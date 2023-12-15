Review: ‘Lineages: Korean Art at The Met’ traces the evolution of Korean Artists

This abstract depiction of society produces objective differences. The time surrounding this piece is categorized by political strife, division and uncertainty. Knowing this, Joo’s oil painting still does not favor realist or conservative views, as he does not conform to social and political precedences — he instead paints his own perspective.

Both Lee and Kim’s works represent the pride, resilience, love and pain of contemporary Korean artists. These artists push boundaries, while recognizing what’s at risk if they step over the line.

Korean artists have undergone incredible challenges like autocratic governments, military service, financial insecurity and a lack of recognition. From authoritarian regimes to newfound democracies, uncertainty is inevitable. It can be incredibly unpredictable and dangerous for artists who are unwavering in their beliefs.

Maintaining core values while also setting new precedents for Korean society is an overarching theme of the exhibition. Each work embodies Korean merits while alluding to the events and emotions from the country’s complex history that inspire the works.

