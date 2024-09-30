Rock out your wardrobe with these music-inspired outfits

The modern music landscape wouldn’t be the same without the influence of fashion, whether it be pop stars wearing iconic outfits from the runway or rappers name-dropping famous brands in their songs. Not only that, but today’s artists — and the music they make — serve as great inspiration to create outfits that can make you feel like a superstar. Here are some popular songs from this year, and the looks you should be rocking while listening to them.

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

Undoubtedly the song of the summer, this smash hit with a catchy hook and an upbeat instrumental makes you think of warm weather and nights out with your friends. The ex-Disney Channel actor has blossomed into a bona fide pop star this year, and this song is most definitely her pièce de résistance. Her style has also evolved — the outfits she wore while opening for The Eras Tour showed off her fun, flirtatious and Y2K-inspired wardrobe.

To emulate the short-and-sweet star, start with a casual corset top. Add a cute, matching miniskirt, and put on some platforms with fun details, like hearts or a bow. Finally, complete the look with these seductive shades, and now you’ve got him wrapped around your finger.

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

This West Coast anthem and diss track served as the exclamation point on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and a certain Canadian hitmaker, but it is also an earworm, with some of the most repeatable lyrics of any song this year. While I’m sure Drake is still feeling the burn from this one, it’s time for you to turn up the heat with an outfit Kendrick would be proud of.

Start with a pair of baggy jeans like this huge pair from Bershka. Add a colorful flannel on top of a white tee for some layers, and throw some Timberlands on your feet to complement the pants. Finally, to complete the look, add a fitted baseball cap as your accessory, and you’re now ready to “pop out and show” everyone your fit.

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

In Billie Eilish’s third studio album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” her wispy voice and beautiful inflections unsurprisingly make for another stellar project. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” is one of the standouts, as the synth-heavy instrumentals complement her emotionally vulnerable lyrics. Something you may be surprised by, however, is her style, as she is heavily influenced by 2017-18 streetwear.

To make an outfit just as chill as this song, start with a vintage jersey — I recommend checking out Depop. Throw on some oversized jorts, preferably in a similar color as the top. Then, try out some chunky sneakers. Finally, put on a backwards trucker hat to complete this casual look.

“ALL RED” by Playboi Carti

After a long wait, Atlanta’s finest decided to — finally — drop his anticipated single for his fans, ending a four-year-long album drought. This new song, with a pounding instrumental and a deep-voiced, raspy Playboy Carti, fits the dark aesthetic he has been cultivating since his last album, “Whole Lotta Red.” While music has been scarce from Carti, outfits have not, and his eccentric, punk and outlandish style has garnered nearly as much attention as his songs.

Real Carti devotees know that, contrary to the song’s title, his outfits tend to be all black rather than all red. As a result, black waxed jeans combined with a leather jacket will do the trick. Add some huge combat boots, and all you are missing is the signature Opium upside down cross chain and his favorite Anna Bolina headband.

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan had a breakthrough year in 2024, and nothing embodies her new success more than her anthemic single, Good Luck, Babe! With her hypnotizing voice and her ’90s-reminiscent, synthwave backing tracks, she is sure to grow on this initial popularity. Her style is also noteworthy, as she takes traditionally tacky pieces and combines them into maximalist ensembles.

To start, try a vintage blazer with some fun details such as ribbons or frills. Put on a similarly wide-legged pair of pants, and grab some platform loafers to complete your eccentric fit. For a final touch, try a bold, artistic scarf, and you won’t have to stop the world in order to turn heads on the sidewalk.

“MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman

Initially finding popularity through snippets on TikTok, Tommy Richman’s smash single is unbelievably infectious, and serves as a perfect introduction to the Brent Faiyaz-signed artist. The blown-out bass line and falsetto hook proved a viral combination, as the song amassed both significant radio airtime and continued trendiness. For how busy this song is, however, Richman’s style is more toned down, minimalistic and never doing too much.

For a fit that will make the city yours, start with a cool vintage t-shirt, or for warmer days, try a varsity jacket. Add some cargo pants on the bottom as well, preferably in a neutral tone. Finally, throw on your favorite pair of sneakers, like Jordan 4 Retros, and some shades, for an outfit that will make you feel like, well, a million dollars.

