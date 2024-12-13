How to legally fly a drone in NYC

UAVs, commonly known as drones, can be deadly devices. Over the past few years, drones have consistently made headlines for their use in warzones; the semi-autonomous aircraft have been routinely deployed in offensives during the war in Gaza and Russia-Ukraine war, and just earlier this month, a fleet of 34 Ukrainian drones reportedly reached Moscow in the largest attack on the Russian capital since the war began. Even the US Central Command has been using drones to accomplish many of its military objectives abroad.

But another type of drone, one that does not tend to receive the same publicity, is the recreational quadcopter. Although they may not dominate headlines, the mini-aircraft is undeniably fun to fly — and don’t just take it from me. The popularity of this hobby has skyrocketed in recent years, with one in ten Americans flying recreationally. This popularity is well-warranted. It is a hobby with broad appeal, attracting tech geeks, thrill seekers and photography enthusiasts alike.

But before you hop on Amazon or Adorama to order a quadcopter — decent options can be found for under $200 — you should know one crucial piece of information: it is illegal to fly drones in New York City without a license. Although drones have grown increasingly accessible to the average buyer, this caveat for New York residents can put recreational flying out of reach. But don’t close out those Amazon tabs just yet — there are five little-known spots in the city that are exempt from the aircraft prohibition. Designated as “Model Aircraft Fields,” they are the only locations within the city where a police-issued permit — which is notoriously difficult to acquire — and Federal Aviation Administration certification are not required to fly a drone.

Of course, being an avid drone enthusiast myself, I couldn’t help but take the time to visit each of these parks with my old but reliable Mavic Mini from DJI. Here’s my stack rank of drone parks in New York City.

Marine Park Model Aircraft Field