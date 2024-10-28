Women’s volleyball split weekend, fencing begins season with medals and other news

Fencing

The women’s fencing team started its 2024-25 season at the Nikki Franke Classic at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA this Saturday.

In the saber events, first-year Greta Yuan was on the podium with a tied-third place finish, defeated in the semifinals by Sky Miller of Duke University. Fellow first-year Lefu Chen and graduate student Karina Dyner earned medals in the epee event, placing fifth and seventh, respectively. Both were knocked out in the quarterfinals. Sophomore Aurora Aschettino finished 16th in the foil for the Violets.

First-year Ajit Sivakumar of the men’s fencing team kicked off Sunday’s events with a tied third-place finish in the epee, losing to the Pennsylvania State University’s Mohamed Yasseen in the semifinals. In the foil, senior Oliver Hu tied for third, losing to eventual winner Bryce Louie from the University of Pennsylvania. Sophomore Adam Wong and first-year Anup Banerjee finished in sixth and eighth in the same event. Junior Jerry Pan recorded a fifth-placed finish in the saber.

Both fencing teams will compete in the North American Cup in Louisville, KY on Friday, Nov. 8.

Soccer

The men’s soccer team earned its first UAA win of the season with a 1-0 victory over the University of Rochester Yellowjackets. The win broke a three-game winless drought and propelled the Violets to a 6-3-3 overall record.

Senior Ahmed Ibrahim scored the only goal of the game with an assist from fellow senior Bryce Lexow. NYU had 18 shots to Rochester’s nine, with seven on target compared to the Yellowjackets’ two.

Against Emory University, the Violets were on the other side of a 1-0 loss, conceding in the 30th minute. However, NYU had a chance to equalize in the 88th minute with a penalty, which the Emory goalkeeper saved.

The No. 15 ranked women’s soccer team also played against the University of Rochester this past Friday in the earlier kickoff. The team lost 1-2, its second loss of the season after last week’s 0-3 defeat to Washington University in St. Louis. In another UAA matchup, the Violets drew 0-0 to No. 23 ranked Emory University for a record of 9-5-2.

Rochester scored an early goal in the fifth minute with a direct free-kick that slipped under graduate student and goalkeeper Riley Felsher. However, NYU had the majority of the chances, and the Violets’ goal came right after the restart with graduate student Kelli Keady’s 47th minute equalizer.

The Violets threatened the Rochester goal 20 times throughout the match with five times as many shots as the Yellowjackets. However, the Yellowjackets scored the game-winner in the 52nd minute to take the lead.

It was a tight game on Sunday against Emory, with both teams finding it hard to convert their eight shots each. Emory had better opportunities with four shots on target that ultimately resulted in four saves from Felsher. The Violets only tested the Eagles goalkeeper twice in the goalless draw.

Both the men’s and women’s teams travel to Pittsburgh, PA to face Carnegie Mellon University next Sunday, Nov. 3 for their penultimate UAA games before NCAA Championship play.

Swimming & Diving

The No. 5 ranked NYU men’s swimming defeated Rowan University 183-77 in Glassboro, NJ this Saturday. The Violets triumphed in 11 out of the 14 events of the meet.

Among them was first-year Evan Jue, who won both the 500 and the 1000-yard freestyles. Sophomores Victor Derani and Pierce Downs both won two events each — Derani claimed wins in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events, while Downs won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races.

The No. 3 ranked NYU women’s swimming team secured a dominant 192-68 victory over Rowan University at the same time, also winning 11 out of 14 events.

With wins in the 200-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle, junior Emery Muller led the way, while first-year Sarah Pierson finished first place in the 50-yard freestyle and junior Kaley McIntyre won the 100-yard freestyle.

Fellow junior Nicole Ranile secured a win in the 1000-yard freestyle, senior Anna Li claimed victory in the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore Calista Lynch added a win in the 200-yard breaststroke and sophomore Zeynep Tokuz won the 400-yard individual medley.

NYU will host the Fall Invitational on Friday, Nov. 1, against Stevens Institute of Technology and Drew University.

Volleyball

The NYU women’s volleyball team advanced to a 16-9 record, after sweeping Grinnell College 3-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Senior Taylor Odum, first-year Chloe Hynes and junior Sarah Lattan dominated the game, each racking up seven kills.

The Violets displayed efficient play with a standout 16 assists from senior Dominique Drust and 14 from junior Ava Launsbach, while graduate student libero Yooni Park contributed 20 digs.

This Sunday, in Pittsburgh, PA, the Violets defeated the University of Rochester in four sets — 25-16, 15-25, 25-21 and 25-21. Sophomore pin hitters Grace Nelson and Chloe Lemons led the Violets in kills with 13 and 11, respectively.

Later in the day on Sunday, following their win against Rochester, the Violets faced the No. 5 ranked UAA leaders Emory University. The Violets lost the match in three sets — only the second time the team has been swept all season.

The Violets will travel to St. Davids, PA to play Eastern University this Friday, Nov. 1.

Contact Thomas Hunter at [email protected].