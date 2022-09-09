What to do this week: Free flu shots, an UNO tournament and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Oct. 2-8.
Oct 1, 2023
6 p.m.
Attend a panel discussion celebrating the renowned dancer and choreographer Agnes de Mille at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. At the event, titled “Agnes de Mille and the Intrinsic American,” panelists and admirers of de Mille’s work will look at what cements her choreography as a staple of American dance. The conservation will also include archival footage of her work and a live performance. The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is encouraged.
6:30 p.m.
Hosted by The Whitney Museum of American Art and presented by curator Kim Conaty, conservator Clara Rojas-Sebesta and curatorial fellow Scout Hutchinson, “Ruth Asawa Through Line” will cover Japanese American artist Ruth Asawa’s prints, drawings and paper sculptures. After learning more about the artist at this free online session, make sure to visit the exhibition on the museum’s eighth floor. NYU students can pre-book free tickets on The Whitney’s website.
Noon
With flu season around the corner, it’s time to protect yourself and others by getting a free flu shot at a pop-up clinic hosted by NYU’s Student Health Center. Stop by Golding Lounge on the second floor of Vanderbilt Hall between noon and 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary to get your free shot, and the clinic is open to all NYU students.
6 p.m.
Head on over to the Kimmel Center and learn more about institutional and social inequality in America. At the event, Associate Dean for Experiential Education and Clinical Programs Deborah Archer and Senior Vice President for Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation Lisa Coleman will join advocate Ifeoma Ike as they address potential solutions to socioeconomic and cultural disparities. The event is free and open to the public.
1 p.m.
Unveil your competitive side and make some friends at this UNO tournament hosted by the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Participants who are not sure how to play will have the opportunity to learn at the event. Free pizza will also be served. The tournament is free, but make sure to register in advance to compete!
6:30 p.m.
Learn about the history of the Italian language at this educational event curated by the League of Linguistics and the Italian Club at NYU. Hosted at NYU’s Casa Italiana, organizers will also provide Italian snacks and pastries at the learning session. The event is free to the NYU community, although advance registration is required.
5 p.m.
Go head-to-head with fellow anime lovers at this trivia night. The event, hosted by the LaGuardia Student Technology Center, is the perfect way to meet new people, show off your anime knowledge and hang out with friends. Get your team together and secure your place at this free event by registering online.
7 p.m.
See the beautiful works of the classic French painters Édouard Manet and Edgar Degas in a virtual premiere of an exhibition featuring over 150 works, “Manet/Degas,” hosted by The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Curators Stephan Wolohojian and Ashley Dunn will analyze how these two renowned artists influenced the 19th-century artistic scene in Europe. The digital exhibition will be available to stream on YouTube and on the Met’s website. This event is free and open to the public.
6:30 p.m.
Get to know the members of New York’s Buddhist Vihara in an event hosted by The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event will feature Aluthgama Dhammajothi Thero, the president of the New York Buddhist Vihara Foundation. This visit comes in conjunction with the exhibition, “Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE-400 CE,” the themes of which will also be explored during the event. Attendees will also be able to participate in a guided meditation at the end of the presentation. This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.
7 p.m.
Join Pioneer Works, a community-building nonprofit, for the opening of its new exhibition, “Climate Futurism.” This art exhibition aims to depict a future in which humanity’s negative impact on the climate has long been reversed. The exhibition will feature work tackling theories on new food systems, connections with nature, strengthening human diasporas and more. Admission is free, but you can secure your place by registering online.
10 a.m.
Take the time to help clean up parks, playgrounds and other open spaces in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Organized by the Tandon Undergraduate Student Council and Red Hook Conservancy, this event will have NYU students participate in weeding, gardening, clearing up litter and more. Students can either meet organizers outside 6 MetroTech Center at 9:10 a.m. or head straight to the Red Hook Recreation Center at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
3 p.m.
Spend your Saturday playing board games and making new friends at the NYC Board Game Meetup held weekly at Essex Market. Attendees will be expected to bring their own board games to contribute to the all-day meetup. The event is free and open to the public.
11 a.m.
Get into the Halloween spirit by watching the spooky season classic “Hocus Pocus” at this event. Grab your friends and a bowl of popcorn and head on over to Nitehawk Cinema to enjoy this screening. Can’t make it on Sunday? No worries! There will also be a screening on Saturday, Oct. 7 as well. Tickets start at $15.50.
3 p.m.
Head over to lower Manhattan and experience “Jazz Icons,” a showcase of influential and renowned jazz artists, including award-winning trumpet player Tom Harrell. Harrell will perform alongside pianist Luis Perdomo, bassist Ugonna Okegwo and drummer Adam Cruz. Admission is free to the public, but advance registration is required.