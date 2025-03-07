3 Black-owned designer brands to explore in NYC

There’s no doubt that New York City is a global fashion capital, home to thousands of clothing brands showcasing a rich diversity of styles. But even though Black culture has long inspired some of the city’s biggest fashion trends, Black brands remain overlooked in New York’s fashion scene — even as designers like Frederick Anderson continue to dominate the city’s most prominent runways. Whether you’re seeking higher end pieces from unique brands or hoping to support local Black-owned businesses, these three designer brands offer everything from handcrafted designs to ethically sourced vintage, all while celebrating and uplifting independent Black creatives and their communities.

Denim Tears

176 Spring St.

Just a 10-minute walk away from Washington Square Park, Denim Tears — although its current New York flagship is called African Diaspora Goods — is a streetwear designer brand founded in 2019 by Tremaine Emory. From leather gloves to hoodies and sweatpants, Denim Tears’ online shop currently holds over 400 clothing items, many of which have designs that display African narratives. Its most recent collection, The Scorpion and the Frog, featured stories of Black social resistance and Northern Ireland social movements, unveiled at a pop-up event in Paris in January.

Busayo

2001 Strauss St.

Founded by Nigerian fashion designer and NYU Law alum Busayo Olupona, Busayo is a growing fashion brand from Lagos, Nigeria, that specializes in handcrafted clothing items. Located in Brownsville, Brooklyn, the brand strives to utilize fashion elements representative of Nigerian culture. For example, Busayo showcases techniques like adire, a Yoruba method of dyeing textiles that results in rich, vibrant colors. The designer brand, worn by celebrities such as Madonna and Lupita Nyong’o, offers unique designs that serve as statement pieces in any wardrobe, while encouraging sustainable shopping and supporting Nigerian communities. One of Busayo’s best-selling items is the Abilewa Pants, a pair of loose, blue-and-red striped trousers “woven on traditional looms.” Though the store is by appointment only, you can also find its products at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

Bien Abyé

3188 37th St.

Bien Abyé, which means “well dressed” in French Creole, is a Haitian-inspired accessory and lifestyle brand that aims to honor the customs and architecture of Haiti through handcrafted clothing items. Haitian American founder Dayanne Danier uses designs that highlight her Creole roots, uplifting the talent of Haitian artisans. Many of these artists are women trained in couture techniques such as sewing, beading and embroidery — techniques representative of traditional craftsmanship, fine details and sustainable, eco-responsible production. Its accessories vary from beaded handbags to plush headbands. Proceeds from its Rassemble Scarf, designed in collaboration with artist Patricia Brintle, benefit the Fleur De Vie and the From Here to Haiti organizations. Its items can be found at the lifestyle shop, INCASA, and at the Nordstrom New York City Flagship.

