What to do this week: Violet 100, a salsa dancing event and more

Explore how nature can inspire positive change through a conversation with Willow Defebaugh, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Atmos magazine. Defebaugh will discuss her latest book “The Overview: Meditations on Nature for a World in Transition,” a series of essays that focus on themes of healing, balance and the connections between humanity and nature. Miranda Massie, the director of the museum, will guide the discussion, focusing on topics such as the relationship between nature and queer and trans identities, the fight against climate change and the power of art and storytelling. Admission is free, but make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.