Review: The play ‘Stereophonic’ tells the bittersweet story of a ’70s band

If you like “Daisy Jones & The Six,” listen to Fleetwood Mac, have an adoration for ’70s clothing, or are just in the mood for a moving story, then “Stereophonic” is the perfect play for you.

“Stereophonic” opened on Broadway last Friday following its world debut last fall at Playwrights Horizons. The story follows the relationships of five famous band members and two sound engineers as they work on an album. Over the yearlong process, they slowly fall out and move on, making for a compelling and relatable story about artists.

The entire play is set in an expertly curated recording studio which is covered in rugs, pillows, comfy seats and lamps. At the rear of the stage, there is an isolated booth for the musicians to record.

As the band creates the album within the studio, the audience sees how complicated band dynamics can be. Lead singer Diana and singer-guitarist Peter have been dating for years, but the discontent between them creates the fiery conflict at the heart of the plot.

While audiences may be skeptical of the play’s three-hour runtime, every second is used purposefully. The script flawlessly balances time spent on the development of the album, character moments and relationship building. The show brilliantly takes advantage of the time spent working on the record — using it to simultaneously educate audiences on the production of music and to subtly further the characters’ personalities.

While the show has the flair of being about a fictional famous ’70s band, it is grounded in these very real character moments sprinkled throughout. There’s a moment where Simon, the band’s drummer, is struggling to keep the tempo up. Everyone else tells him to use a click track, but he refuses, asserting that he’ll get it right.

It’s a rarity for plays to feature original songs performed live. “Stereophonic” is an exception, including various original songs, written by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler. As the band works on their album, audiences are fortunate enough to watch them rehearse — which means repeatedly playing songs over. However, this feels more like a privilege because the work is that special. Their pieces fit right in with many rock hits of the ’70s, with killer instrumentals, stunning vocals and catchy melodies.

By the end of the show, the band is finishing the album. The members have grown apart, and have committed to other things. While they’re better off without one another, they are still losing the one thing that has been most prominent in their lives for the past year. It speaks to how collaborative artists often have to leave each other after the project is done. All they can do now is move on, taking their experiences with them for whatever they may do next. “Stereophonic” is a touching reminder of how bittersweet life is.

“Stereophonic” is running at the John Golden Theatre until Aug. 18.

