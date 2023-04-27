111 years later, the Titanic arrives in New York City

Experience the Titanic at the port it never reached. Immerse yourself in first class, touch an iceberg and view survivors’ belongings.

Everyone has heard of the RMS Titanic — or at least, they’ve watched the namesake 1997 movie. “Titanic. The Exhibition,” created by the Spanish entertainment company Musealia alongside Titanic historian Claes-Göran Wetterholm, showcases a personal side of the maritime disaster, featuring testimonials from survivors reminiscing on that fateful night.

From an impressive summary of the innovative construction to the stark reality of the class disparity and painful recognition that the disaster could have easily been avoided, this is more than an exhibit — it is an experience.

The exhibition has an immersive configuration, filled to the brim with primary sources from survivors in letter and audio format. An audio guide — available in multiple languages — is included with your ticket and acts as your personal tour guide. The guide leads viewers through the nearly 50 displays, with recording designated for each room. The audio supplements the well-organized and easy-to-follow displays that you go through chronologically, from the Titanic’s construction to recovery.

There are more than 200 artifacts, many of which are displayed with first-hand audio accounts from survivors that bring life into the objects behind the glass. Upon entering the exhibit, you will have the opportunity to take and purchase a photo replicating the ramp passengers used to board the ship. Despite this fun reenactment, there is a sudden shift in tone as the viewer is confronted with an actual life jacket that had been removed from an unidentified body. This opening sets the somber mood of the rest of the experience.

The visitor is first given insight into the Titanic’s construction, including an in-depth presentation of the tools used to build the ship, along with decks of cards used by a carpenter during meal breaks. A sweeping image of the iconic first-class stairwell is placed next to a display of a fragment of the actual stairwell.

The exhibition is not limited to just the Titanic, but also features objects from the Titanic’s sister ship, RMS Olympic, and artifacts from the White Star Line company, a British shipping company that owned the two ships.

From the “Near My God to Thee” sheet music in Swedish and French, representing what is believed to be the final song played on the ship before it sank, to a little girl’s shoes, this exhibition has a little bit of everything. Feel what it was like to be present on that infamous night in this heart-wrenching interactive display by touching one of the iceberg recreations beside the simulation of the sinking ship. See the detailed life-size recreations of third-class and first-class staterooms and dining areas, and hear the squeaking floorboards as you walk through a first-class corridor.

There is also an eerie, scaled-down recreation of the allegedly state-of-the-art, watertight door system. Other memorabilia include Titanic souvenirs like cigarettes, chocolate tins and advertisements for the ship.

“Titanic” movie fanatics can see the truth behind the fictional love story from the film, as well as some notable items that inspired it. An impactful piece is Elin Gerda Lindell’s wedding ring. In this exhibit, viewers learn about Gerda and her husband, Edvard, who encountered a similar fate. With no life jackets, they jumped into the cold water and clung to the side of a lifeboat. Edvard pulled himself into the lifeboat while he and another passenger, August Wennerstrom, desperately tried to pull Gerda out of the water and into the boat. She eventually slipped away from their grip, and her ring was later found in the lifeboat.

One of the most stunning items on display is the diamond and sapphire necklace given to Kate Phillips by Henry Morley, which inspired The Heart of the Ocean in the 1997 film. Using false names, Kate and Henry bought two second-class tickets for this legendary passenger liner. Henry gifted her this necklace during the voyage, and when tragedy struck, only Kate was allowed on the lifeboat.

This 1912 transatlantic ocean liner has left its mark on history and “Titanic: The Exhibition” allows you to immerse yourself in it. In a way, the Titanic finally made it to New York City a century later with this poignant and emotionally charged exhibit.

After a successful London premiere, this in-demand experience, now based in New York City, is currently selling tickets through June 18, and is located at 526 Sixth Ave. Standard admission starts at $35, with discounts for children and $27 for students, seniors and military personnel. “Titanic. The Exhibition” is a must-see for everyone, from history buffs to fans of the movie.

