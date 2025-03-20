In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Amanda Chen for WSN)
NYU lawyers talk support for international students at Wagner panel
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone introduces Amazon palm-scanning tech to hospitals
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
NYU President Linda Mills, Provost Georgina Dopico and Executive Vice President Martin Dorph announced the "administrative hiring freeze" in a letter to faculty, staff and administrators on Monday. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Mills freezes hiring amid federal funding uncertainty
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Courtesy of Philip Pantitanonta)
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Over 1,000 rally for women’s rights in Washington Square Park
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Researchers protest Trump cuts to funding in Washington Square Park
Agitator joins mayoral candidates Scott Stringer and Jessica Ramos onstage. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Anti-Trump agitator crashes climate town hall
(Amanda Chen for WSN)
NYU lawyers talk support for international students at Wagner panel
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone introduces Amazon palm-scanning tech to hospitals
NYU President Linda Mills, Provost Georgina Dopico and Executive Vice President Martin Dorph announced the "administrative hiring freeze" in a letter to faculty, staff and administrators on Monday. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Mills freezes hiring amid federal funding uncertainty
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Law announces clinic to study wrongful convictions
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Courtesy of Chris Maguire)
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum’s journey to crafting Etsy
(Courtesy photo by Elise Swain)
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
(Courtesy of Sawyer Baird)
Beyond NYU: Shaping workplace culture through hospitality
(Emma Foley for WSN)
Opinion: Trump’s cuts to federal aid are leaving higher education in shambles
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Opinion: Federal funding cuts will exacerbate NYC’s homelessness crisis
(Alexandra Chan for WSN)
Off Topic: The disastrous new direction of the EPA
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Up for Debate: Is college worth the debt?
(Simon Tan for WSN)
Opinion: NYU is complicit in Trump’s pro-Palestinian crackdown
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Staff Predictions: Men’s and women’s basketball to NCAA Final Four and beyond
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
NYU club focuses on gender equity in the sports industry
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU golf prepares for the spring season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams win UAA Championships, baseball and tennis seasons begin and other news
Swimming and wrestling dominate the UAA, track & field shatters records and other news
Swimming and wrestling dominate the UAA, track & field shatters records and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Tristan How on his basketball career and this year’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Yam Yau shares his hockey history
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A talk with thrower Kai Aravena
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Washington, D.C. and Sydney
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Step into spring with these 7 sneakers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
This dining hall employee is the heart of Palladium
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
(Emma Foley for WSN)
6 places not-so-near NYU for a spring break adventure
Owner Miro Uskokovic. (Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Hani’s Bakery and Cafe is a love letter to Serbian roots
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Step into spring with these 7 sneakers
(Kiara Mujica and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Styling green this St. Patrick’s Day
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The NYU student bringing Rajasthani fashion to New York City
Vanessa Wallace, Savage X Fenty Chief Marketing Officer (Courtesy of Marissa Serrano)
Championing inclusivity and innovation: a conversation with Savage x Fenty CMO Vanessa Wallace
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
This up-and-coming fashion retailer is reshaping the high-fashion shopping experience
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
Owner Miro Uskokovic. (Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Hani’s Bakery and Cafe is a love letter to Serbian roots
A chef at Moody Tongue Pizza prepares pizza for a table. (Ivy Chan for WSN)
New eats near NYU: The intersection of beer, pizza and raw fish
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
How to celebrate Pi Day the right way
(Joey Cheung, Kyra Reilley, and Evan Tong for WSN)
7 recipes that turn dining hall staples into elevated meals
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
What I didn’t say in my Common App essay
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The NYU student bringing Rajasthani fashion to New York City
The NYU Dillagi South Asian dance team during practice. (Emma Foley for WSN)
NYU’s multicultural dance teams cultivate connection and encourage cultural exploration
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Wearing my food on my sleeve
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Take Out’ is Sean Baker at his most New York indie
(Courtesy of Flower Up & Rosie Sco)
Divorce’s debut album is worth the wait
(Courtesy of Andy Henderson)
Review: Passionate music takes center stage at ‘Buena Vista Social Club’
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Review: ‘Novocaine’ subverts action movie archetypes
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
4 books to read in celebration of Black History Month
4 LGBTQ+ novels Trump doesn’t want you to read
4 LGBTQ+ novels Trump doesn’t want you to read
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Take Out’ is Sean Baker at his most New York indie
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Review: ‘Novocaine’ subverts action movie archetypes
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Plankton: The Movie’ is everything wrong with modern SpongeBob
(Courtesy of Mona Benyamin 2023)
Filmmaker Mona Benyamin’s dark humor expertly analyzes Palestinian suffering
(Courtesy of IMDb)
‘Mickey 17’ is a frenetic, uproarious hit
(Courtesy of Flower Up & Rosie Sco)
Divorce’s debut album is worth the wait
(Courtesy of Chuffmedia)
Review: Lady Gaga’s ‘MAYHEM’ is a revitalized return to form
(Courtesy of Ava Baldassari)
Student rockstar Naomi Yanos on performance and new EP
(Courtesy of Sony Music)
Review: JENNIE’s ‘Ruby’ is the perfect balance of persona and personal
(Courtesy of Epitaph Records)
Review: Architects get experimental on ‘The Sky, The Earth & All Between’
(Courtesy of Andy Henderson)
Review: Passionate music takes center stage at ‘Buena Vista Social Club’
(Gabriel Vasconcellos for WSN)
Review: Heart and hilarity take center stage in The Classical Studio’s ‘Twelfth Night’
(Courtesy of the Brooklyn Academy of Music)
Review: ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ brings new life to the drama genre
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘Redwood’ spotlights the roots of resilience
(Courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company)
Review: In ‘English,’ the fight to learn a new language perseveres
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
(Erwin Chen for WSN)
Review: The Met presents the everyday surrealism of Florida
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: 80WSE’s political exhibition leaves viewers asking for more
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Review: Exhibition at La Maison Française challenges the definition of art
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Anna Baird-Hassell, Alex Woodworth, Isabel Albors, and Rachel Ning for WSN)
On the Street: Winter break
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
In photos: An unforgettable night at the Violet Ball
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Behind the scenes at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum

At Pier 16, thousands formed a sea of color to celebrate the Hindu festival.
Anna Prenowitz, Contributing Photographer
March 20, 2025
Anna Prenowitz
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
A child splatters powder on a community member. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)

On Saturday, thousands gathered at South Street Seaport Museum at Pier 16 to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors. Clouds of purple, red and orange filled the air and settled on the streets as festival-goers threw colored powder and water at each other.

Holi is a time for families and friends to gather as a community, for children to express themselves through a riot of color and for joy to fill the streets.

(Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
(Anna Prenowitz for WSN)

 

 

At Seaport, the celebrations were intense: Dancers, DJs and speakers fed into the chaos and excitement as the crowd got increasingly caked in colorful paint and powder.

(Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
Two children rise above the crowd, evidence of the festivities clear on their clothes. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)

Holi is often associated with the Hindu deity Krishna, who was in love with a milkmaid but embarrassed by his blue skin. When playing a game one day, he playfully colored her face. Following his example, Holi is a festival where differences are set aside in favor of collective fun and color.

(Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
(Anna Prenowitz for WSN)

It is a relatively rare occurrence that children are left, unbound, to run around in New York City. Playgrounds and schools have tall gates behind which children are barricaded — but on the pier, the crowd’s infectious energy created a new social space where children were safely able to run freely.

(Anna Prenowitz for WSN)

Contact Anna Prenowitz at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story