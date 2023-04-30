What to do this week: A heist movie from the ’50s and a ‘Bridgerton’ tea party

Celebrate the glamor of the Met Gala on campus with NYU’s Pet Gala, where you can see student and faculty’s pets rule the runway in a furry fashion show. The event is a part of NYU Faculty Housing Happenings, an event series aimed at building community among faculty and others living in university housing — though everyone is welcome. Pet owners can dress their animal companions in fancy attire, take pictures at a photo booth, have a caricature of their pet drawn and more. Even if you don’t own a pet, you can still come and enjoy the show! No RSVP is required.