blue and tin can.
Ranked: Energy drinks
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A model walking down a runway with a red dress that has a blue protruding hand and cat.
Abstract constructions and sleek streetwear take on NYFW
A group of models walks down a runway in a line. At the front of the runway, a model opens a black and white checkered cape to reveal a blue ruched mini dress with red stars.
Cultural commentary meets couture at first day of Global Fashion Collective
A giant gorilla wielding a spear.
Review: In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ Godzilla is nowhere to be found
Six black and white portraits on a wall.
Review: ‘Chelsea Hotel Portraits’ expertly reveals humanity in the Chelsea Hotel
A singer performing on a stage in front of red smoke and a crowd full of waving flashlights.
Review: J. Cole’s ‘Might Delete Later’ should be deleted
Collage of four illustrated books: on the top left is an illustration of a book cover filled with oranges under a plastic film. The title “BLISS MONTAGE Stories” lies on top of the film. On the top right is an illustration of a black book cover titled “POVERTY, BY AMERICA” on a light green background. On the bottom left is an illustration of a book cover with a black, bold line across it. A bee is in the top right corner, along with the title “The Bee Sting” written between the lines. On the bottom right is an illustration of a dark green book cover with a pink box in the center, titled “THE VIRGIN SUICIDES.” There are five dark green flowers in the box and one of them has a missing petal. A pink petal is in the bottom left corner.
Books beyond Bobst: A modern classic, a short story collection and more
Illustration of a vinyl record in its sleeve, the album cover is a woman with tattoos in underwear sitting submerged in a body of water.
Review: Lizzy McAlpine’s ‘Older’ is an ode to coming-of-age stories
Collage of four illustrated books: on the top left is an illustration of a book cover filled with oranges under a plastic film. The title “BLISS MONTAGE Stories” lies on top of the film. On the top right is an illustration of a black book cover titled “POVERTY, BY AMERICA” on a light green background. On the bottom left is an illustration of a book cover with a black, bold line across it. A bee is in the top right corner, along with the title “The Bee Sting” written between the lines. On the bottom right is an illustration of a dark green book cover with a pink box in the center, titled “THE VIRGIN SUICIDES.” There are five dark green flowers in the box and one of them has a missing petal. A pink petal is in the bottom left corner.
Books beyond Bobst: A modern classic, a short story collection and more
Collage of four illustrated books: on the top left is an illustration of a blue book with a deer jumping over shrubs drawn in black. The cover says “YOU ARE HERE” in white, “POETRY IN THE NATURAL WORLD” in orange and “EDITED AND INTRODUCED BY ADA LIMON” in black and white. On the top right there’s an illustration of a green book with several white chairs on it and the words “EMMA” and “JANE AUSTEN” written in white. On the bottom left there is an illustration of a book cover with a woman sitting in a garden of flowers overlooking the water. The cover says “THE ENCHANTED APRIL” in white and “VINTAGE VON ARNIM” in brown and white. On the bottom right there’s an illustration of a white book cover with a blue contorted body on it in a black box. On the cover, “MATISSE”, “VOLKMAR ESSERS” and “TASCHEN” are written in white.
Start your spring right with these 4 books
A girl sitting on a dormitory desk decorated with pictures and books.
How I learned to love reading again
Collage of four book covers. On the upper left is Asimov’s “Foundation,” on the upper right is Ishiguro’s “Never Let Me Go,” on the bottom left is Morelli’s “The Night Portrait” and on the bottom right is Biggs’ “A Life of Ones Own: Nine Women Writers Begin Again.”
Books beyond Bobst: A science-fiction novel, a multifaceted memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
6 books to read this Women’s History Month
A giant gorilla wielding a spear.
Review: In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ Godzilla is nowhere to be found
Illustration of a laptop screen and red mug in front of a purple background, on the screen there are two women walking in a park kicking their legs out in sync.
Off the Radar: ‘Attenberg’ is a transformative repose
A sweaty man with blood on his face glares through a curtain in purple lighting.
Review: ‘Monkey Man’ powerfully reinvents the underdog action film
A man with headphones speaking into a walkie talkie on a film set.
Q&A: South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong on realism in cinema
Four people in bright yellow, green, purple and red stand in a kitchen. The yellow person to the far left is holding a red chicken.
Review: ‘Chicken for Linda!’ is chaotically charming and delightfully delicious
A singer performing on a stage in front of red smoke and a crowd full of waving flashlights.
Review: J. Cole’s ‘Might Delete Later’ should be deleted
Illustration of a vinyl record in its sleeve, the album cover is a woman with tattoos in underwear sitting submerged in a body of water.
Review: Lizzy McAlpine’s ‘Older’ is an ode to coming-of-age stories
