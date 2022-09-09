What to do this week: Free flu shots, an UNO tournament and more

Get to know the members of New York’s Buddhist Vihara in an event hosted by The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event will feature Aluthgama Dhammajothi Thero, the president of the New York Buddhist Vihara Foundation. This visit comes in conjunction with the exhibition, “Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE-400 CE,” the themes of which will also be explored during the event. Attendees will also be able to participate in a guided meditation at the end of the presentation. This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.