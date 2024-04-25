The best apartment decor for every type of city dweller

Mementos, keepsakes, souvenirs — whatever you want to call them — you should always keep a collection of the things you love most in life. No, this does not mean you should hoard your hundreds of Littlest Pet Shop figurines from when you were little. Rather, create a display of knickknacks that are not only characteristic of but relevant to who you are today. Whether you’re a Texan with a wall full of cowboy hats or an avid theater kid with an impressive stack of Playbills, your space deserves a sentimental touch, especially if it’s going to be the place you call home for a few years.