Photo of a large stage displaying red lips signing alongside a stage cam of a woman signing into a microphone on either side.
Review: Olivia Rodrigo spills her ‘GUTS’ at MSG
Three members of Vampire Weekend posing in the front seat of a car and looking at the camera through the cars front windshield.
Review: Vampire Weekend’s ‘Only God Was Above Us’ sinks its teeth into nihilistic perspectives
A black and white image of four smiling women poking their head through a tree.
Review: Chastity Belt’s ‘Live Laugh Love’ is dreamy collection of lyrical nostalgia
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
Six black and white portraits on a wall.
Review: ‘Chelsea Hotel Portraits’ expertly reveals humanity in the Chelsea Hotel
A framed illustration from the exhibition of two peacocks in a field.
Review: ‘The Art of the Literary Poster’ exposes the history behind the evolution of creative marketing
Three people around a museum exhibit with blue walls displaying a photo of a person sitting at a graffitied piano and a photo of a woman, a man and a dog with a bike. Two neon bikes and a piano are on a raised platform in front of the photos.
Review: ‘Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ is a celebration of diversity
A girl wearing a black shirt holds a camera at her side while posing in a sandy outdoor area.
Elinor Kry discusses visual artistry in a visual world
People walk around a large gallery room, looking at multicolored art pieces made of acrylic and metal hanging from the ceiling.
Review: The 2024 Whitney Biennial poignantly portrays life in the modern world
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting. On the left, a purple banner with the N.Y.U. torch logo hangs on the wall and reads “N.Y.U. S.G.A.”
Guest Essay: Why you should care about the SGA’s next chair
An illustration of a student government meeting. A person speaks behind a podium with an N.Y.U. flag behind them.
Opinion: NYU needs to take student government resolutions more seriously
Hair products on display at a store.
Opinion: Sidestein should sell curly hair products
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
An illustration of an orange bobcat sitting in an inflatable pool studying.
Opinion: Spring break couldn’t have come at a worse time
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
An illustration of a student government meeting. A person speaks behind a podium with an N.Y.U. flag behind them.
Opinion: NYU needs to take student government resolutions more seriously
Hair products on display at a store.
Opinion: Sidestein should sell curly hair products
An illustration of an orange bobcat sitting in an inflatable pool studying.
Opinion: Spring break couldn’t have come at a worse time
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Opinion: NYU Votes needs to take more initiative this election season
A person sitting in front of a laptop whose screen is displaying a sexual assault prevention training portal.
Opinion: NYU’s sexual respect training is inadequate
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A man in traditional kendo wear, holding a string on the garment in front of himself.
In the Huddle: Danny Chung’s Kendo journey
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Men’s volleyball wins conference, women’s tennis scores a victory and other news
A woman in a white jersey with a bib with the number 682 is running with a group of other women in jerseys.
Changing course: Narrowing the gender gap in cross country
A woman with a tank top and smartwatch runs behind her teammate.
In the Huddle: Track star Grace Richardson sets her eyes on nationals
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Men’s volleyball heading to conference playoffs, baseball splits UAA matchup and other news
Participants smile in a team photo with a dog.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party, redefined
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
Participants smile in a team photo with a dog.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
A brightly lit table filled with Mexican food including burritos, tacos, tortilla chips.
SPONSORED: Make your Super Bowl Sunday taco-tastic with Dos Toros Taqueria catering
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
LATEST
Subway station with New York University signage covered in red spray paint splatters and the tag “FUNDS GENOCIDE.”
Pro-Palestinian activists spray paint NYU subway station
Bruna Horvath, News Editor • April 16, 2024
A giant gorilla wielding a spear.
Review: In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ Godzilla is nowhere to be found
Kaitlyn Sze Tu, Contributing Writer • April 16, 2024
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A warm welcome to modern Asian fine dining with Hortus NYC
Katie Liao, Staff Writer • April 16, 2024
A man in traditional kendo wear, holding a string on the garment in front of himself.
In the Huddle: Danny Chung’s Kendo journey
Sebastián Prats-Fernández, Contributing Writer • April 16, 2024
NYU Albert open on a laptop that is placed on a purple background.
Gatekept NYU courses to enroll in this fall
Chinara Dorancy, Contributing Writer • April 16, 2024
EDITOR'S PICKS
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change

