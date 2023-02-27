‘More like college’: When NYU had a campus in the Bronx

Holder also recalled old wives’ campus tales unique to University Heights: “They had cannons on campus that were filled with cement, and they said that whenever a virgin would pass by them, they would fire.”

Though she preferred the University Heights campus to Washington Square, Holder noticed the urban decline that occurred in the South Bronx. Despite being a Bronx native, she remained wary in the surrounding University Heights neighborhood.

“Well, South Bronx was once a very nice place,” she said. “But then around the time that I went there, at night, there were shutters over the storefronts and it was not a good neighborhood. They already had stores that were barred except for one little window, and you went to tell the person at the window what you wanted — you didn’t even get into the store. I had to wait at the bus stop, and somebody would always accompany me.”