Review: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is a classic Tim Burton horror, with modern muses and snappy humor

There are few directors who have such a distinct style that you can guess their work with one frame. Tim Burton is one of them. His works are completely recognizable — something that made the kooky “Beetlejuice” (1988) such a hit. No one had ever done anything like it, and no one could do anything like it — until Burton redid it himself in 2024.

The 1988 film follows a recently deceased couple who haunt their former home in the town of Winter River, and enlist the help of demon Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to drive out the new residents. But unlike her dad and stepmom Delia (Catherine O’Hara), teen Lydia (Winona Ryder) sees and befriends the spirits occupying her new house. She ends up summoning Beetlejuice herself to save the ghost couple from exile, and chaos ensues.

Nearly four decades later, Burton brought back the original cast of Keaton, Ryder and O’Hara, along with his new muse from his hit series “Wednesday,” Jenna Ortega, to continue the story. In the sequel, rather than Lydia terrorizing her father and disliked stepmother, her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) does the same to her. Delia calls it her “karma” for the literal hell Lydia brought when summoning Beetlejuice during her teen years.

Lydia, Delia and Astrid return to Winter River after Lydia’s father dies, where Astrid meets a boy and develops a crush. It’s revealed that he’s actually a ghost who needs her help to bring him back to life, and he sends her into the afterlife in order to help. When Lydia learns of this, she calls for Beetlejuice to save her daughter.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” excites fans of the 1988 classic, not just through its returning cast members, but also with callbacks to the original film’s eccentricities. The sandworm, the “Handbook for the Recently Deceased” and a possession-driven dance routine give dedicated fans a warm memory while furthering the modern story. Danny Elfman — Burton’s musical muse — composed the opening and end credit music for the film, tugging at nostalgic heartstrings. Despite the 36-year gap between “Beetlejuice” and its sequel, the overall artistic design remains consistent across the two films, with the sequel employing the same Foley effects for continuity. And of course, Lydia’s iconic red wedding dress makes an appearance.

Fans know that Beetlejuice’s wit and vulgarity carry over from the original film — however, there are new developments to his backstory. Now, he is — dare I say — somewhat romantic. In the 1988 film, Beetlejuice tries and fails to strike a deal with Lydia to get her to marry him in exchange for his help, because marrying a human would give him freedom to wreak havoc in the mortal world. In the sequel, there’s a new-and-improved wedding, where Beetlejuice and Lydia return in their same wedding outfits, and he possesses everyone to sing and dance to “MacArthur Park,” a touching song about being in love with your soulmate. Even though Beetlejuice is an almost-700-year-old demon who has haunted her since she was 16, I was charmed to the point where I — like Winona Ryder herself — was rooting for them to get married. His dedication to her family after all those years and the beautiful serenation left me swooning.

Beetlejuice’s combination of oddity and romance might open a window into Burton’s romantic life. While they were together, he featured his ex-girlfriend of 13 years, Helena Bonham Carter, in films as beautiful and admirable characters. In “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” he features his current girlfriend, Monica Bellucci, who plays Beetlejuice’s vengeful ex-wife Delores, demonstrating his love through gorgeous close-up shots.

Burton also pays homage to past spooky works through Delores’ character. Centuries after Beetlejuice chops up her body with an ax, Delores’ body parts fall out of their box and put themselves together with a staple gun, with stitching reminiscent of Elsa Lanchester’s in “Bride of Frankenstein,” and her hand runs amok like Thing from “The Addams Family.” Delores also looks — and carries herself — like Morticia Addams, a beloved character who was most recently rebooted in Burton’s series “Wednesday.”

The day before the premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Tim Burton got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Winona Ryder, who has worked with Burton on countless films, said the words watchers wish to tell Burton themselves: “You make being a weird girl not just okay, but something to celebrate, and even kind of cool.”

Through a new storyline with the same beloved characters, a plot that keeps you on your toes and detail-oriented decisions, Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is a nostalgic watch. And I admire how the title — and ending — of the film leaves room for a third…