Review: In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ Godzilla is nowhere to be found

The newest installment of the MonsterVerse franchise is a try-hard successor of “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
Kaitlyn Sze Tu, Contributing Writer
April 16, 2024
A+giant+gorilla+wielding+a+spear.
“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” directed by Adam Wingard, released in theaters on March 29, 2024. (Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

The MonsterVerse movie formula seemed impossible to get wrong. How could you mess up bringing together two of cinema’s most iconic monsters? The opening scene delivers on the promise, featuring Kong fiercely fighting off a group of attackers. Having just wanted to live a peaceful life in solitude, Kong lets out a relatable sigh of disappointment. Despite starting on such a high note, this is the only memorable scene in the whole film. Compared to its predecessor, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” falls short in recreating the original’s excitement.

The film starts by showing what Kong has been up to since “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021). He is living a solitary life in the Hollow Earth, a portal to the center of the planet, where prehistoric creatures coexist. On the surface, where humans reside, we see Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) consoling her adopted daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle), the last remaining Iwi tribe member of Skull Island, about a hallucination of an impending attack in the MonsterVerse. When Kong starts to receive mysterious signals, Ilene brings a conspiracy podcaster, a Monster expert and her daughter on a trip under the surface to investigate. 

You may be wondering where Godzilla is in all of this. After all, he makes up half of the movie’s title. Well, he doesn’t show up to battle until the 1:18:52 mark of the 1 hour and 53 minute film. Of course, Godzilla is then invited by Kong and a lost ape youngling to defeat the true antagonist, Skar King, a tyrannical leader of an ape tribe. Jia then turns out to be able to summon Mothra, another titan, who joins Kong and Godzilla — despite their previous differences — for the climactic battle. With Kong carrying the majority of the action in the film, Godzilla is like the kid who slacks on a project and then steals the spotlight at the presentation despite having done nothing. 

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” not only lacks narrative flair, but feels predictable. Cinematically, the flashy CGI monster battles, and the storyline’s catchy pacing does the bare minimum to entertain viewers —nothing less, but certainly nothing more. It relies on the audience to follow the universe’s convoluted fictional timeline, disguising its lazy and predictable plot. The human characters are borderline irrelevant, with the cast chasing around the creatures like bumbling, mediocre sports commentators. The decisions they make rarely serve to move the plot forward. Rather, the empty screenplay seems designed to fulfill the comedic aspirations set by the film’s predecessors — a promise it tragically fails to uphold. Time spent with these hollow characters detracts from screen time that could have been devoted to fleshing out Godzilla’s role in the conflict. 

Although many parts of the film do feel uninspired and redundant, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” does offer a new perspective on the colossal ape’s character. Instead of being portrayed simply as a brutish beast, Kong is humanized. He leaves Hollow Earth to escape loneliness by finding companionship in humans like Jia. We also see him adopting a young ape called Soko. The film tries to frame Kong as a champion of the underdog, as most of the plot revolves around the towering primate’s desire to lift his ape brethren from the jackboot of Skar King. 

Kong carries the entire movie on his back. Viewers would only ever watch this film for those few action sequences, the occasional comedic scene and unexpected cute moments from the titular simian. At this point, the movie might as well let the creatures do the talking instead of filling the air with dry, human dialogue. It is surprising that the movie is a box office success, striking an $80 million profit. It is possible that the movie’s financial success is riding on the coattails of last year’s “Godzilla Minus One,” the first entry of the property to have won an Oscar. When looking at both films side by side, there is an obvious discrepancy between the American and Japanese adaptations. Unlike the Hollywood take on the character, filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki embraced the franchises’ origin as a postwar nuclear allegory, tackling the uniquely Japanese context of postwar politics and culture. 

Although “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” leaves much to be desired from a narrative and stylistic standpoint, clearly lacking in comparison to other monster films, it at least managed to craft a surprisingly endearing protagonist in Kong. 

Contact Kaitlyn Sze Tu at [email protected].
Leave a comment
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead
© 2024 Washington Square News • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 