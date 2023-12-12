Review: 42 years later, ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ finally gets a lengthy run on Broadway

Since his death in late 2021, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s legacy has been celebrated on Broadway through multiple revivals of his iconic musicals, including “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and, most recently, “Merrily We Roll Along.” Anchored with direction by Maria Friedman and a magnetic central performance by Broadway favorite Jonathan Groff, the show is finally getting the glory it deserves in its first Broadway revival, more than 40 years after its originally only 16-show run.

“Merrily We Roll Along” is a psychodrama of sorts, telling Frankie Shepard’s (Groff) life story in reverse chronological order. It starts off with Frank in 1976, as a successful movie producer hosting an opening night party in his swanky Bel Air home. Frank is on top of the world, with his peers throwing lavish praise on him and a loving wife, actress Gussie Carnegie (Krystal Joy Brown). His oldest friend, theater critic Mary Flynn (Lindsay Mendez), is one of the party guests, but looks disgusted by the shallow scene around her. After Frank tells her about his passion project, Mary humiliates him in front of everyone and walks out of Frank’s home — and, more dramatically — his life.

The clock ticks backwards throughout the show, as Frank transforms from a penniless composer to a wealthy producer. On this trip down memory lane, Frank goes through moments of interpersonal hardship, including during a 1973 popular morning show interview where lyricist and playwright Charley Kringas (Daniel Radcliffe) ends his writing partnership with Frank. He also copes with his devastating divorce from his first wife Beth Spencer (Katie Rose Clarke) and separates from his young son, Frank Jr. As the show continues to progress backwards, the bonds between Frank, Mary and Charley become stronger as they transform back into the inseparable trio they once were.

Throughout the show, the actors’ costumes change with the decades, with the exception of Frank. While the rest of the cast sport costumes — sourced by scenic and costume designer Soutra Gilmour — that are representative of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, Frank’s attire is always simple and unchanging, consisting of black pants, a black tie and a white button-down shirt. Frank’s ensemble is grim, forcing him into a state of introspection.

The show’s nontraditional storytelling approach does wonders in unpacking Frank, Mary and Charley’s friendship. By making the audience aware of the trio’s later breakup, the happy moments the three share in the show become ever more heartbreaking.

Like in his other works, Sondheim’s music in “Merrily We Roll Along” follows his signature style of intricate melodies and atonality. Musical transitions clearly indicate the years ticking back throughout the show. Tense tunes such as Charley’s tell-all song “Franklin Shepherd, Inc.” and Mary’s angsty “Old Friends” are eventually replaced by joyful tunes such as the future-looking “Opening Doors.” The best representation of Sondheim’s masterful songwriting comes in the second act in a small nightclub in 1960, when Frank, Charley and Beth celebrate America’s new first family, the Kennedys, in a humorous and wordy number called “Bobby and Jackie and Jack.”

Groff delivers a strong performance as Frank, grounding the story amid all the changes going around. Supporting Groff are Mendez — back on Broadway for the first time since her 2018 Tony-winning performance in the revival of “Carousel,” — and Radcliffe. The three leads command the stage at all times, whether it’s during their solo moments or during the musical numbers they also share.

“Merrily We Roll Along” is not just a story of friendship, but also the sacrifices we make to reach our goals. The story is a reminder that we all have to make trade-offs in the decisions we make, and sometimes, they may not be for the best. The more years that are pulled back, the more passionate Frank is about his work, friends, family and hopes for the future. Ultimately, Frank leaves behind the one thing he truly loves — music — in exchange for the promise of a posh Hollywood lifestyle.

Running through July 7, “Merrily We Roll Along” is a poignant and entertaining work. From its layered songs to excellent performances by the entire ensemble, this Broadway revival would have made the late Stephen Sondheim proud.

