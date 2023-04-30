What to do this week: A heist movie from the ’50s and a ‘Bridgerton’ tea party
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: May 1-7.
Apr 30, 2023
4:30 p.m.
Listen to former professional basketball players Taj McWilliams-Franklin and Joakim Noah talk about the power of the sport. The panel discussion will feature experts in education, sustainability, youth development and health, including NYU faculty members, and the NBA’s senior vice president for social responsibility. The event, hosted collaboratively by NYU Abu Dhabi’s office in New York and the NBA, will address the role of sports in empowering societies through business and community partnerships. The event is free and open to the public, though advance registration is required.
5 p.m.
Celebrate the glamor of the Met Gala on campus with NYU’s Pet Gala, where you can see student and faculty’s pets rule the runway in a furry fashion show. The event is a part of NYU Faculty Housing Happenings, an event series aimed at building community among faculty and others living in university housing — though everyone is welcome. Pet owners can dress their animal companions in fancy attire, take pictures at a photo booth, have a caricature of their pet drawn and more. Even if you don’t own a pet, you can still come and enjoy the show! No RSVP is required.
7 p.m.
Laugh along with various comics as they perform at Immigrant Jam, an event featuring the uniquely hilarious perspectives of New York City-based immigrant and first-generation comedians. German actress and comedian Lucie Pohl will host. This event is limited to those aged 21 or over. Tickets start at $15 per person.
8 p.m.
Listen to jazz performances from students, faculty and other New York City musicians at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development’s Spring Jazz Festival. The festival runs through May 7, with Tuesday’s show featuring the All-University Jazz Orchestra — an ensemble of 15 student musicians at NYU — led by Dion Tucker, an accomplished trombone player and NYU professor. The show is free and open to the public.
12:30 p.m.
Put down your textbooks and pick up a brush for an afternoon of drag makeup mastery. Brooklyn-based drag artist Junior Mintt, in collaboration with NYU’s LGBTQ+ Center, will host this free study break, at which attendees will learn what it takes to create a flawless look. Participants will also be provided with a free lunch. An RSVP is required.
2:30 p.m.
Familiarize yourself with Indigenous cinema in an afternoon of films directed by Brazilian Indigenous and Native North American women, hosted by the film department at Brooklyn College. The films focus on the perspectives of Indigenous women and their relationships to the natural environments that surround them. After the screenings, the directors will participate in a roundtable Q&A session. Although the event is free, an RSVP is required.
10 a.m.
Be one of the first to see the American Museum of Natural History’s new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, featuring floor-to-ceiling displays. The center also includes interactive exhibits, such as butterfly and insect pavilions, and an immersive experience in which attendees will be surrounded by projections of nature across time and around the world. Tickets to the center are included with museum admission, which is $28 for the general public and $22 for students. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for New York residents.
4 p.m.
Dive into the “Bridgerton” drama at this afternoon tea event from NYU’s Liberal Studies school, which includes a screening and discussion of the first episode of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” This new series is a spin-off of the popular Netflix drama and follows a young Queen Charlotte during her journey to power and influence. Attendees will be encouraged to examine the show’s romanticization of the regency period, and find the contrast between the fantasy of the show and the reality of history. The event is free but registration is required.
All day
Witness the work of late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld at an exhibition that pays tribute to his contributions to the fashion world. Lagerfeld, who worked with fashion institutions like Chanel and Fendi over his career of more than six decades, revolutionized the industry with his designs. Attendees can see 150 of Lagerfeld’s creations — and accompanying sketches to get a glimpse of his artistic process. This exhibition is free with museum admission, which is $30 for the public and $17 for students. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for New York residents.
Noon
Celebrate the spring season with NYU’s annual Strawberry Festival. Attendees can enjoy a slice of a 160-square-foot strawberry cake, shop from local artists and vendors and play games with fellow students at this 35-year-old university tradition. Listen to live music performances by binki, Araya and EXUM, as well as student artists, as you enjoy the day’s events, which are free and open to the NYU community.
10 a.m.
Explore the first-ever plant sale at The Met Cloisters — the museum’s second location — during which you take home a medieval-inspired plant from the museum’s gardening selection. All the plants were grown in the museum’s greenhouse. If you’re having trouble choosing the right plant for you, don’t worry — you can ask the horticulturists and gardeners at the Cloisters to help you out. Entrance is free, with plants available for sale at various prices. This is the perfect opportunity to spruce up your living space for the summer.
2 p.m.
Toe the line between the physical and the digital at a screening by students in the “Emerging Media Studio – Digital Bodies” class at the Tisch School of the Arts. The screening, titled “Metempsychosis,” will focus on the titular philosophical concept of the separation of the soul and the body. Audience members will be led to ponder how existence might extend beyond biology and into the digital world through digital images and artwork. This event is free, but advance registration is required.
1 p.m.
Lose yourself in a 35-millimeter screening of “Rififi,” a 1950s heist film from filmmaker Jules Dassin. The iconic film noir follows a former jewel thief recently released from prison as he puts together a team for his next heist. Dassin, who was blacklisted from Hollywood in the 1940s after he was accused of being a communist, moved to France to create the film, which became an instant success. NYU students can book a discounted ticket through the MoMA website.
2 p.m.
Watch a performance by the Trisha Brown Dance Company, a post-modern dance group dedicated to performing works by its titular founder, at the Joyce Theater in Chelsea. The show will feature works Brown choreographed in collaboration with composer Alvin Curran, including “For M.G.: The Movie” and “Rogues.” The company’s first-ever commissioned work, “Let’s Talk About Bleeding,” is also on the program, with choreography by Berlin-based and Cuban-born artist Judith Sánchez Ruíz. Tickets start at $10.