Staff Recs: The best books we read this year

As the year comes to a close, the WSN staff is reflecting on the best books we read in 2024. From old classics to new releases to academic texts, we all read a lot. Alexa Donovan, an Arts Editor, and Siobhán Minerva, the Deputy Arts Editor, created a list of recommendations collected from the staff. So if you’re trying to read more in the next calendar year or just want to find a good book to cozy up with over winter break, consider diving into one of these choices below.

“Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar

“Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom

“Everything I Know About Love” by Dolly Alderton

“Sirens & Muses” by Antonia Angress

“Why Men Love Bitches: From Doormat to Dreamgirl ― A Woman’s Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship” by Sherry Argov

“Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo

“I Saw Ramallah” by Mourid Barghouti

“The Course of Love” by Alain de Botton

“The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“The Dangers of Smoking in Bed” by Mariana Enríquez

“This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

“The Feminine Mystique” by Betty Friedan

“They Called Us Exceptional: And Other Lies That Raised Us” by Prachi Gupta

“They’re Going to Love You” by Meg Howrey

“Chop Suey Nation: The Legion Cafe and Other Stories from Canada’s Chinese Restaurants” by Ann Hui

“If Cats Disappeared from the World” by Genki Kawamura

“The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter — And How to Make the Most of Them Now” by Meg Jay

“Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez

“Interpreter of Maladies” by Jhumpa Lahiri

“Blue Sisters” by Coco Mellors

“Norwegian Wood” by Haruki Murakami

“Beloved” by Toni Morrison

“If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English” by Noor Naga

“The Crow” by James O’Barr

“The Rachel Incident” by Caroline O’Donoghue

“My Sister’s Keeper” by Jodi Picoult

“When She Was Good” by Michael Robotham

“Mirrored Heavens” by Rebecca Roanhorse

“Franny and Zooey” by J.D. Salinger

“On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything” by Nate Silver

“we are opposite like that” by Himali Singh Soin

“A Gentle Reminder” by Bianca Sparacino

“A Certain Hunger” by Chelsea G. Summers

“Flights” by Olga Tokarczuk

“Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino

“Family Meal” by Bryan Washington

“Educated” by Tara Westover

“A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara

“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin

