NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series

Two people walk past an entrance of a building used by N.Y.U.’s Tandon School of Engineering.
Search committee for new Tandon dean disappointed by low student participation
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A birds-eye-view of Manhattans skyline.
Study proposes solutions to housing shortages in big cities
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U, and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: A Union Square market, Hispanic Heritage Month and more
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
The facade of The New Schools Fifth Avenue building at night. Letters behind large windows spell out the universitys name and the lights of passing cars are blurred.
New School student workers fighting for union recognition
A line of police officers in riot helmets stand in a crosswalk. Behind them, metal barricades contain a dense crowd of young people.
Streamer Kai Cenat’s meetup stirs up mayhem in Union Square
Colin Huggins wearing all black and playing a grand piano in the middle of a park. The piano’s paint is worn off on the edges and text “this machine kills fascists” is etched onto the paint in all caps.
‘Piano man’ of Washington Square Park faces persistent vandalism
A protester wearing a green sweater and a pearl necklace is holding a sign that says ‘Undergrads for GSOC.
Course assistants to receive $1.7 million in missing back pay
A white banner with purple letters that read N.Y.U. and a symbol of a torch hangs from the facade of The Silver Center of Arts and Science.
NYU drops 10 spots in latest US News rankings
An illustration of a scanned letter document and a screenshot of an email against a background of purple gradient.
NYU reaffirms commitment to fossil fuel divestment
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A colorful portrait of Lynne Feldman on top of ‘Beyond NYU’ title.
Beyond NYU: Crafting sound waves and creating communities
A portrait of Jordan Plosky with “Beyond N.Y.U.” lettering on top.
Beyond NYU: From rocking out at shows to ramping up creatives
An illustration with the title “To Her Credit” layered over a portrait of Kaitlin Culmo and Emily McDermott.
Beyond NYU: Shining a light on women’s achievements
An illustration of a man wearing a black suit and white shirt. He is pictured inside a planetary illustration with a pink and blue gradient. Behind him is a purple expanse with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Reaching new heights with structural engineering
An illustration of a man wearing heavy make-up and a black suit, holding both of his hands up. He is pictured inside a burgundy planetary illustration. Behind him is a purple expanse with white planets, stars and the text “Beyond N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Concocting creativity with cabaret
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of a plate of arroz con chuletas with the Mexico flag as the background.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Arroz, chuletas, amarillos and a dash of love
A man dressed in a white shirt with red shorts and black shoes walks down the middle of rows of grocery items, including chips, straws, and toys.
Skip Whole Foods and try these more affordable alternatives
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
The side of a store that has a sign which reads “DANNY ON THE CORNER HOT ZEPOLLES” followed by three exclamation points. To the right of it is a blue sign showing deep-fried Oreo cookies. There are people standing around the store.
The best of the fest: Italian classics at the Feast of San Gennaro
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
From left to right: a model wearing a yellow-and-purple plaid knitted vest and a yellow patterned knitted tie; a model wearing a white and red-and-mint shirt and a skirt of the same color; a model wearing a purple jumpsuit.
Parsons MFA ‘We Dem Kids’ show breaks away from the expected
An illustration of a floating burger, a pizza pie, platter of steak and a bowl of thai noodles against a purple background.
The quintessential restaurants to visit during your time at NYU
Customers ordering from the counter in the restaurant Raising Cane’s. The words “One Love” are above the counter.
Raising Cane’s at Astor Place opens after weeks of anticipation
The façade of Judson Memorial Church, which has columns made of red bricks, stained windows and a cross at the top.
Greenwich Village church that supported abortion access in the ’60s continues activism
Above a crowd in a park, protesters hold blue, pink and white transgender flags and a sign reading “you will never eradicate us.”
For trans people, what comes after visibility?
Koda Fraga and Leo Koulish sit together on the grass in Washington Square Park with the sun shining on them. They are holding each other and smiling at the camera.
Love in a time of transphobia
A bar counter with several people sitting next to it. There is painted text reading “Nuyorican Poets’ Cafe” in all capital letters on the wall behind the counter.
Celebrate women’s history year-round at these local spots
An illustration of a pavilion with a dome, covered in stained-glass-like art against the night sky with crescent moon and stars. Smaller domes lay behind the center one, which has a clear middle above an ornate bottom.
Celebrating Ramadan and the Muslim experience at NYU
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
Artist TisaKorean rapping on stage.
Program Board’s mystery concert brings new levels of fun to NYU
Actor Paul Dano wearing a blue shirt and red headband sits in a brown desk chair. He is speaking into a red microphone while looking at two computer monitors. The image is from the film “Dumb Money.”
Review: ‘Dumb Money’ wages war on the wealthy through sensory overload
Actresses Natalie Portman, on the left, and Julianne Moore, on the right, look into the camera as if it is a mirror. Natalie Portman holds a notepad and pen while Julianne Moore holds a makeup sponge and lipstick. The image is from the film “May December.”
WSN’s guide to the 61st New York Film Festival
Singer-songwriter Mitski with dark, shoulder-length hair windswept across her face stares into the camera in front of many tree branches. The photo is black and white.
Review: ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’ is Mitski’s steady, Americana experiment
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An older woman sits next to a young boy on a bench and offers him food with her arm around his shoulder. A soccer ball rests beside them on the ground. The background is dark blue.
‘Offside’ comic divulges a personal reflection on Qatar’s dangerous labor conditions
An illustration of writer Annie Ernaux wearing a green shirt and holding her head with her left hand.
Review: Annie Ernaux’s ‘Happening’ illustrates the necessity of reproductive care
An illustration of a female with green eyes lays down on white bedding. There is a pink frame around the image.
Review: ‘Cleopatra and Frankenstein’ tackles love and loneliness
An illustration of a laptop whose screen shows a person wearing a tracksuit leaning over a luggage on a bench. The laptop sits on purple blankets and a cup of tea is also on the blanket.
Off the Radar: ‘Alice in the Cities,’ a guide for lost souls
A still image from the film “Stop Making Sense” with lead vocalist David Byrne singing on stage and pointing a microphone to the camera.
Review: ‘Stop Making Sense’ immortalizes a band in its prime
An upside-down shot of actor Leslie Cheung, his face covered in white face paint, and pink-and-black makeup. He is wearing an orange-and-blue, jewel-covered outfit, a matching headpiece and pearls.
Review: ‘Farewell My Concubine’ restoration upholds film’s undying legacy
Artist TisaKorean rapping on stage.
Program Board’s mystery concert brings new levels of fun to NYU
Rowan Drake poses with his left arm lifted to the side and his head tilted down. He is wearing a black cap and a green, short-sleeved button-down shirt.
Q&A: Rowan Drake talks growing up into fame
A crowd gathering at the Governors Ball music festival. There is a modified Statue of Liberty behind the crowd wearing a pair of sunglasses.
Summer music festivals aren’t what they used to be
Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey wearing a light blue dress, sits in front of a piano while turning her head back to look at the camera.
Review: Laufey’s latest album ‘Bewitched’ is an ode to the dreamers
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
An illustration of a person with a blank face, wearing a black turtleneck sweater against a yellow background. There is a red question mark on the person’s face and text “hanksy” next to it. Several abstract patterns are drawn around the person.
The unexpected connection between Adam Himebauch, Adam Lucas and Hanksy
A woman wearing an orange dress sits in a sofa chair on stage in front of a gray backdrop with smudged square patterns on it.
Q&A: Marjan Neshat on ‘Sandra’ and her Iranian identity
A collage of four photos. The top right features a man wearing a mask with kiwis covering the mouth region and a cracker with kiwis covering the eye region. The top left features a man wearing a food mask with multiple slices or bread surrounding the head, leaving the eyes visible. The bottom right features a man wearing a food mask with multiple tomatoes and basil leaves near the head and mouth regions. The bottom left features a man wearing a food mask with a giant cracker topped with strawberries, a leafy green and green paste on top.
Q&A: Foodmasku on channeling emotions into food mask art
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
Though historical revisionism is an issue in video games, taking liberties with the details can enhance the game play experience. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ demands historical distortion
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read ”N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Guest Essay: A letter from NYU’s adjunct union to president Mills
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A shot of the Paulson Center gym. Students are standing and looking around. There is a sign for the Pakistani Student’s Association to the right and a Greek flag to the left.
