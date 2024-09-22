4 p.m.
Start your week on a sweet note by grabbing a treat with friends at a cheesecake party hosted by NYU’s Cheese Club, which comprises a group of students united by their love for cheese. The club will provide the cheesecake from Veniero’s Pasticceria & Caffe, an Italian bakery in the East Village. This event is free and open to all NYU students.
8 p.m.
Join a future-focused discussion with author Ayana Johnson, whose new book “What If We Get It Right?” addresses how to combat the climate crisis through the context of a post-apocalyptic world. Jade Begay, a climate change and Indigenous studies researcher, will host the panel with Colette Battle, a human rights attorney whose work focuses on climate-disaster recovery. Johnson, Begay and Battle will challenge the attendees to shift their perceptions on the crisis and consider how a world with endless environmental solutions could incite change. This free event is open to the public and requires RSVP, and you can also pre-order a signed book for $39.93.
5:30 p.m.
Experience live performances from both experienced musicians and high school student artists at the season kickoff for the Kaufman Music Center, a performing arts venue. Performances will take place throughout the center’s lobbies and outdoor space, where attendees will also be able to play games and enjoy some free popcorn. The featured artists include Grammy Award-nominated violist Curtis Stewart, a jazz ensemble and a talented high school choir. The event is open to people of all ages and tickets are not required.
6 p.m.
Learn about how dance was used to address social issues during a discussion of the book “Dancing Black, Dancing White: Rock ‘n’ Roll, Race and Youth Culture of the 1950s.” The book tells the story of how the growth of televised dance programs during the 1950-60s shaped societal dynamics of race at the time. Gallatin professors Julie Malnig and Michael Dinwiddie will speak at the event alongside Barnard College professor Lynn Garafola, all with an expertise in dance or African American studies. The event is free with advanced registration required.
Learn the effects of ‘adultifying’ children through a documentary
Kimmel Center for University Life 905/907 (on campus)
5 p.m.
Talk about the effects of treating children like adults at a watch party for the documentary “You Think You Grown? Dismantling Adultification.” The documentary explores how perceived maturity and responsibility of children differ among kids from marginalized communities, specifically the challenges it poses to Black girls and women. A selection of experts and researchers, including award-winning director Chanel Dupree and NYU applied psychology assistant professor Lauren Christine Mims, will continue the conversation on adultification after the event. Tickets for students are $8 and advance registration is required.
Talk about banned books and censored authors at this Brooklyn Book Festival event
2537 Broadway, upper level
7 p.m.
Join author Judy Blume for a discussion about book bans and censorship over the past several years. Blume, an NYU alum, will be accompanied by authors who have faced the impact of book bans and performances by actors including Troy Iwata from “The Daily Show” and Amy Ryan from “Only Murders in the Building.” Tickets range from $19 to $33.
12:30 p.m.
Ditch your headphones and drop by the Gallatin School of Individualized Study to enjoy an afternoon of live music. Thermophily, a band led by NYU professor Gregory Erickson and featuring three other New York City-based musicians and composers, will perform the music they are recording for the band’s debut album. The members founded the band in 2016 and have since experimented with brass chamber music to create new instrumental pieces. The concert is open to the public and you do not need to register in advance to attend.
Polish your puzzle skills at a Rubik’s Cube workshop
Kimmel Center for University Life, room 912 (on campus)
6 p.m.
Hone your speed-solving skills with NYU’s Rubik’s Cube Club! Whether it is your first time holding a Rubik’s cube or you have spent months trying to beat the world record for solving one, this event is open to all skill levels. Participants will be grouped based on their skill and senior members will share strategies with beginners for solving the cube. Intermediate and advanced cubers will be able to practice with one another and also share their tips and tricks. Feel free to bring your own cube or use one of the extras that the club will provide.
2 p.m.
Attend a screening of “Dante: Inferno to Paradise,” a two-part documentary about Dante Alighieri, a 14th-century Italian poet known for his epic “The Divine Comedy.” Following the screening, the documentary’s director, screenwriter and actors will participate in a panel moderated by NYU Italian professor Alison Cornish. This event is free and open to the NYU community, and while you must RSVP to attend the event, this does not guarantee you a spot.
7:30 p.m.
Enjoy a recital highlighting the works of Gabriel Fauré, a French composer and pianist who was highly influential in the 20th century. Eteri Andjaparidze, a Piano Artist faculty member at NYU, will join her current and former students in this performance honoring Fauré 100 years after his death by playing piano solos and duets composed by Fauré and three pianists who greatly influenced him: Robert Schumann, Frédéric Chopin and Georges Bizet. This event is free to the NYU community with RSVP required, and tickets are $20 for other attendees.
11 a.m.
Learn how to protect yourself from chronic diseases at an annual Fall Fest, hosted by the New York City Health Department’s Bureau of Brooklyn Neighborhood Health. This year’s theme is “Know Your Numbers! Chronic Disease Awareness,” educating participants on the importance of regularly assessing their health with free health screenings, informative workshops and fitness sessions. Attendees will also be able to explore a farmer’s market, take part in arts and crafts activities and make memories in a photo booth. This event is free and open to the public.
2 p.m.
Dive into the world of traditional Chinese music at a workshop organized by NYU’s Chinese Traditional Music Club. The workshop will center around the Pipa, Guqin and Guzheng, three of China’s most well-known instruments. After performances that spotlight each instrument, attendees can learn more about their role in Chinese culture and will have the chance to play the instruments. This event is free to the NYU community with RSVP required on NYU Engage.
Noon
Enjoy a fall afternoon at the 49th annual Atlantic Antic, Brooklyn’s oldest and largest street festival. Open for all ages, the celebration will feature food, entertainment and free items from hundreds of businesses at booths starting at Fourth Avenue and stretching 10 blocks through the heart of Brooklyn. Don’t miss this historic New York City celebration, which is free and open to the public.
Noon
Looking for your next romance read? Take a trip to The Ripped Bodice, a bookstore in Brooklyn dedicated almost completely to selling romance novels, with the Steinhardt in the City Programming Board. The SCPB will even sponsor one book for each attendee. This event is free and open to the NYU community, and you must register in advance to reserve your spot and receive details on the meeting spot.