How to legally fly a drone in NYC

UAVs, commonly known as drones, can be deadly devices. Over the past few years, drones have consistently made headlines for their use in warzones; the semi-autonomous aircraft have been routinely deployed in offensives during the war in Gaza and Russia-Ukraine war, and just earlier this month, a fleet of 34 Ukrainian drones reportedly reached Moscow in the largest attack on the Russian capital since the war began. Even the US Central Command has been using drones to accomplish many of its military objectives abroad.
But another type of drone, one that does not tend to receive the same publicity, is the recreational quadcopter. Although they may not dominate headlines, the mini-aircraft is undeniably fun to fly — and don’t just take it from me. The popularity of this hobby has skyrocketed in recent years, with one in ten Americans flying recreationally. This popularity is well-warranted. It is a hobby with broad appeal, attracting tech geeks, thrill seekers and photography enthusiasts alike.
But before you hop on Amazon or Adorama to order a quadcopter — decent options can be found for under $200 — you should know one crucial piece of information: it is illegal to fly drones in New York City without a license. Although drones have grown increasingly accessible to the average buyer, this caveat for New York residents can put recreational flying out of reach. But don’t close out those Amazon tabs just yet — there are five little-known spots in the city that are exempt from the aircraft prohibition. Designated as “Model Aircraft Fields,” they are the only locations within the city where a police-issued permit — which is notoriously difficult to acquire — and Federal Aviation Administration certification are not required to fly a drone.
Of course, being an avid drone enthusiast myself, I couldn’t help but take the time to visit each of these parks with my old but reliable Mavic Mini from DJI. Here’s my stack rank of drone parks in New York City.
Marine Park Model Aircraft Field
Before laying eyes on this majestic runway, I could hear the unmistakable buzz of various model airplanes and helicopters pirouetting through the air. Located in Marine Park, Brooklyn’s largest park, this aircraft field is the only public field of its kind in New York City that comes equipped with a paved runway for taking off and landing larger remote-controlled planes. This spot is popular among the model aircraft community. In the 30 minutes I was there, at least four or five other hobbyists put their own drones in the air. Launching a camera drone here will result in rewarding views of Mau Mau Island and the surrounding creeks. Although I flew my drone at a limited height due to high winds, a calmer day could even afford sweeping views of Plum Beach and Dead Horse Bay. For Marine Park, my only quibble is that the buses to and from the aircraft field are unreliable and can turn the commute into an unmanageable time commitment.
Latourette Park
For beautiful natural views of marshland and forest, look no further than Latourette Park in Staten Island. The various pathways and creeks that meander through the grasslands provide both scenic walking routes to park visitors and aesthetic subject matter to aerial photographers. This park is also fairly accessible from Manhattan: $7 will buy you a bus ticket that takes you almost directly to the park with no transfers.
Forest Park
Forest Park sits adjacent to the massive Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Glendale, Queens. While the model airplane field is technically closed through next spring for a renovation project, this didn’t deter me from putting up my drone from a nearby location within the park to check out the views — and I wasn’t disappointed. The city skyline provides a stunning backdrop for the park’s colorful autumn trees and expansive graveyard. The location can also be accessed via the F train in Union Square — a commute of less than an hour — making it a prime option for Manhattan-based drone hobbyists once it reopens. My drone was carried away by the wind while I was shooting at this location. I found it across the street in a forest with a broken arm, multiple chipped propellers and a dislocated gimbal. Nothing super glue couldn’t fix, but always be cautious when flying in windy conditions.
Calvert Vaux Park
Calvert Vaux Park in Gravesend Brooklyn is the quickest model aircraft field to get to from Washington Square Park — the D train and some walking can get you there in under an hour. In terms of views, Calvert Vaux does not disappoint: The park itself is a peninsula jutting out into Gravesend Bay. On one side is a harbor, and on the other is Sea Gate, a scenic beachside neighborhood. Turn your drone back towards Manhattan, and you will have a postcard-worthy city skyline picture. For those who just want an easy spot to fly a drone while soaking in some stunning waterfront views, Calvert Vaux is the go-to.
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Like the aircraft field at Forest Park, the aircraft field at Corona Park in Flushing, Queens is directly across from a massive graveyard. On the opposite side of the field, however, is the far more pleasant Meadow Lake, a popular spot for geese and rowers alike. The lakeside walkways offer scenic strolls, and the abundance of oak and maple trees ensure vibrant colors in the fall. On the downside, the park requires a train ride, a bus ride and over an hour of your time to get to, making it a less attractive option on the convenience front.
Strict New York City regulations make flying drones in the city a tough task. But don’t let this deter you from manifesting your dreams of vicariously soaring through the troposphere. These five designated zones provide legal havens for drone enthusiasts, allowing this niche community to thrive in America’s most-populated city.
Contact Evan D’Souza at [email protected]