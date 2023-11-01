NYU to launch new London study away site and Oklahoma-based initiative

University president Linda Mills announced plans to launch a social impact program in Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as a new study away site in London on Saturday, during an alumni weekend conversation event.

The new London site will accommodate increased interest in studying at the current location, according to university spokesperson John Beckman. Beckman also said that the new building — which the university purchased for approximately $157 million — will be considerably larger than the original site, and that it will make way for future university expansion in the city.

Mills said that the Tulsa initiative is still being developed, but will have a focus on Indigenous studies, arts and engineering. Beckman said the initiative would emphasize community-based learning, civic engagement and inclusive and equitable economic development.

“We’re very, very excited about our Tulsa opportunities,” Mills said at the event. “It’s always interesting to watch our students transform as a result of having a global experience.”

Prior to her time as university president, Mills was the university’s vice chancellor and senior vice provost for global programs and university life, where she oversaw operations at NYU’s abroad campuses.

“It is clear that our students are really driven to come to NYU because of our global offerings,” Mills said. “We’re in the process of building those out, and thinking with students and staff about how to expand our global operation.”

Mills said that the Tulsa program will be created in partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation, an organization that helps reduce inequality in early childhood education. Her announcement comes after an Oct. 9 announcement from NYU that it would establish a Center for Indigenous Studies, as well as an Indigenous Studies major, this spring.

