Take part in a climate-themed art installation
Theodore Roosevelt Park, 81st Street near Columbus Avenue
11 a.m.
Capture a portrait and contemplate your climate goals as part of an installation for CANOPY’s art and science festival. Head to a photo booth truck near the American Museum of Natural History, and have your portrait taken before reflecting on how climate change affects your personal goals. Select portraits will be included in the museum’s “Portraits on Climate and Health: Dreams We Carry,” an art installation that uses large-scale black-and-white portraits to call for community action regarding a range of issues. The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.
6 p.m.
Immerse yourself in music and explore new genres at the pinkFROG Cafe’s 9th St. Groove night, where a lineup of local artists will debut original music during their individual acoustic shows. Attendees will enjoy the cafe’s curated menu of savories and sweets drawn from cultures around the world. The event is open to the public, though advanced registration is required with a $10 entrance fee.
Explore your interests at Tandon’s Club Fest
Brooklyn Athletic Facility Gym, 6 Metrotech Center (on campus)
11 a.m.
Ready to dive into campus life at the Tandon School of Engineering? Peruse an assortment of clubs and organizations to fill your calendar and find new communities. Talk with organizers and learn how to get involved with student life in a variety of fields, including science and engineering. Register for this event in advance on NYU Engage.
Learn about affordable housing at this screening
Jerry H. Labowitz Theatre for the Performing Arts (on campus)
6 p.m.
Watch Penn South’s powerful history brought to life in an exclusive screening of the documentary “The Cooperators,” hosted by Gallatin’s Urban Democracy Lab. The film showcases how pioneering residents shaped the site — initially slated for demolition — into a vibrant symbol of affordable housing and collective resilience in Chelsea. Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion with Penn South residents and affordable housing advocates to further explore behind-the-scenes of the documentary. This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required to attend.
5:30 p.m.
If you’ve ever wanted to learn about your NYU predecessors, this yearbook presentation is your chance. Join University Archivist Janet Bunde for a review of almost 1,000 NYU-issued yearbooks dating from 1887 to 2012, as well as a conversation about the history and use of the collection. Special Collections Conservator Dawn Mankowski will also delve into conservation treatment, preservation priorities and the accessibility of the collection as one of the most heavily used in the university’s archives. The event is free but advance registration is encouraged.
7 p.m.
Commemorate the victims of 9/11 at the Green-Wood Cemetery, where the over 100 people rest who lost their lives in the attacks. At the event, attendees will gather on a hill to view the tribute lights over Manhattan, listen to words of remembrance and remember the victims memorialized at the cemetery. The program is free and open to the public, although advance registration is required.
6:30 p.m.
Enjoy a conversation between author Fred Plotkin and conductor Alvise Casellati in the season’s first “Adventures in Italian Opera” event. Plotkin, who will host the discussion, has worked in the opera industry for over 50 years. Casellati is a renowned Italian conductor, founder and music director of Opera Italiana is in the Air, an organization dedicated to making opera more accessible. The talk is free to attend, but advance registration is required.
6:45 p.m.
Hear from world-renowned South Korean artist Lee Bul about her new exhibition “The Genesis Facade Commission: Lee Bul, Long Tail Halo,” debuting Sept. 12 at The Met. The exhibition contains four sculptures, which are hybrids of traditional and innovative bodies. The conversation will cover Bul’s career trajectory and history in the arts, and will be located in the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium. Bul’s exhibition will run through May 27, 2025. The event is free, but advanced registration is required.
10 a.m.
Take a tram to Roosevelt Island and wander through a greenhouse decorated with more than 100,000 carefully crafted plush flowers. The art installation, titled “FLOWER MARKET,” is contemporary artist Cj Hendry’s collaboration with global beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté and is centralized in a 120-foot by 40-foot greenhouse. Partnered with the FDR Four Freedoms Park Conservancy, the exhibition is meant to mirror the botanicals used in Clé de Peau Beauté’s products with an immersive experience that entrances the visitors. The trip is free and open to the public, but requires advance registration to attend.
7 p.m.
Fuel a cinephile passion for “James Bond” with a live concert of the film’s music during a picnic in Bryant Park. The renowned Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra led by Arturo O’Farrill — as well as a series of surprise guests — will add an Afro-Latin twist on 007’s iconic tunes. This concert is free to the public and RSVP is not required.
9:30 a.m.
Looking for something to do on a Saturday morning in the heart of NYU? Join the Washington Square Park Conservancy for a community clean-up of the world-famous center of the university’s campus. Make sure to sign up for a one-hour shift in advance to volunteer with fellow community members to help make the park look beautiful.
Noon
Spice up your weekend with a taste of Latin culture at Pier 76 with a Latin Food Festival. Enjoy live music and dance-offs, accompanied by a plethora of culinary booths boasting bold flavors in a celebration of Latin American culture. The event will feature a diverse lineup of DJs, performers and dozens of food vendors, as well as vibrant art installations and activities — all against the west side waterfront. Tickets start at $9.31 for the general public.
10 a.m.
Still something missing from your new apartment or dorm? Hop on over to the Grand Bazaar, a unique artisan market and explore highly curated selections of home decor from over 180 local dealers and artisans. From candles to chandeliers, you can find a variety of art to enliven your home at this renowned Manhattan flea market.
6:30 p.m.
In honor of the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, watch an exciting tango performance by the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet that will take place in the West Village. The performance will also include live dancers. Tickets typically run between $15-30.