Evaluate the role that artificial intelligence will play in public decision-making at a panel including scholars from all over the world. The discussion will delve into the complexities of AI’s potential to influence public administration, whether that be through helping humanitarian resolutions or even iterating unreliable information. The event is part of the United Nations Summit of the Future Action Days, an opportunity for stakeholders in the U.N.’s Pact for the Future — an initiative focusing on areas like sustainable development and international security — to come together. This event is free for NYU students but requires RSVP.