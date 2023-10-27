Letter from the editor: On celebration

It is with great pleasure and immense pride that I write to you today to commemorate a significant milestone in our publication’s history. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Washington Square News — 50 years of relentless dedication to independent reporting, to informed discourse, to training the next generation of journalists.

Our five-decade journey is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the pursuit of truth in a dynamic world, both on and off campus. While independent, rigorous, student-run journalism is often a trying pursuit, bearing witness to the challenges and triumphs that have shaped the NYU community is both a responsibility and a privilege. It is a task that generations of WSN staff have been honored to undertake.

As the editor-in-chief, I can say that we are all honored to share this remarkable moment with you. Moreover, we are thrilled to mark the occasion with a special print edition of the Washington Square News.

WSN is consistently recognized as one of the country’s leading college newspapers for its excellence in digital journalism. But there remains a power to the feeling of newsprint in one’s hands. A print newspaper reminds us that — no matter what cover-ups, bias or misinformation may seek to obscure — the words of diligent truth-tellers can impress a very real mark upon the world.

Our commemorative print issue is a tribute to that journalistic tradition. Even in an increasingly digital world that seems increasingly pitted against truth, the printed word retains its power to inform, educate and inspire.

From breaking-news coverage to in-depth investigations; from thought-provoking opinion pieces to interviews with up-and-coming artists — the breadth and depth of WSN’s coverage embodies the complexity of the world that NYU students are learning to navigate.

We keep the campus informed. We shape its discourse. We encourage critical thinking; we nurture diverse perspectives; we cultivate robust discussion. We tell the stories that matter to our diverse community, and we ask the questions that they deserve to know the answers to.

And it is not only the readers who benefit. Our publication serves as a platform for students to immerse themselves in real-world journalistic practice. Here, they refine their writing skills and develop their instincts as they train in the principles of objective reporting, fact-checking and journalistic ethics.

At WSN, student journalists reckon with their preconceptions and do the messy work of sifting through uncertainty. They explore a wide range of topics, engage with diverse perspectives, and confront the challenges of seeking out and conveying truth. This practicum builds on their NYU education as they work to become societal custodians of fact.

The concept of truth itself is as under threat as it ever has been. In politics, deception, falsehood and straight-up lies threaten our society’s democratic foundations. In the media, missteps and equivocations — real and perceived — have earned the press disdain in the eyes of many.

Now, the endeavor of earning and maintaining the public trust through the defense of fact lies ahead. Truth will need a new generation of defenders.

College newspapers are the crucibles in which the best-tempered journalists are forged — and we need the best we can get.

Student journalism plays an invaluable role in developing the defenders of a free and democratic society. It is in these pages that the next generation of journalists will find their voices, develop their professional identities, and emerge as informed and responsible contributors to the global discourse.

However, like many publications, we find ourselves facing financial challenges. The transition to the digital landscape, coupled with shifts in advertising and funding models, has presented obstacles we are hard-pressed to summit alone. To continue our mission of empowering student journalists and informing our community, we need your support.

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we invite our loyal readers, alumni and friends to stand with us. Your support will ensure that we can keep the tradition of independent journalism alive and thriving on our campus.

In the spirit of this anniversary, we encourage you to reflect on the importance of student journalism.

The Sarah Raybin Portlock Fund was established in honor of a WSN alum who served as editor-in-chief, in 2006. She was not only an accomplished journalist, but she also mentored and championed young journalists throughout her career, starting at WSN. Sarah championed student journalism as a way to inform a campus community and to provide the space and support students need to develop into thoughtful, rigorous journalists. The past and future of WSN strive to maintain the longevity of our publication and facilitate a sustainable environment for our student journalists. Your donations help us continue to provide a platform for the stories that need to be told and the facts that need to be heard — at NYU and beyond.

– the editor

Manasa Gudavalli

[email protected]

Read the Washington Square News 50th anniversary print edition here.