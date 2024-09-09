Guest Essay: Why Kamala Harris is our choice

Guest essays reflect opinions from writers beyond WSN. If you’d like to submit a guest essay for consideration, please email [email protected].

Donald Trump has been on the presidential ballot since many of us were in middle or even elementary school. In this election, we have a fleeting opportunity to reject the chaos of Trump-style politics and address the issues profoundly impacting our lives. Just as the youth vote carried former President Barack Obama to victory nearly 20 years ago, we can do the same for Vice President Kamala Harris, a visionary and historic candidate who will fight for our futures. Doing so requires us to choose action over complacency. Turn pain into purpose; apathy into action. As politician and activist John Lewis once said, “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part.”

Harris’ vision for our generation is not just rhetoric — it’s backed by action and enthusiasm, with young voters increasingly engaged. Within the campaign’s first week, new voter registration surpassed 100,000 — with nearly 85% under 35 years old — and 17 youth groups endorsed the Vice President in one day. The campaign is also expanding its youth organizing staff from 70 to 150, ramping up its digital strategy and increasing its presence on 150 college campuses across 11 battleground states. With 41 million eligible voters, including 8 million newly eligible youth, Gen Z holds significant voting power in this election.

Too often, elected officials ask for the support of young people but don’t spend time engaging with us outside of the campaign cycles. But that isn’t the case with Harris. She launched the “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” visiting a dozen schools across at least seven states and mobilizing thousands of students in the fight for fundamental rights. Harris’ plan for an opportunity economy — including building 3 million new housing units, tax incentives for starter homes, canceling medical debt and price gouging regulation — is crucial for young people building their futures in this country.

We’ve seen the damage of a far-right U.S. Supreme Court, from overturning Roe v. Wade to dismantling affirmative action. With the potential to appoint new justices, Harris could protect the rights stolen from us and counter Trump’s Project 2025 — a plan that threatens to strip away even more, including the abolition of the Department of Education, which is the last thing college students need, especially those from lower-income backgrounds.

Harris’ call for Palestinian self-determination at the Democratic National Convention received some of the loudest applause on the fourth night. As one of the first in the administration to call for a ceasefire, she stepped in where other U.S. leaders haven’t. Criticism is inevitable, especially given the influence of powerful lobbying groups like American Israel Public Affairs Committee and disinformation that clouds the issue, often compounded by selective media coverage. While we demand further action, we must also remember that abstaining from voting for Harris risks erasing any chance of a permanent ceasefire and puts us a step backward for every cause we support. Building power requires staying engaged, strengthening our movements and working with resilience — even when facing disagreements. We cannot solve every issue in one election, and winning elections requires coalition building, which is necessary for us at this moment. Like France and Britain, we must follow in their footsteps and unite to ensure the defeat of the far right.

While no candidate is perfect, Harris’ candidacy represents the only viable path toward progress — protecting the freedom to choose, the freedom not to get shot in your classroom, the right to healthcare and more. The alternative — Trump’s return — would threaten the very fabric of our democracy and the progress we’ve made. Challenging Harris on specific issues is necessary, but we must also act immediately to prevent regression under Trump.

We have the power to deliver Harris a Democratic majority in Congress through seven competitive House races in the state of New York.. The path to a House Democratic majority runs through New York’s battleground districts in Upstate and on Long Island, where just a handful of votes could determine control of Congress. Additionally, New Yorkers will see the Equal Rights Amendment on the ballot this November, which enshrines not only gender equality but abortion rights in the state constitution, and we will never give up in the fight for reproductive freedom.

Organizing doesn’t stop after Election Day. We must build on progress, and Harris provides that opportunity. We need a president who can be reasoned with, who listens and works with us — Trump is a fortress president who builds up walls and keeps us out, but Harris has been working with us to address our challenges. This election requires pragmatism, but winning isn’t about shaming voters — it’s about meeting and engaging with them where they are. Voting is the practical treatment for ailing democracy, not a magical solution.

Young people have been at the forefront of movements throughout American history, and in this election, we can make our mark in the history books. Our generation stands on the shoulders of those like Lewis, and we must continue this legacy by standing up, organizing and voting to ensure our voices are heard. We are in this fight because we will never give up at any chance we have to achieve progress. Incremental, though it may be, we are grounded in the belief that the arc of the moral universe bends toward justice.

This week’s presidential debate will give Harris the stage to present her vision for the future. We stand firmly behind her and will work every day until November to ensure her victory. With a tight race ahead, votes in New York carry weight far beyond state lines.

If you’re ready to get to work, join the NYU College Democrats today.