The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine

April 25, 2024

Under the Arch

The Housing Guide

 

Spring 2024

Letter from the Editors

We remember the feeling of walking into our first apartment — the smell of fresh paint, empty walls ready to be a canvas for endless decor and the sense of independence that comes with moving out of our college dorms.

 

Finding the perfect place and then making that place feel like a perfect home can be a daunting task — from stalking StreetEasy listings to hunting for the right furniture to fit into our New York City shoebox apartments, we know how difficult, yet worthwhile the off-campus housing process can be. We hope this edition of the WSN Under the Arch housing guide can alleviate some of the stress and assist you with finding your very own apartment.

 

This Under the Arch magazine would not have been possible without the help and support from the rest of the WSN staff. A huge thanks to Carmo Moniz, Gillian Blum, Emily Genova, Yezen Saadah, Juliana Guarracino, Andrea Lui, Sara Sharma, Shiphrah Moses, Julia Diorio, Anna Baird-Hassell, Katherine Welander and Tina Nejand, for helping write and edit the articles. Krish Dev and Alisia Houghtaling, we are so grateful for your work in coordinating the multimedia for this issue. Our deepest gratitude to Karina Rower and Mikaylah Du — your design skills and eye for detail are immaculate, and we couldn’t have done this issue without y’all. 

 

WSN is able to thrive due to your readership. Thank you for supporting us through another edition of our UTA magazine and another issue in print.

Manasa Gudavalli, Editor-in-Chief

Samson Tu, Magazine Managing Editor

Aspirational renting and gentrification: Analysis of rental housing in NYC neighborhoods popular among NYU students

 

Samson Tu, Creative Director

Analysis of popular neighborhoods among NYU students show that factors like level of education and age of residents, rather than prices, are more closely related to where students choose to live.

Read More >

What to expect with your off-campus apartment search

 

The WSN Management

Finding an apartment in New York City may feel impossible, but here are some how-tos and tips to relieve any stress.

Read More >

The best apartment decor for every type of city dweller

 

Juliana Guarracino, Sara Sharma and Andrea Lui

Your apartment is your home and haven in the chaos of college and the city, so we rounded up some fun and functional decor to help you make the space truly your own.

Read More >

How much is rent in New York City?

 

Julia Diorio, Music Editor

An interview with TikTok’s Caleb Simpson on the wealth disparity within New York City communities.

Read More >

New York cannot be the city of your dreams

 

Samson Tu, Creative Director

Millions flock to New York every year to witness one of the greatest cities in the world — and perhaps be a part of it. Idealism for New York might have gotten you here, but you need to abandon it to move on.

Read More >

Instagram   ·   X   ·   Facebook

 

Subscribe to WSN

 

Edited by Manasa Gudavalli and Samson Tu

Developed for web by Samson Tu