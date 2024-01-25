Student robbed outside 1 University Place

An NYU student was robbed by two suspects outside 1 University Place on Thursday afternoon, according to an email sent to the university community from the Department of Campus Safety.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m., when the suspects reportedly approached the student to ask for donations. As the student attempted to leave, the suspects grabbed their arm, claiming they had just been released from prison and that they were carrying firearms. The student proceeded to take out money from their wallet and give it to the suspects. No injuries or presence of weapons were reported from the scene.

The alert characterizes the suspects as male with dark complexions, mustaches, beards and wearing “dark bubble-style jackets.”

The New York City Police Department was notified of the incident, and the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information told WSN that no additional information is available at this time.

