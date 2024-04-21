Spend your afternoon diving into a new book at an art book fair hosted by the nonprofit organization Printed Matter. The fair, which is celebrating its 18th anniversary, will feature hundreds of exhibitors from across the country and the globe. Attendees can attend a series of discussions — with a new speaker each hour — about the artistic and political discourse that arises in the publishing industry, hear presentations from publishing companies or stop by the tables for a series of launches and signings. The event will also have food and refreshments, live music and DJs and programming activities such as an artist book print workshop. This event is free to the public with tickets starting at $5.