NYU women’s soccer takes down Brandeis University in a thrilling contest

First-year forward Hunter Hoelscher’s two goals powered the Violets to a win in the regular season finale.

In its final match of the regular season, the NYU women’s soccer team triumphed in a close match against the Brandeis University Judges 3-2 on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Junior midfielder Kelli Keady, assisted by senior midfielder Gabriella Funk, scored the Violets’ first goal 16 minutes after kickoff. In the 35th minute, Brandeis’s Caroline Swan leveled the score after she scored directly off of a corner kick.

As the second half began, the Violets elevated their attack with three attempted shots. However, despite vigorous defensive efforts from NYU, Brandeis forward Juliette Carreiro scored in the 59th minute and put the Judges ahead 2-1.

Assisted by Funk, first-year forward Hunter Hoelscher scored an equalizing goal in the 66th minute. Only seven minutes later, Hoelscher scored again – this time, with an assist from sophomore forward Shannon Watridge – marking her season high in goals in a single game and pushing the Violets ahead, 3-2. Each team took only one more shot in the last six minutes before the final buzzer went off, granting the Violets a well-deserved victory.

Junior goalkeeper Riley Felsher posted five saves throughout the game. With the win, Felsher finished with a 7-2-1 record for the regular season.

NYU’s final regular season record now stands at 9-3-5 overall and 3-3-1 in the conference play, placing the team at fourth in the league. The Violets currently seek an at-large bid, as the conference’s automatic bid was already claimed by regular-season title champions Case Western Reserve University.

The NCAA Tournament field is expected to be announced on Monday, Nov. 7 at 2:00 p.m. during the live selection show.

