Museums in London: Anywhere but the British Museum

The NYU London Academic Centre sits a few dozen feet behind the British Museum, a public curation of art, culture and history. A quick three-minute walk from class puts students at the front entrance of the iconic destination. The proximity to campus and global prestige of the British Museum make it the cornerstone of many classes offered at NYU London, so first-year students in Liberal Studies find themselves roaming the sterile white walls of the museum on what seems like a weekly basis.

While historic artifacts like the Rosetta Stone or the Elgin Marbles are not in short supply at the British Museum, it carries quite a bit of historical baggage. Nothing about the museum, nor nearly anything inside, is British — even the design of the building is reminiscent of the Parthenon, a piece of Greek architecture. Many of its most prized possessions were stolen centuries ago during the height of British imperialism.

Unfortunately, the convenience of the museum often wins over efforts to visit other institutions that also house famous artwork. Yet, there are plenty of other options for students looking to explore the London art scene in their free time. After taking one too many trips to the British Museum myself, I wanted to branch out, so here are three museums that are equally as educational and more ethical.

The Wiener Holocaust Library

While the British Museum may technically be the museum closest to campus, the Wiener Holocaust Library takes a close second place. Located across the road from Russell Square, a park many students walk through every day on their way to class, the library is just around the corner from the academic center. The library is home to the oldest Holocaust archive in the world, and regularly hosts exhibits showcasing various aspects of their archive materials.

This museum’s archive is also the perfect spot for students who need to complete research assignments for class, or those just looking to learn more about this tragic time in European history. The next exhibit runs from Feb. 22nd to June 16 and will feature archival letters that document how the Holocaust impacted Jewish individuals across the continent. With free entry every day of the week, the Wiener Holocaust Library is the perfect alternative to the British Museum, as it offers a fruitful educational experience that allows students to learn in an environment that uplifts communities — rather than tearing them down.

The Courtauld Gallery

The Courtauld Gallery is nestled within the historic Somerset House, just a short walk from the academic center. A three-story gallery known for its iconic grand staircase adorned with bright blue banisters, the gallery is home to art ranging from the medieval to early modern period in Europe. The museum is structured chronologically, allowing you to see real-time changes in art techniques and styles over the past few centuries.

The gallery features work by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Van Gogh and Monet, saving students the cost of visiting museums in these artists’ home countries. Moreover, while a ticket typically runs you about 11 pounds, entry is free of charge for students, allowing you time to wander up and down the stairs as long as you please before leaving for a scenic walk home.

The Wallace Collection

The Wallace Collection is the furthest of the three, sitting a mile away from the academic center in Marylebone. Set inside a mansion-esque structure alongside Manchester Square, it exudes opulence. Its permanent collection is indicative of this, as the museum is home to one of the largest collections of luxury artwork in the world. The key focus of the museum’s permanent collection is Renaissance-era works that include paintings, sculptures and household items.

Standouts in the permanent collection are the cabinets created by French furniture designer Jean-Henri Riesener, a man who is said to have been Marie Antoinette’s favorite cabinetmaker. I can confidently say that after seeing his artistry, I would have to agree with Marie. The museum is perfect for a weekend outing in London with Pinterest-level aesthetics, historically significant works of art and free entry — all of which will top any outing to the British Museum.

