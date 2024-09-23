Medicine meets music: How health care workers communicate loss through song

During the song “Stay With Me,” MacLaren delivers a powerfully emotional ballad about the possibility of losing Aaron — who remains optimistic about his future and relationship with Jess even despite his diagnosis. Both McClure and MacLaren capture the uncertainty and inherent humanity of two best friends in love throughout his cancer treatment. There are hints of optimism, yet an underlying sense of dread that the actors curate through subtle mannerisms and vocal runs.

Throughout the show, a chorus of health care professionals, including Judy Minkoff — a postdoctoral scholar at NYU Langone Health — tell true stories about their experiences with patients facing antibiotic resistance through music, which are seminal albeit quite difficult to listen to. At the end of the show, the health care workers joined the audience, singing the final number and speaking about each of their medical backgrounds. The fusion of the artistic process and spiritual experience is the show’s strongest aspect.

“We’re just professionals that want to keep music and theater in their lives,” Minkoff said. “One of the things that is extremely unique about this show is this core of professionals that are actually doing research and treating patients with [antimicrobial resistance]. If they’re the people that are in the front lines in the field, and they have given up their day to do this show because they believe in the message, that adds credibility.”

“Lifeline” incredibly portrays the complex intricacy of antibiotic resistance to educate uninformed audience members. The emotional integrity present in the protagonists’ relationship allows audiences to see the horrors antibiotic resistance can create for families and friends in real time, instead of reading about it in a scientific journal. With the horrors of the medical phenomenon reflected through the script while communicating with those who actually experienced it, the cast and crew collectively establish an atmosphere of tense authenticity and, in many ways, beauty.

“I do hope that it takes off as a mode of science, communication, because I’m very passionate about that,” Minkoff said. “I’m talking about communicating science to people who don’t have a scientific background. And it’s not because they’re stupid. The public’s not stupid. It’s just that they don’t have the training in this area of life.”

