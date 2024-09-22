Hone your speed-solving skills with NYU’s Rubik’s Cube Club! Whether it is your first time holding a Rubik’s cube or you have spent months trying to beat the world record for solving one, this event is open to all skill levels. Participants will be grouped based on their skill and senior members will share strategies with beginners for solving the cube. Intermediate and advanced cubers will be able to practice with one another and also share their tips and tricks. Feel free to bring your own cube or use one of the extras that the club will provide.