What to do this week: Violet 100, a salsa dancing event and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Feb. 26 – March 3.
Feb 25, 2024
Noon
Watch a screening of the drama film “About Dry Grasses” just a few days after its release at Lincoln Center. The movie tells the story of a Turkish art teacher working in a remote village who comes in contact with a colleague who changes his perspective on life. The film, based on the diary of its co-writer Akin Aksu, has caught the eyes of critics, having already won awards at the Cannes Film Festival and recently screening at the New York Film Festival. Tickets to this screening are $14 for students.
6 p.m.
Join author Soon Wiley for a discussion on his debut novel, “When We Fell Apart.” The book explores themes of family and bicultural identities through the story of a young Korean man as he uncovers the mystery surrounding his girlfriend’s death. The work has received critical acclaim from magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. The discussion will include dinner and be moderated by Liberal Studies professor Juliana Roth. The event is free but an advance registration is required to attend.
4:30 p.m.
Delve into a discussion on ethics and social identity with NYU philosophy professor and New York Times columnist Kwame Anthony Appiah. At the talk, hosted by NYU Abu Dhabi, Appiah will explore how aspects of social identity such as race, gender, religion and sexuality can impact how people make “ethical choices.” Appiah regularly explores subjects relating to ethics and philosophy in his column, “The Ethicist” in The Times’ Sunday Magazine. This event is free and open to the public.
Strut your stuff with salsa dancing
Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life, room 269 (on campus)
8 p.m.
Bring your best moves to a salsa dancing class hosted by the Puerto Rican Student Association. This event welcomes those of all skill levels, whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just starting off. Enjoy some delicious Puerto Rican food while making new friends on the dance floor. Reserve your spot at this festive event by registering on NYU Engage.
Test your Black History knowledge at a trivia night
School of Global Public Health, 3rd floor (on campus)
6 p.m.
Put your knowledge on Black history to the test at a trivia night hosted by the Black Public Health Network and the Black Women’s Health Collective. Grab a group of two friends and compete against other teams in answering questions related to Black history while enjoying free food and prizes. Secure your spot at this exciting event and RSVP on NYU Engage.
6:30 p.m.
Watch an exclusive preview of the documentary “I’m Not My Hair,” followed by a panel discussion on Afro-Latina identity at this event hosted by the NYU Latinx Alumni Network. The documentary, created by Cynthia Bastidas, follows the journey of an Afro-Latina woman embracing her natural hair amid racism in her day-to-day life. After the screening, take part in a panel discussion featuring Afro-Latina scholars, artists and professionals discussing how their Latina identity impacts the work they create. The event is free and open to NYU students, but registration is required to attend.
7 p.m.
Explore how nature can inspire positive change through a conversation with Willow Defebaugh, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Atmos magazine. Defebaugh will discuss her latest book “The Overview: Meditations on Nature for a World in Transition,” a series of essays that focus on themes of healing, balance and the connections between humanity and nature. Miranda Massie, the director of the museum, will guide the discussion, focusing on topics such as the relationship between nature and queer and trans identities, the fight against climate change and the power of art and storytelling. Admission is free, but make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.
Watch an annual student talent competition at UltraViolet Live
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
7 p.m.
Be a part of a 20-year-old NYU tradition, UltraViolet Live, and watch students take the stage to perform and compete. At this annual talent competition, you’ll have the chance to see 13 acts that have made it through the preliminary rounds give their all on stage. Artists such as Lady Gaga have been among the competition’s winners, and past prizes have included a $1,000 award. Entry is free to NYU community members and $20 for the general public, with tickets available at the Skirball box office.
6 p.m.
Listen to a panel of experts discuss the intersections of sustainability, accessibility and design in the women’s fashion industry at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event aligns with the Met’s ongoing exhibition “Women Dressing Women,” which explores the work of over 70 fashion designers from the museum’s permanent collection. Mellissa Huber, co-curator of the exhibit, will moderate the conversation alongside panelists, who all work in the fashion industry. The event requires advance registration and is free with museum admission, which is pay-what-you-wish for New York residents.
7 p.m.
Learn about the contributions of writers, community organizations and the arts toward crafting sustainable and inclusive futures through a conversation presented in part by the Asian/Pacific/American Institute at NYU. The discussion will feature writers from literary organizations like Indigenous Nations Poets and Radius of Arab American Writers who will share their perspectives on leadership, creativity and writing. This event is free, but make sure to secure your spot by registering in advance.
7:30 p.m.
See the International Contemporary Ensemble’s return to the Skirball stage, featuring a program with works by pianist Anthony Davis and vocalist Leila Adu-Gilmore. Both artists are influenced by Afrodiasporic cultures, with Davis incorporating elements inspired by Javanese and Balinese musical culture in his compositions, and Adu-Gilmore exploring ancient texts and themes of radical compassion in her performances. Tickets to the show are $35.
8 p.m.
Watch a Tisch play that combines elements of video game culture and the Native American Choctaw cosmology. The play, “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” follows a Choctaw woman aspiring to be a professional video gamer. However, once she loses the keys to the universe, she embarks on a journey to avert a looming catastrophe. Tickets to the show are $7 for students.
11 a.m.
Walk through the Outsider Art Fair and discover the work of dozens of self-taught artists. The fair will feature 63 exhibitors from six countries. Featured pieces will include Australian Indigenous art and landscape compositions created by a retired firefighter. A single day ticket to the fair is $35, with the first day of general admission scheduled for March 1. This will be the last day to explore the fair, so make sure to check it out.
Noon
Attend four panels exploring the role of gender in caregiving and its implications across both contemporary and historical landscapes. Professors from institutions such as NYU, Harvard University and Princeton University will discuss the meaning of care and who undertakes the act of caregiving. The discussions will draw from the museum’s current exhibition “Women’s Work,” which focuses on how women have been made to struggle in the face of societal expectations. Tickets are $5 on the New York Historical Society website.