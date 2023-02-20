Baguettes and beignets: Cheap eats around Paris’ Latin Quarter

Here are six affordable spots to grab a quick bite around campus without breaking the bank. 

Lindsey Hirano, Staff Writer
Feb 20, 2023


Studying abroad can be expensive, especially when you are living in a big city like Paris. However, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to enjoy great food around the academic center of NYU Paris. After trying many sandwiches and pastries from boulangeries, creperies and delis around Paris’ Latin Quarter, I’m here to share the best I found, all under €20. 

The storefront of a restaurant named “La Maison d’Isabelle” in Paris with white text in French and two light green plants printed on each side of the black sunshade. Several customers are lined up next to the bright yellow counter on the right side of the store, which is warmly and dimly lit.
47ter Blvd. Saint-Germain. (Alisha Goel for WSN)

La Maison d’Isabelle 

47ter Blvd. Saint-Germain

La Maison d’Isabelle is a well-known bakery located a block away from the main NYU Paris building. While there is usually a line out the door, it moves pretty fast and feels justified after you try its pastries. La Maison d’Isabelle sells a variety of different pastries and sandwiches, but is best known for its butter croissants for just over one euro. Its cheap price point, proximity to campus and delicious food make it difficult to stay away. 

The storefront of a dessert shop named “Paul” in Paris which has many chairs outside. There is white text on the black sunshade that reads “Salon de the” and “Patisserie fine pur beurre.”
77 Rue de Seine – Rue de Buci. (Alisha Goel for WSN)

Paul 

77 Rue de Seine – Rue de Buci

Paul was founded in Paris 130 years ago and is now a popular chain across Europe, Asia and Africa. Its commitment to using the best ingredients is clear. For less than a euro, you can get a chocolate-filled beignet, which I highly recommend. Each bite is full of happiness. I also ordered their salami baguette sandwich, which is lined with butter, salami and pickles, for just €4.60. The beignet and sandwich make the perfect lunch for in between classes. 

Glass cases with shelves inside a bakery filled with various baguette sandwiches, pastries and pieces of cake. On the white stone brick wall behind the glass cases reads “La Parisienne.”
52 Blvd. Saint-Germain. (Alisha Goel for WSN)

La Parisienne Boulangerie 

52 Blvd. Saint-Germain

La Parisienne is located on Boulevard Saint-Germain and has received numerous awards for its baguettes and pastries. I was excited to see why everyone loved this place. I ordered its quiche fromage for €4.50, which made the perfect snack and met my expectations. While many people take their food to go, there are also tables outside if you want to sit down and eat. 

The storefront of a business named Le Pirée, which has maroon paneling with the name of the business and the various products they offer written in French in white text. The windows are paneled with various products in bottles, with a chalkboard sign bearing the names of available items outside the open front door.
47 Blvd. Saint-Germain. (Alisha Goel for WSN)

Le Pirée 

47 Blvd. Saint-Germain

Le Pirée is a small Greek hole-in-the-wall deli that is a three-minute walk from NYU Paris’ main academic building. It sells everything from kalamata olives to Greek salads and sandwiches. I ordered a delicious spinach and cheese sandwich for €3.50, and I will definitely be going back for more.

The storefront of Crêperie Genia in Paris with white text that reads “Crêperie Genia” next to a crown printed on its red and white sunshade. White text “Supermarket” is shown above the sunshade. Four customers stand outside of the bright yellow and red counter, and a male-presenting staff is inside next to a glass exhibition with bread shown inside.
7 Rue de la Harpe. (Alisha Goel for WSN) (Alisha Goel)

Crêperie Genia 

7 Rue de la Harpe

Crêperie Genia is a small stand located on a quiet side street between Boulevard Saint-Michel and Rue du Petit Pont. It’s easy to miss this place if you are not looking for it. It sells quality Nutella crepes for only €2.30. While it offers other food, the crepes steal the show. Plus, you can watch the cook make your crepe right in front of you. It is a great place to go if you are craving something sweet.

The storefront of dessert shop Crêperie Chez Suzette in Paris with blue paint and pictorial menus on the exterior. A staff member is seen through the cashier window, which is decorated with food pictures above, a soda exhibition on the right corner, a basket of fruit on the left corner and five glass jars of food on the bottom.
17 Rue de la Huchette. (Alisha Goel for WSN) (Alisha Goel)

Crêperie Chez Suzette 

17 Rue de la Huchette

For my last few euros, I decided to go to Crêperie Chez Suzette. Its storefront is painted bright blue, making it easy to spot on Rue de la Huchette. I got an Americano coffee for two euros, but the shop also sells fresh pressed orange juice, milkshakes, smoothies and a wide array of crepes. You should definitely try the orange juice if you are looking for a tasty, caffeine-free option.

