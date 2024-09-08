If you’ve ever wanted to learn about your NYU predecessors, this yearbook presentation is your chance. Join University Archivist Janet Bunde for a review of almost 1,000 NYU-issued yearbooks dating from 1887 to 2012, as well as a conversation about the history and use of the collection. Special Collections Conservator Dawn Mankowski will also delve into conservation treatment, preservation priorities and the accessibility of the collection as one of the most heavily used in the university’s archives. The event is free but advance registration is encouraged.