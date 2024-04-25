Aspirational renting and gentrification: Analysis of rental housing in NYC neighborhoods popular among NYU students

NYU students rent in places where people they might wish to become rent as well. Students may want to rent in neighborhoods where they are in proximity of people they aspire to be like socially and economically so they can be exposed to the networks and lifestyle of their desired future at an earlier stage, even if it means paying a higher price.

However, this pattern may not be intentional on the part of NYU students, at least in Manhattan. Due to New York City’s geography, land is very limited, which constrains where newcomers and hence new renters can live. Take the East Village and the Lower East Side, these are some of the last neighborhoods in Manhattan to gentrify and therefore have relatively cheaper rents. It may be the case that newcomers to the city are clumped into these areas regardless of whether they are college-educated professionals or students due to lack of availability or even higher rent costs in other neighborhoods.

Given that the greatest factor determining where NYU students choose to rent seems to be distance from campus, it might be the case that distance is a factor that other young and college-educated renters also consider when choosing where to live. This means NYU students and college-educated renters might just have similar priorities when considering where to live, and not that students are intentionally living in places where residents tend to have degrees.

Aspirational renting is a possible explanation for gentrification in New York City. One of the biggest causes of gentrification is the influx of high-income occupants into originally low-income neighborhoods. NYU students renting in neighborhoods with a high proportion of incoming young professionals could have added to the effect. This is especially prominent in neighborhoods outside Manhattan. Williamsburg, Bushwick and Bedford-Stuyvesant, three of the most popular Brooklyn neighborhoods among NYU students, are also some of the most heavily gentrified.