Opinion: NYU Club Fest was far too chaotic to enjoy
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A protester holding up a sign saying “NYU + Sabatini = Disgrace” in front of the NYU Langone Health Center. A black-and-white headshot of Sabatini is superimposed on the left.
Editorial: Do no harm, Grossman. Reject Sabatini.
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
The New Jersey side tower of the George Washington Bridge.
Opinion: New York housing programs shouldn’t exclude immigrants
Two silver M.T.A. Metrocard vending machines with red, yellow, blue and green panels sit against a white-tiled wall.
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A purple N.Y.U. flag hanging off of a building’s facade.
Opinion: The 18-credit limit is a barrier to success
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of N.Y.U. students wearing purple outfits in front.
Opinion: Bring back the ‘Why NYU?’ essay
A classroom filled with students, who are wearing masks, working on their laptops. An analog clock hangs on the wall behind them.
Opinion: Stop making classes longer than they need to be
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
A purple flag with the logo of N.Y.U. hangs from a building.
Off-Third: NYU spends entire budget on admitted students weekend
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A shot of the Paulson Center gym. Students are standing and looking around. There is a sign for the Pakistani Student’s Association to the right and a Greek flag to the left.
Opinion: NYU Club Fest was far too chaotic to enjoy
Multiple students sit at long tables working on their computers. To the right is a long window facing Washington Square Park.
Opinion: Dear NYU, upperclassmen are students too
Letter from the editor: On change
Letter from the editor: On change
A man in formal attire on the left and a logo of N.Y.U. Athletics on the right.
Athletics director placed on administrative leave after alleged inappropriate behavior
A blue psilocybin capsule inside a glass can placed on a windowsill.
NYU in the psychedelic renaissance
A cargo loading dock with maintenance equipment and trash cans inside.
Acquired, stored, forgotten: NYU Dentistry’s collection of Indigenous remains
A yellow N.Y.U. Athletics jersey hangs on a pole.
NYU Athletics: A look back on the 2022-23 season
A woman wearing a purple jacket with N.Y.U.’s name on it in white throws a silver shot put ball from behind a bar with the letters “J.C.S.” on it. Behind the player are multiple people standing in front of fencing.
Meet the NYU sophomore who broke a 23-year-old school record
A group of volleyball players wearing purple N.Y.U. uniforms huddled while standing in an indoor volleyball court.
NYU men’s volleyball falls at first hurdle in UVC quarterfinals
N.Y.U. swimmer Caitlin Marshall swims in a pool with other athletes in adjacent lanes.
A swimming star’s reflection on her NYU season
A golf player swings a club. He is wearing a black golf shirt, beige pants and a white cap.
Momentum builds as NYU golf heads into final stretch
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
A group of people roller skate in Central Park, the person in the front wears a black top, rolled up pants, and red skates. The skaters in the back wear jeans, t-shirts and black skates.
Central Park skating is back in full swing this spring
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
A reporter interview a rally attendee wearing a white shirt and a green jacket.
Video: Protesters, supporters clash ahead of Trump arraignment
A mother with her four children all wearing white outfits.
NYU alum helps daughters become mothers
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
Your Love-Hate Relationship with Bobst
What to know before you go: The Eras Tour
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
Olivia Olson, Contributing Writer • Sep 26, 2023
Artist TisaKorean rapping on stage.
Program Board’s mystery concert brings new levels of fun to NYU
Olivia Olson, Contributing Writer • Sep 26, 2023
Two people walk past an entrance of a building used by N.Y.U.’s Tandon School of Engineering.
Search committee for new Tandon dean disappointed by low student participation
John Kim, Staff Writer • Sep 26, 2023
An illustration of a plate of arroz con chuletas with the Mexico flag as the background.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Arroz, chuletas, amarillos and a dash of love
Diana C. Sánchez González, Contributing Writer • Sep 26, 2023
Class of 2023 graduates from the Executive Program in Health Systems celebrate in July in Manhattan. From left are Lauren Kraus, Tamiqua Graham, Erica Lester, Danyel Christopher and Samantha Zerrenner. Image Credit: Trent Campbell / Jonathan Heisler Photography
Health systems master’s program celebrates 10 years
Sep 25, 2023
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Sep 22, 2023
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read ”N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
University denies foul play after adjuncts’ courses changed
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Sep 19, 2023

NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series

A premiere night of passion-filled poetry by Dean Rader and Nicole Sealey took place at the NYU Lillian Vernon Creative Writers House on Sept. 14.
Olivia Olson, Contributing Writer
Sep 26, 2023
An+illustration+of+a+person+standing+behind+a+podium+and+reading+a+book+to+two+other+people.
Max Van Hosen
The reading featured various selections from Rader’s works including the poetry collection “Before the Borderless: Dialogues with the Art of Cy Twombly”. (Illustration by Max Van Hosen)

NYU’s Lillian Vernon Creative Writers House, a vessel for artistry and imagination tucked into the West Village, houses the creative writing program’s fall 2023 reading series. It commenced on Thursday, Sept. 14, with poetry readings by Dean Rader and Nicole Sealey.

The night began with a warm welcome by Joanna Yas, readings and special programs manager for NYU’s creative writing program. Yas invited MFA poetry student Madeline Zuzevich up to the podium to introduce esteemed poet Dean Rader. Zuzevich described Rader as a poet who writes “from a tender place of abstraction while he climbs the muddy hill of grief,” as a prelude to the selected works.

Rader, an accomplished poet and professor at the University of San Francisco, has written 12 books. He also earned a Guggenheim Fellowship in Poetry, among other accomplishments.

Most of the works read by Rader at the event were selections from his latest collection of poetry titled “Before the Borderless: Dialogues with the Art of Cy Twombly,” which was inspired by his recent grief and the introspection that followed. To supplement his reading, Rader passed out pictures of Twombly’s paintings to provide visuals for each poem, as he expressed his emotions in conversation with the art. His readings felt especially cyclical after he shared that Twombly spent his life making art inspired by poetry.

Some of the poems Rader read were “Meditation on Absolution,” a response to Twombly’s “Note I, from the series III Notes from Salalah,” and “Mediation on Motion,” both a response to Twombly’s “Cold Stream,” and a love poem dedicated to his wife. 

After Rader left the stage, Sealey concluded the night with a thought-provoking reading of her works. MFA poetry student Daniella Ndubuisi-Ike introduced Sealey with a testament to her talents, explaining that Sealey’s poetry moved her to tears.

Sealey, an NYU MFA Creative Writing graduate herself, received numerous awards for her debut collection “Ordinary Beast,” and chapbook, “The Animal After Whom Other Animals are Named.” She was also a Hodder Fellow at Princeton University, with a lengthy list of additional awards and fellowships. 

Sealey’s selections include her most recent work, “The Ferguson Report: An Erasure,” published this past August. In this erasure poem, Sealey shapes her own voice and poetic insight by confronting the Department of Justice’s investigation of the Ferguson Police Department, following the 2014 killing of unarmed Black teenager Michael Brown. The poet read with precision, allowing the audience to take in the gravity of her work.

The evening, filled with revelations of grief, obsession and justice, culminated in applause for the poets. 

The NYU Creative Writing Program’s reading series is held at the Lillian Vernon Creative Writers House every Thursday and Friday. NYU students, faculty and members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend future events with RSVP. 

Contact Olivia Olson at [email protected]

About the Contributor
Max Van Hosen, Art Director
Max Van Hosen is a junior studying dramatic writing at Tisch with minors in studio art and Business of Entertainment, Media, and Technology. He is originally from Agoura Hills, California but has grown up in Fayetteville, Arkansas. His fuzzy illustrations are fueled by his love for music, nature, and cars.You'll spot him on bike trails in the Ozarks, local alt-rock concerts in New York City, and roadtrip gas stations throughout the Midwest. You can find him at @maxvanhosen on Instagram or contact him at [email protected].
Leave a comment
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
