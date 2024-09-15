Listen to a Pulitzer Prize winning author discuss his memoir at NYU Reads
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
6:30 p.m.
Sit in on a conversation between university provost Georgina Dopico and author Hua Hsu as he discusses his memoir “Stay True” — this year’s NYU Reads selection. Hsu’s book details his experience as a student at the University of California, Berkeley in the mid-1990s and explores themes of identity, friendship and grief. “Stay True” was named a Best Book of the Year at several publications and a one of the best books of 2022 by The New York Times. This free event is open to the NYU community, and advanced registration is suggested to attend.
7 p.m.
Take part in an engaging discussion highlighting films that you may not have heard of before. Associate professor Antonio Monda and filmmaker Kent Jones will present clips from three “forgotten gems” in film and lead an engaging discussion with attendees. This event is free for the NYU community, with RSVP required.
A conversation about global folklore
Kimmel Center for University Life, I-Hub Lounge Room 704 (on campus)
1:30 p.m.
Dive into the world of traditional mythology from various cultures in a conversation at the Kimmel Center for University Life. Learn about the captivating folklore from all over the world and share some stories of your own, all while enjoying dumplings from AweSum DimSum. This event is free and requires advanced registration.
6 p.m.
Unleash your inner creativity and find community at a craft night hosted by NYU’s chapter of the Association for Computing Machinery for Women. Whether you’re an expert artist or just looking to take a brain break, spend the evening making friendship bracelets, painting and enjoying pizza. ACM-W at NYU strives to build a community and celebrate those passionate about computing machinery through workshops and social events. All materials will be provided at this free event. RSVP in advance to secure your spot.
Learn from experts about art, science and the importance of social connections
Kimmel Center for University Life, Eisner & Lubin Auditorium (on campus)
9 a.m.
Discover human connection’s importance for your health and quality of life with NYU Steinhardt’s “Art and Science of Social Connection.” As part of the United Nations General Assembly and World Health Organization’s Healing Arts Week, this full day of programming will showcase research and spark discussions on the impact of loneliness on your mental and physical health and the role of art in forming social connections. This event is free and requires an RSVP.
Learn how a washing machine is empowering low-income women
NYU MakerSpace EventSpace, Brooklyn, NY (on campus)
11:30 a.m.
See how a grassroots project is helping women in low-income communities with a portable washing machine through the NYU MakerSpace’s Design Lab. As part of the United Nations General Assembly, the Washing Machine Project is presenting the Divya Washing Machine, a manual device that can support large families in remote places, with little manual labor and need for repairs required. The event is free for NYU community members and advanced registration required through Eventbrite.
1 p.m.
Unearth Greenwich Village’s rich musical history with visits to vibrant cafes and clubs that hosted artists such as Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Springsteen as they reinvented their craft during a walking tour. The tour will also extend beyond music to encapsulate the transformations of fashion and fine art in the 1960s, and will explain the symbiotic relationship of artists and the Village. The walking tour’s tickets for students are $30.
8 p.m.
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of physicist Brian Greene’s “The Elegant Universe,” a bestselling book that delves into the origins of modern physics. At the event, Greene will present an updated preface and epilogue to his book, which includes research developments from the past 25 years. Janna Levin, a physics and astronomy professor at Barnard College, will join Greene to discuss the quantum concepts and theories that comprise his book. Attendees will be able to purchase the new edition of the book and have it signed by Greene. RSVP is required to attend.
3 p.m.
Head to the Met Cloisters for a conversation about the environment’s influence on fine art for centuries. Attendees will evaluate examples of medieval art and objects through a conversation with a panel of museum experts, including scholars and curators. The discussion will reference the Met Cloisters signatory collection of European and Mediterranean art over the course of several eras, which contains more than 1,400 objects from the fourth century to the 16th century. The event is free and entry is first-come, first serve.
Join a discussion on the future of AI in global governance
School of Professional Studies (on campus)
3 p.m.
Evaluate the role that artificial intelligence will play in public decision-making at a panel including scholars from all over the world. The discussion will delve into the complexities of AI’s potential to influence public administration, whether that be through helping humanitarian resolutions or even iterating unreliable information. The event is part of the United Nations Summit of the Future Action Days, an opportunity for stakeholders in the U.N.’s Pact for the Future — an initiative focusing on areas like sustainable development and international security — to come together. This event is free for NYU students but requires RSVP.
11 a.m.
Browse a collection of zines, artist prints and other works by a selected collection of small publishers at the La Feria: Print Media Fair. The event, hosted by The Latinx Project, will also include an academic book showcase and an exhibition tour featuring dozens of contributors, including an artist-in-residence. It is free to the public with an RSVP.
8 p.m.
Make your way to Morningside Heights on Saturday evening to see the procession of more than 50 lanterns built by volunteers from Columbia University and surrounding neighborhoods. The festival, which has been an annual effort since 2012, will encapsulate this year’s theme, “In Retrospect – 100 Years of New York Art,” which will portray the city’s evolution and modernization by using an assortment of colors and designs. Attendance is free and no advanced registration is necessary.
Noon
Say YES to the YES! Block Party — an all-day celebration with performances, games, food and art. Hosted by the House of Yes, a Brooklyn nightclub and performance venue, this event is turning the street into an “electric playground carnival” that caters to all ages. Amid the busy school year, use the Block Party to unwind with your friends and make new ones through a wide variety of activities. This event is free and open to the public, with tickets available through Eventbrite.
3 p.m.
Dive into the world of banned books in a panel centered around the freedom to read, featuring authors who will discuss their experience tackling themes such as sexuality and race. Kasey Meehan, the Program Director for Freedom to Read at PEN America who has led several initiatives for literary freedom in schools, will moderate a conversation with authors Ryan La Sala and Kalynn Bayron. Tickets are $5 and include admission, a $5 Barnes & Noble gift card and a book signing from each author.